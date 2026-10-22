Who’s the best player in the World Series? Ranking all 52 Brewers and Rays

The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays might not feature big-market superstars known to all casual MLB fans, but it includes two incredibly deep and talented rosters, which helps explain the fact that they finished with the best records in their respective leagues.

Below is a ranking of all 52 players projected to be on the World Series roster for the Brewers and Rays, split into six different tiers. World Series rosters aren't due until the morning of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, so for now, let's rank the 52 players who were on the Championship Series rosters and make changes if needed (we're hoping to see Brandon Woodruff added, for example).

Tier 6: Happy to be here

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

52. INF Ben Williamson, Tampa Bay Rays

Acquired as part of the three-team deal that sent Brendan Donovan to the Mariners in the offseason, Ben Williamson is a solid defender, but he didn't hit much at all during the regular season and has gone 1-for-8 in the postseason.

51. C Nick Fortes, Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Fortes is a solid backup catcher, but there's a reason why the Rays felt the need to trade several prospects to acquire Liam Hicks at the trade deadline - Fortes wasn't getting the job done as a starter. He can provide solid defense in a pinch, but the bat leaves a lot to be desired.

50. INF Jorge Mateo, Tampa Bay Rays

It wouldn't be surprising to see Jorge Mateo make an impact as a pinch-runner, but there's a reason that the Braves, a team in postseason contention, DFA'd him and that he has not taken an at-bat this postseason. He's a strong defender and lightning-quick on the bases, but his bat has held him back from reaching his star ceiling he was once projected to have as a prospect.

49. RHP Cole Sulser, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays love change-ups and Cole Sulser has a good one, which explains why he was able to carve out a fairly consistent role for himself in their bullpen during the regular season. He only has one postseason appearance, though, and it didn't go well.

48. OF Cedric Mullins, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cedric Mullins started 122 games in center field for the Rays this season but has totaled zero starts and just three at-bats this postseason. He had a good defensive year, but his lack of offensive production made it impossible for the Rays to continue rolling him out there, especially once Victor Mesa Jr. broke out.

47. LHP Steven Matz, Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz started a World Series game for the Mets more than a decade ago but is mostly a non-factor in the Rays' bullpen nowadays, with just one postseason appearance thus far. He can eat innings if needed, but is coming off a rough season, so he probably won't pitch in any huge spots unless the Rays must use him.

46. RHP Brody Hopkins, Tampa Bay Rays

Brody Hopkins averaged 99.9 mph with his fastball during the regular season and has a devastating curveball, but he has no idea where the baseball is going much of the time, making it nearly impossible to trust him in any game within reach. Hopkins' stuff is as good as anyone's in the sport, but location matters in the bigs, and his lack of command explains his zero postseason appearances to this point.

45. LHP Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers

A forgotten man in the trade that sent Kyle Harrison to the Brewers and Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox, Shane Drohan was a solid depth starter for Milwaukee this season, but has made just one postseason appearance and only recorded three outs against the Dodgers. He isn't bad, but the only reason he's really on the Brewers' roster is because of their pitching injuries.

Tier 5: The one-trick ponies

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

44. C Gary Sanchez, Milwaukee Brewers

Gary Sanchez still has the ability to hit a baseball 450+ feet at any moment and he does walk a lot, but he's never been a good defensive catcher and has never run well. He has just one postseason plate appearance thus far, and I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't appear at all in the World Series.

43. OF Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Lara is a fantastic athlete whose defense has already helped the Brewers in a couple of situations this postseason, but he didn't hit much in his first big-league stint during the regular season, and is just 1-for-10 this postseason.

42. RHP Antonio Senzatela, Milwaukee Brewers

Antonio Senzatela does a pretty good job keeping the ball on the ground, but is a rare example of a pitcher who was excelling with the Rockies before taking a step back with the Brewers after they acquired him via trade.

41. OF Ryan Vilade, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Ryan Vilade | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Vilade had a breakout year against left-handed pitching and will likely hit in the middle of the Rays' order in a game started by Robert Gasser this series, but he's a non-factor against righties, and isn't a great defender either.

40. OF Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Sal Frelick doesn't strike out and is still a rock-solid defender in right field, but he's also coming off the worst offensive year of his career by far, and is just 3-for-15 this postseason, which explains the less-than-ideal ranking for a player of his stature.

39. LHP JoJo Romero, Milwaukee Brewers

JoJo Romero is a rare example of a left-handed reliever who, at least this season, is far more effective against right-handed hitters than lefties, making him somewhat difficult to use. His sweeper remains an underrated offering.

