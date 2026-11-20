The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks met in one of the least memorable World Series in recent history in 2023. It drew an all-time low television rating and lacked drama.

Of course, that might not necessarily be fair to the Rangers. They won the franchise’s first title by defeating the Diamondbacks in five games.

But since then, neither team has come close to making it back to the Fall Classic, and each looks ready to shake things up. Diamondbacks president of baseball operations Mike Hazen readily admits changes are needed after missing the postseason in each of the last three years.

Rangers will listen to offers on all players

Texas Rangers PBO Chris Young isn’t quite ready to go that far. However, he candidly admits that the Rangers are willing to listen to trade offers on their three highest-paid players after also failing to reach the playoffs for three straight years.

Shortstop Corey Seager and right-handers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are all available. DeGrom is scheduled to make $37 million next season, Seager will earn $ 32.5 million and Eovaldi will earn $25 million.

Young says ownership isn't pressuring him to dump salaries, but he believes he needs to explore all options after the Rangers finished 80-82 in 2026 for the third straight non-winning season.

However, it won’t be easy for Young to strike deals for deGrom, Seager and Eovaldi. In addition to being expensive, all three are older and have full no-trade rights.

“We're very open-minded, and we're looking at this from a different lens, maybe than where we've been,” Young said last week at the MLB General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas. “And it doesn't mean that we're going to make any significant deals. It doesn't mean that we're close-minded to those, either. We're just going to see what the market is and do our best to make the Texas Rangers as competitive as possible.”

Rangers could shed over $200 million

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeGrom, 38, is entering the final year of a five-year, $185 million contract. He used his no-trade clause in August to turn down the chance to go to the Atlanta Braves.

Seager, 32, is halfway through his 10-year, $325 million contract and still has $157.5 million left. Eovaldi, 35, is going into the last year of a three-year, $75 million deal.

“It doesn't have to be any of them,” Young said. “It doesn't have to be all of them. It doesn't have to be two of them. We're not under financial duress to say we've got to shed these contracts. That's not the case. Our job is to build the best baseball team we can build, and that's the goal. I mean, we're not looking to trade anybody. We're just exploring what the market is to make the Rangers as good as we can in ‘27 and beyond.”

However, rival executives believe Young would love to trade all three and begin a retooling, if not an outright rebuild. The Rangers are also listening to trade offers for left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who can become a free agent at the end of next season and is projected to earn at least $9 million in 2027 through arbitration.

So, the Rangers could look very different whenever next season begins.

“In the offseason, you go into it with a number of different paths,” Young said. “You choose a path, and it leads you to another set of paths, so to speak. We're very nimble. We're prepared on a number of different fronts. Some of that is not perfectly up to us to determine. The market will determine some of it, and then once we commit to a lane, then we'll continue down that lane and make the best decisions possible within the lane we choose.”