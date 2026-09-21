The Yankees just found their unexpected Aaron Judge replacement at the perfect time

We know what you’re thinking: The New York Yankees cannot realistically replace Aaron Judge.

Unfortunately for Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, they have no choice. Judge landed back on the injured list with a right calf strain, and the earliest that he could return is next Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Orioles. The Yankees have not committed to the three-time AL MVP potentially being ready for the AL Wild Card Series.

“I usually deal with calf stuff all year long,” Judge told reporters on Saturday. “It usually doesn’t get to [the media], and I usually don’t miss any games. So that was kind of the same thing I was feeling. I was working my way back, and then something kind of grabs you at a strange time.”

So, who will man right field in Judge’s absence? Will it be Spencer Jones, who has flashed as a rookie? What about Cody Bellinger, who could shift over from left field?

As it turns out, the answer might be speedy utilityman José Caballero. Seriously.

José Caballero could start in the Yankees’ outfield following Aaron Judge’s latest injury

New York Yankees shortstop José Caballero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old Caballero drew the start in center field on Saturday night, hitting two singles and drawing the walk in a 5-3 loss. He's played 20 of his 130 games in the outfield, with most of that action coming in the corner spots.

For what it’s worth, we’ve always liked Caballero enough that we repeatedly advocated for the Yankees to consider naming him the full-time shortstop and trading Anthony Volpe. So we’re not opposed to the thought of him playing right, with Bellinger starting in center and Heliot Ramos taking over in left field.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Caballero's calling card has always been his legs, and he's stolen at least 26 bases in each of his first four seasons. This year has been no exception, with him swiping a team-leading 32 bases in 43 attempts. But to his credit, Caballero has added some power to his game, recording a career-high 14 home runs in nearly 450 plate appearances.

Bellinger has played 118 of his 127 games in left field, though he has extensive experience in both center and right. The reigning All-Star Game MVP is also one of the Yankees' most reliable hitters, even as his OPS has dropped from .813 to .781.

Objectively speaking, the Yankees can afford to have an outfield consisting of Caballero, Bellinger, and either Ramos or Jones. Trent Grisham remains out with a right hamstring problem, though Boone has hinted they’d get the two-time Gold Glove winner back in time for the playoffs. As things stand, the Yankees would host the rival Red Sox in a first-round rematch of last year’s Wild Card Series.

Ideally for the Yankees, they’ll have Judge batting second and playing right field next Tuesday night. But if you’re looking for a dark horse candidate to shine this postseason, you could do far worse than the versatile Caballero.