38. 2B Richie Palacios, Tampa Bay Rays

Richie Palacios has come through with some huge hits for the Rays this postseason, but he was nothing more than a league-average hitter during the regular season, and his defense at second base isn't all that great, at least relative to the guy right next to him on these rankings.

37. SS Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays

That being Taylor Walls, who does not provide any offensive value on most nights (although he did draw three walks in the ALCS clincher) yet finds his way into the lineup every day, and has maintained a consistent role in Tampa Bay for several years now, because he's the best defensive shortstop in the sport. He is the definition of a one-trick pony.

36. INF David Hamilton, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman David Hamilton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Hamilton's bat has been more potent than expected this postseason, and he's always a threat to lay down a bunt and make the defense throw him out, but make no mistake - he plays because he's an excellent defensive infielder (which is fairly valuable, hence his decent placement on this list).

35. RHP Dustin May, MIlwaukee Brewers

It feels like a pitcher with as good of stuff as Dustin May should be better than he is. Still, he throws incredibly hard, averaging nearly 97 mph with his fastball in the regular season, and that fastball got good results during the regular season when, at times, he was tough to square up.

34. 3B/SS Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

Much like many others on this list, Joey Ortiz is an elite defensive infielder who runs incredibly well, but just doesn't do much offensively. He was, to his credit, roughly league-average at the plate this season, but he's struggled in the postseason.

33. OF Jonny DeLuca, Tampa Bay Rays

I was tempted to move Jonny DeLuca to the next tier, as he has had the best year of his career for the Rays, but while he remains a high-end defensive center fielder and base runner, he's gone just 6-for-30 with a .452 OPS this postseason.

Tier 4: The 2026 breakouts

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

32. LHP Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers

He stumbled down the stretch which is why he is only No. 32 on this list and hasn't made an appearance this postseason, but Kyle Harrison had a 2.79 ERA in his first 21 starts of the year, and should still be seen as a vital member of the Brewers' future rotation, even if he has things he needs to work on in the offseason.

31. RHP Chad Patrick, Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers' bullpen is so loaded that Chad Patrick, a right-handed pitcher who was a key middle reliever for them in the regular season, has not made a single postseason appearance. Patrick, a converted starter known for leaning heavily on his cutter, can give the Brewers quality length if and when that is needed.

30. SS Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Cooper Pratt would be in the tier above if it weren't for what he's done this postseason. His defense at shortstop has always been elite, which is why he earned a spot (and an early contract extension) in the majors, but he's unexpectedly hit .310 this postseason, which has come in handy for the Brewers. If he can hit at all, he becomes an incredibly valuable player.

29. LHP Robert Gasser, Milwaukee Brewers

Not only did Robert Gasser allow a total of six earned runs in his final six regular season appearances, but he's allowed just two runs in nine innings across two starts this postseason, including five scoreless innings in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. Gasser is likely to start Game 3 of the World Series, which speaks to the talent he has.

28. LHP Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Seymour has pitched in a variety of roles for the Rays this season, but has been used as a primary late-game left-handed reliever in the postseason and for the most part, he's excelled in that role. Seymour's funky delivery makes him especially tough on right-handed hitters, so I do wish Kevin Cash leaned on that more, but Seymour isn't pitching late in close games by accident; he's really good.

27. RHP Kevin Kelly, Tampa Bay Rays

Speaking of pitchers with funky deliveries, Kevin Kelly is a tough pitcher for right-handed hitters to pick up, as evidenced by their .182 average and .476 OPS against him in the regular season. He's less reliable against lefties, which is partly why he hasn't finished a full inning this postseason, but if the Rays need a big out late in a game against a guy like Jackson Chourio or William Contreras, this is likely who they'll go to.

26. LHP DL Hall, Milwaukee Brewers

DL Hall has had trouble staying on the field, but he shattered his previous career high with 47 appearances this season and is showing people why he was coveted in the deal that sent Corbin Burnes to the Orioles. The hard-throwing southpaw had a 1.91 ERA in the regular season and has been nothing short of dominant in four postseason appearances, one of which saw him record seven key outs against the Dodgers.

25. LHP Cam Booser, Tampa Bay Rays

Not only does Cam Booser have a great story (he's overcome several major injuries and didn't even debut in the majors until he was 31 years old), but he's developed from a fringe big-leaguer to the most important left-handed reliever in the Rays' bullpen. He had a sub-2.00 ERA in the regular season while holding left-handed hitters to a .388 OPS, and he has not allowed a run in any of his six postseason appearances.

