Why the San Diego Padres are on the verge of an existential crisis

The San Diego Padres cannot afford to be mediocre, but right now, they’re insultingly mediocre. Let’s pick a lane for them, shall we?

The Padres enter play on Tuesday at 40-37, but with their financial and prospect-ual commitments, they probably feel closer to 40-370. This is the dictionary definition of an all-in team, with a fully mortgaged future serving the desperate desire to buy a World Series; yet they somehow feel further away than ever. They are dead last in MLB in (inhales) batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, wOBA and wRC+ — or as the kids say, offense. They have no real outs financially and have basically no prospect base from which to trade. They just have to … play better. That’s a rough situation to be in.

The Padres are built for the short term, but it isn't working

Simply put, the stars aren’t starring. Manny Machado is having the worst season of his career. Fernando Tatis Jr. is having the worst season of his career. Jackson Merrill is having the wor — you get it. There’s only so much slumping one team can deal with all at once. Their bullpen has been good on the backs of Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller, but nothing else has been special. It just doesn’t work, on paper or in reality.

Jun 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) is congratulated by catcher Rodolfo Durán (48) after the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

So what went wrong? A tidy summation of the Padres’ problems is the Juan Soto trades (plural). Both were defensible at the time; the first acquiring one of the best young players in baseball history, the second pawning off that player to the New York Yankees before he left for the New York Mets in free agency a year later. But despite the temporary expedience, neither trade has aged particularly well for San Diego.

The first move a watershed moment in league history, sent Soto to the Padres for a boatload of prospects headlined by Mackenzie Gore, James Wood and C.J. Abrams. The second, which sent Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees before he became a free agent, netted San Diego Michael King, Kyle Higashioka and Randy Vasquez. They got just over 200 games of Soto, sure, and plenty of guys got moved around, but long term, they turned Mackenzie Gore, James Wood, C.J. Abrams and Trent Grisham — good or great players in 2026 — into Michael King and Randy Vasquez. Knowing what we know now, that’s not great.

The Padres' farm system cannot save them anymore

May 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood (29) singles against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

You can’t know how prospects will pan out before they do, but the Padres have turned 2018’s top-ranked farm system into the single least valuable prospect pool in baseball. A.J. Preller and this front office have repeatedly traded elite prospects for win-now Major Leaguers, most recently shortstop Leo De Vries for Miller. Miller is sick, but he’s also a … closer. Long term, I wonder if that trade will look more like the first Soto deal for the Padres.

In point of fact, the Padres don’t really have a move to make right now other than to lock in and figure this out. This team is too talented to play like this for much longer, and you expect some positive regression eventually. But it’s also not like they’re getting unlucky with their run differential and win totals; they’re actually outperforming their Pythagorean expectation by three wins. They have indeed played this poorly, and even if they start playing better, it’s a question of how deep a hole they dig before turning it around. They’re above .500, so maybe there’s still time, but it’s a competitive NL Wild Card. And if they really do just fizzle out, their farm system will need years to rebuild. And “rebuild” is never what they have in mind.