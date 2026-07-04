Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest payout and prize money 2026: Full purse and winnings details

Fireworks, friends and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. That's how the United States celebrates the July 4 holiday, with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo becoming seminal figures of Independence Day with the popularity of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. But while they have become cultural staples for the holiday, the truth of the matter is that the competitors on stage at the famed Coney Island location are also competing for their share of the prize money in addition to their place in competitive eating history.

You might actually be surprised just how much money is on the line in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with the purses for both the women's and men's competitions. More than that, there are some interesting details and history when it comes to the prizes available to these eaters. Let's dive into it all, starting with the dolars and cents of the matter.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money and purse

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest offers a $20,000 total purse with prize money handed down to the top-five finishers in both the men's and women's contests. The winner of each contest will receive $10,000 with decreasing payouts thereafter. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money paid out for the Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

Finishing Position Hot Dog Eating Contest Prize Money Winner $10,000 2nd $5,000 3rd $2,500 4th $1,500 5th $1,000

Miki Sudo, in winning the women's competition in 2026, ate 38.75 hot dogs en route to victory according to the official totals. When you break that down for the $10,000 in prize money she earned, that comes down to earning $258.06 per hot dog eaten. For Joey Chestnut, who ate 70.5 hot dogs in 2025 to win the contest, he was only making $141.84 per hot dog eaten.

Full Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest payouts

Finishing Position Prize Money Winner: Joey Chestnut $10,000 2. Patrick Bertoletti $5,000 3. James Webb $2,500

More results still to come.

Full Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest payouts

Finishing Position Prize Money Winner: Miki Sudo $10,000 2. Michelle Lesco $5,000 3. Domenica Dee $2,500 4. Tandra Childress $1,500 5. Semora Kludy $1,000

Prize money wasn't awarded at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest until 2007

Prior to 2007, which was incidentally the first year that Chestnut won the contest, there was not prize money attached to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. That's not to say they were competing for nothing, as various promotional sponsorships of the event led to some prizes, including trips and things of the like, but also the sponsorship and media opportunities that came after as well. However, prize money wasn't awarded until that 2007 contest on Coney Island.

When the competition then officially split into the men's and women's competitions separately in 2011, the total purse for each event was set at $20,000 with the $10,000 prize for the winner. That has been the standard for more than a decade now that is on the line when these competitive eaters take the stage every July 4.

What else does the winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest get?

Joey Chestnut, Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing that the winners of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest win outside of the prize money is the famous championship belts. In the men's contest, the famed Mustard Belt is awarded to the winner (and has long been a staple in the Chestnut household over his reign of dominance). For the women's competition, it's the pink belt that is awarded to the victor every July 4.

As mentioned, there are still special prizes that will sometimes be awarded to the champions of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, whether that's sponsorship deals, travel packages, or other special awards. That's not a staple every year, though, and the prize money and belt are the main draws.

Having said that, every qualifier has the opportunity to have their airfare and hotel room paid for by the Hot Dog Eating Contest and Nathan's, provided their performance on the big stage at Coney Island lives up to the billing. To earn the compensation for travel to the event, women must eat at least 10 hot dogs and buns while men must eat at least 20 hot dogs and buns in order to be eligible.

Additionally, Chestnut really does stand above the rest, even when it comes to prizes and compensation. The GOAT of competitive eating has said that he has a contract with the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, especially after his infamous 2024 absence over a dispute regarding his deal with Impossible Foods, that pays him more than just the prize money for his finishing position. The details of that deal, however, remain under wraps.