24. RHP Tyler Wells, Tampa Bay Rays

He isn't as big a name as Freddy Peralta and Liam Hicks, but Tyler Wells made the Rays' trade deadline haul that much greater by being a part of it and pitching incredibly well for Tampa Bay down the stretch. He's entered Kevin Cash's circle of trust and will likely be asked to record some key late-game outs in front of Bryan Baker - and for good reason.

23. OF Victor Mesa Jr., Tampa Bay Rays

Mesa, like many others in this series, was DFA'd by one team (the Marlins in this case) only to become a budding star in Tampa Bay. He really began to come on in September, and while the ALCS was a struggle for him offensively, he's looked impressive in the field, and his home run in Game 3 of the ALDS helped the Rays eliminate the Yankees.

Tier 3: The underappreciated players

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

22. 1B Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn has been relegated to a platoon role short-side this season thanks to Jake Bauers' emergence, but he had a 161 wRC+ against southpaws this season, good for 14th among all qualified position players, even ahead of Junior Caminero. He might not start much, if at all, in this series against Tampa Bay's right-handed rotation, but don't be surprised if he comes up big off the bench against a lefty.

21. RHP Nick Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martinez is often overlooked because his stuff isn't all that great, and while he might not be an All-Star again, it's hard to ignore his body of work. He had a 3.10 ERA in 31 regular-season starts and has allowed three runs in nine innings this postseason. Martinez will keep the Rays in games as a starter more often than not, and don't be surprised if his experience as a reliever will come in handy this series.

20. DH Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich isn't quite the MVP-caliber player he once was, but he's the newly-minted captain of the Brewers (which absolutely means something), and he can still punish right-handed pitching. He's due for a huge World Series moment for the Brewers.

19. C. Liam Hicks, Tampa Bay Rays

Liam Hicks isn't the flashiest player, but he helped add needed length to the Rays lineup after being acquired from the Marlins at the trade deadline. He'll make as much contact as anybody, and always seems to come through with runners in scoring position.

18. OF Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers

He hasn't quite put it all together yet, but Garrett Mitchell is as toolsy a player as there is in this series. He hits the ball incredibly hard, had a faster sprint speed than Chandler Simpson, and is an elite defensive center fielder. We've seen shades of this in the postseason, with Mitchell hitting two key home runs against high-end left-handed Dodgers pitchers in the NLCS, and robbing a Manny Machado home run in the NLDS.

17. RHP Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays

Griffin Jax made the midseason transition from reliever to starter and posted a 3.14 ERA in that role, instantly becoming one of the most important starters in a high-end Rays rotation. He probably won't go deep into World Series games, but given the fact that he allowed one earned run or fewer in 17 of his 23 regular-season starts, there's every reason to believe he'll give the Rays a chance to win whenever he takes the mound.

16. OF Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler Simpson is the most unique player on this list. He can be frustrating, as he refuses to take a walk and still does not have a single home run in over 1,000 big-league plate appearances, but he's an excellent defender in left field, makes a ridiculous amount of contact, and is one of the fastest players in the sport. Simpson can change a game in many ways, whether it's by running down a ball in the outfield or by laying down a bunt single and turning that into a triple by stealing two bases.

15. RHP Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers

MLB fans were not happy when the Brewers allowed the Dodgers to acquire Tarik Skubal, but the hold-off was Logan Henderson. At the time, fans could not understand why Henderson would prevent such a major deal from being made, but now, all we can do is applaud the Brewers for standing their ground. Henderson doesn't have the best stuff in the world, but all he does is produce. He's made 25 big-league starts combining regular season and postseason and has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of them. There's a good chance he'll be much higher on this list next season, as a track record is the only thing he lacks right now.

14. 1B Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers

Believe it or not, Jake Bauers was actually with the Rays once upon a time before he was traded to the Guardians (in the deal that brought Yandy Diaz to Tampa Bay, ironically enough). Bauers was nothing more than a DFA candidate with the Rays, and never earned a consistent starting role until this season, but he was Milwaukee's best power hitter in the regular season, and he already has a huge home run this postseason, helping him win the NLCS MVP award.

13. RHP Freddy Peralta, Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta shook off a brutal first half of the year with the Mets and not only won the AL Pitcher of the Month for September, but also the ALCS MVP award. Peralta has been leaning on his change-up, his best pitch, since the trade, and that shift has made immediate and impactful dividends.

