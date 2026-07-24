2 reasons LeBron James and the 76ers still won't get past the Knicks

Philly's path to a title will depend on whether their star-studded roster can sacrifice individual dominance for team cohesion like their rivals did.

New York's championship blueprint relies on selfless play and a pecking order that avoids stepping on each other's toes.

Adam Silver can finally rest. LeBron James is headed to the City of Brotherly Love. LeBron joins a star-studded Philadelphia 76ers lineup with Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. The blossoming VJ Edgecombe is there, and he cannot believe his life.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

While this group is littered with All-Stars, they aren't exactly Lego-to-Lego piece fits. Every star needs the ball in their hands, and the New York Knicks showed that philosophy is no bueno. The NBA is a team game in 2026. It always has been in theory, but it is even more now. A fist-locked group can overcome a boatload of talent. That's what Mike Brown will be telling his guys, at least.

The Knicks are one while the 76ers have many moving parts

Part of the Knicks' historic 2026 title run began when Jalen Brunson let go of the reins a bit. The Atlanta Hawks jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first round, and the Knicks never looked back.

New York blitzed Atlanta, playing five-man team basketball. Karl-Anthony Towns began to facilitate more. That unlocked Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. The 76ers, Cavaliers, and Spurs all got the same treatment from New York. They came together at the perfect time.

Brunson was off the ball more in the 'offs, but it's clear what he can do with the rock in his hands. Victor Wembanyama and company found out on the biggest stage. Brunson continuously stepped up in the biggest moments while letting his guys shine throughout the game.

That is what's so special about these Knickerbockers. They were in sync every step of the way after trailing the Hawks.

Brunson knows when it's time to get Bridges a shot. Bridges knows when to cut backdoor so KAT can whip a pass playing from the free-throw line. KAT knows how to properly space the floor when Anunoby is on one of his wicked drives. The Knicks embarrassed the opposition, playing as a unit.

Philly easily has more talent than New York, but togetherness was the theme of the playoffs. The power of friendship, some would call it. It will take time for the 76ers to gel.

LeBron, Brown, and Maxey were all on the ball at least 20 percent of the time last year per Databallr. Embiid wasn't that high, but he's a focal point who demands attention from opposing coaches and his teammates. LeBron is the only natural pass-first player in this group.

What's the dynamic like there when Brown and Embiid operate in the same midrange area at times? Maxey has experience playing off the ball, so he and James may be a seamless fit, but there are still questions.

What is the Sixers pecking order?

It is undeniable Brown loved the 2026 season due to his first-option role. Sure, he was ecstatic to prove the naysayers wrong who said Boston might as well tank without Jason Tatum, but averaging nearly 30 points was fun for Brown.

One cannot speak for someone they do not know, but he probably thought he would be the first option in Philly considering Embiid's health and he and Maxey's stature in the league.

Brown may lead Philly in shots per game next year, but where does that leave the others? Maxey was the engine last season, and now he'll probably play a role that resembles his time with Ben Simmons. Maxey will be cutting, attacking off the catch, and spraying 3s. All of that is in his game, but it is a strong shift from what he was asked to do last year.

Edgecombe will likely take a backseat, but he was slotted to take on a bigger role after a moving postseason run and a dominant few FIBA games for the Bahamas.

Philly is in the title hunt, so Edgecombe would have to sacrifice, but that's not the easiest thing for second-year players seeking their first payday to do.

But in the name of winning, everybody has to step back and look at the bigger picture. That's what Brunson did on his way to FMVP. He could have continued to dribble the air out of the ball and leave his teammates guessing when they'll get a touch, but that's not winning hoops.

The Knicks' pecking order is better constructed than Philly's. Brunson is a ball handler who can make shots from all over the floor on and off the ball. KAT stretches defenses as the greatest 3-point shooting big. Anunoby is a bombs-away striker that can put it on the defense's head when they close out. Bridges is a silent sniper who can create himself. And Josh Hart is a complete wrecking ball who puts it all together. New York's pecking order does not step on each other's toes.

Now the new-look Sixers? New teammates try not to step on each other's toes to begin with. It's even more of a challenge when guys have similar games. Maxey is the only certified sniper amongst the potential starting five.

LeBron is the only tier-one passer. That's not an emergency problem because the Knicks employ zero great passers, but they make it work by shooting the air out of the ball and playing as one.

Philly could sacrifice and be fist-like, but they don't have the net swishers New York has. Even when Philly gets their pecking order together, the New York stars' talent is a proven commodity that fits.

This is the wishful thinking for those outside of Philly because they are the most talented team in the league. LeBron is the type of floor general who can bring this team together. LeBron and Brown's arrival means maybe Embiid can have a lighter load games played-wise until the postseason.

The 76ers bench will be led by first-round pick Labaron Philon Jr., Anfernee Simons, and Dean Wade. Yes, LeBron is reunited with DWade.

While Philly's depth is shaky, they make up for it with a five-man unit that boasts five total MVPs and FMVPs. LeBron can settle a group. Brown has done it on the biggest stage. New York is banking on their cohesiveness carrying them past the talent juggernaut in Philadelphia.

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