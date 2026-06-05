Which Mickey Mouse ballpark earns the title? Settling the Yankee Stadium vs. Fenway Park debate

Ah, Yankees versus Red Sox. An all-consuming hatred that knows no bounds. New Yorkers versus Bostonians, pizza versus clam chowder, and of course: Fenway Park versus Yankee Stadium, two of the stupidest stadiums in American sports squaring up for the title of which absurd construction invalidates most invalidates its team's success. What could possibly be more American than that?

A quick personal note: Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park are, hilariously, the only two ballparks I have actually been to in person in my short time on this Earth, so I will not be accused of inadequate research. I will, however, be accused of blatant Red Sox and pro-Fenway Park bias, to which I only say that my editors probably should have refused my offer to write this thing. Nevertheless, it’s short porch versus Pesky Pole, it’s Green Monster versus … uh, Judge’s Chambers? No one outside the Bronx even knows that part of the stadium exists — okay, I’ll stop. Let’s break it down!

Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium are both officially illegal stadiums

Jun 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Max Schuemann (30) catches a fly ball by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Time to talk rules. Major League Baseball stipulates the following:

The rulebook states that parks constructed by professional teams after June 1, 1958, must have a minimum distance of 325 feet between home plate and the nearest fence, stand or other obstruction on the right- and left-field foul lines, and 400 feet between home plate and the nearest fence, stand or other obstruction in center field. However, some clubs have been permitted to construct parks after that date with dimensions shorter than those specified.

Okay, so we’ve already completely jumped the shark. Baked into the rule is a statement that Fenway Park (built in 1912) is grandfathered in, and an explanation of why Yankee Stadium (built in 2009) was allowed to keep its historical dimensions that do not comply with this amorphous 325-foot “requirement.” Because the new Yankee Stadium was not a renovation — it was built across the street from the previous iteration — I’m tempted to ding them a point for this scandalous circumvention of the rules that hold society together, but with how toothless the wording is, I’ll let it slide.

Now, the dimensions. Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park are two of Major League Baseball’s most ridiculously lopsided stadiums, with the famous “short porch” in right field in the Bronx routinely putting the “Bombers” in Bronx Bombers. The 2009 stadium has essentially the same dimensions as the old 1923 stadium, which allowed left-handed Babe Ruth to start launching pull-side homers with impunity and accidentally make baseball the most popular sport in America. Fenway Park, meanwhile has a different “right field” ... situation with the infamous “Pesky Pole,” the foul pole named after Johnny Pesky for unclear reasons. Yankee Stadium’s short porch is 314 feet, while the Pesky Pole creates an awkward hook at a hysterical 302 feet.

Overlay comparing outfield depth at Fenway Park to Yankee Stadium from our @hittracker website. LHB should thrive pic.twitter.com/DZc3pvgP7P — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 4, 2013

Admittedly, all the shortest home runs in the Statcast Era (since 2015) have come at Fenway Park, given the nature of a pole that is barely further than 300 feet from home plate. There is allegedly a 311-foot home run by Buster Posey that came at Truist Park in Atlanta, but, uh, here’s the video of that home run. You’ll notice that a “311-foot home run” sails cleanly over a 325-foot wall — we’re going to chalk that up to a Statcast error.

Fenway Park has allowed shorter home runs, but Yankee Stadium allows more

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates his home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In terms of home run value, though, Yankee Stadium is indisputably more Mickey Mouse. The short porch is far easier to actually hit than the ridiculously slim slice of pizza shortened by the Pesky Pole. Fenway Park has a stupidly deep center field and a cavernous right field otherwise. Looking at Statcast park factors, which measure the impact of a stadium on certain baseball events, Yankee Stadium is the third-best environment for home run hitting in the league, with 17 percent more bombs than average — and it's honestly more like second-best, given that Coors Field in Denver is absurdly home run-pilled with thin, dry air and should be excluded. Fenway, conversely, is 25th out of 29 stadiums, with 16 percent fewer home runs than average. It’s just math, folks.

It’s interesting that Fenway is so rough for home run hitters given their 310-foot left field wall, aka the Green Monster. Of course, you can’t actually hit a ball dead straight 310 feet and get it over the 37-foot wall, but it all depends on launch angle and exit velocity to calculate the actual distance. Let’s just say right-handed hitters Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have been eviscerating baseballs over the monster for most of my adult life.

Yankee Stadium may have some other issues that turn it into a home run factory, such as wind tunnel accusations following a 22-run Cleveland Indians home run derby soon after it opened. There are also other types of impactful hits, and Fenway Park excels at creating doubles because of the giant wall in left field bouncing baseballs in inexplicable directions. But it all basically evens out, since Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park have each accounted for four percent more runs than average since 2024. Kinda beautiful.

Yankee Stadium is consistently stupid, while Fenway Park can be the stupidest

With the math corner basically being a wash, we will have to turn to philosophy to see who is really more Mickey Mouse. Here’s my thesis: Yankee Stadium is the more consistently stupid ballpark, while Fenway Park has the highest ceiling for stupidity. The short porch creates home runs more often that other parks just would not allow, while the rest of Yankee Stadium is mostly inoffensive. It has a reasonable left field, a reasonable center field and rationally placed foul poles.

Fenway, meanwhile, is like a theme park of randomness in which anything is possible but nothing is guaranteed. The Pesky Pole doesn’t come into play all that often, but when it does, it is absolutely ridiculous. The Green Monster, meanwhile ... watch this buffoonery where a baseball gets stuck in a lamp of the manual scoreboard on the Monster and makes Masataka Yoshida think he’s in Paranormal Activity 2. Why the hell is there a 420-foot triangle in center field? Who approved that?

None of it makes any sense. At the end of the day, Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park were made for each other, the complements of ballpark idiocy that make baseball everything we know and love. Like Red Sox fans and Yankees fans, there is plenty of mutual disgust. But could we actually live without each other?