Tier 2: Star first basemen and relievers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. RHP Abner Uribe, Milwaukee Brewers

Abner Uribe might have the best stuff of any reliever in this series. His power sinker is hard to hit solidly and in the air, and his slider is hard to even make contact with. His command can be iffy at times, which we saw in Game 3 of the NLCS, and that prevents him from ranking higher on this list, but he's still a dominant reliever when he's on.

11. RHP Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers

Trevor Megill has quietly gone from a pitcher who was DFA'd by the Twins in 2022 to one of the best relievers in the National League, with back-to-back 30-save seasons under his belt. What makes Megill unique is that he has overpowering stuff, headlined by a fastball that consistently hits triple digits, but also pristine command. He rarely beats himself, which is partly why he's trusted in the ninth inning of games over Uribe.

10. LHP Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be surprising to see Aaron Ashby ahead of Megill in these rankings, but how can I not give him immense credit at this point? He's allowed no runs on four hits in 12.1 innings of work this postseason, and he's recorded at least five outs in all but one of his six appearances. His ability to dominate both left-handed and right-handed hitters and go as many as three innings if needed has been a complete game-changer for Milwaukee late in games.

9. RHP Bryan Baker, Tampa Bay Rays

Bryan Baker has gone from a relative afterthought to one of the best relievers in the sport. I mean, he hasn't blown a save since mid-May and has allowed just one hit in seven innings this postseason (while going 5-for-5 in save opportunities). The Brewers have the better bullpen, but the Rays have the best reliever in this series.

8. 1B Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda is the third member of Tampa Bay's big three offensively, as he's consistently sandwiched between Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero in the lineup, and for good reason. He crushes right-handed pitching, and while he doesn't run particularly well, he's an underrated defender at first base. This is a player many teams would love to have manning the cold corner.

7. DH Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yandy Diaz has either been an All-Star or received down-ballot MVP votes in four of the last five years, blossoming into one of the American League's most well-rounded hitters. He doesn't offer any value in the field or on the basepaths, which takes him out of the superstar tier, but Diaz's bat can be a game-changer when it's on, as we saw late in the ALCS.

Tier 1: The superstars

6. C William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're seeing just how great a player William Contreras is this postseason, as he is hitting .367 with a team-leading three home runs. Contreras has been one of MLB's best all-around catchers ever since the Brewers improved his defense behind the plate, and he's really taken off into stardom under the bright lights this October. Not to mention, his passion makes him incredibly fun to watch.

5. RHP Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Rasmussen has not finished a season with an ERA above 3.00 since 2020, the year he debuted (with the Brewers, ironically enough. Injuries have played a role in that for sure, but he's made 30+ starts in each of the last two seasons and should be considered one of the best pitchers in the sport. He's only been better in the postseason, as he threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts to set the tone for the Rays against the Yankees in the ALDS, and he followed that up with back-to-back quality starts against the Guardians, helping Tampa Bay advance to the World Series. Rasmussen is one of the 10 best starters in the sport, and should be treated as such.

4. OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a single thing on a baseball diamond that Jackson Chourio can't do. He hit .291 with 25 home runs and 23 stolen bases during the regular season, displaying an ability to make contact, hit for power and run well. He also plays unbelievable outfield defense, which checks out for a Brewers star. Given how good he is at just 22 years of age, Chourio's ceiling is as high as anyone's in the sport.

3. 3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe not as high as this guy's, though. Junior Caminero might not be quite as well-rounded as Chourio, but is there anyone who hits the ball harder? Is there anyone more feared in this series? Caminero has back-to-back 40+ home run seasons despite only turning 23 years old in July, and while his postseason got off to a sluggish start, he turned it on late in the ALCS against Cleveland, and could be the difference between the Rays winning and losing in the World Series.

2. 2B Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It might seem crazy to have Caminero below Brice Turang, but it's hard to ignore the player he's become. He's developed into a well-rounded run producer offensively while still running like the wind and playing elite second base defense. Much like Chourio, Turang has no weaknesses and happens to play a premium position up the middle as well. Just this postseason, we've seen Turang attempt to bunt and also hit a home run against Tarik Skubal, showing his versatility at the plate. He isn't the biggest name, but I'd argue he's the best position player pound-for-pound that this series has to offer, and that isn't a slight, either.

1. RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There should be no surprise as to who No. 1 is on this list. Jacob Misiorowski is about to win the NL Cy Young award after posting a 1.80 ERA in 30 starts and striking out 252 batters. His stuff is borderline unhittable when he is locating it. He has yet to complete five innings in a postseason start, but he's also allowed just three earned runs overall. If the Brewers get the best version of The Miz, good luck, Rays.