2026 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round projection after early entrant deadline

The early entrant deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft has officially passed, and if there's a lesson to be learned, it's that NIL has dramatically changed the landscape. So many talented underclassmen who would've been shoo-ins for the draft just a couple years ago are now going back to school in favor of bigger checks and a chance to boost their stock (but really, the bigger checks).

Borderline first-round locks, such as UConn's Braylon Mullins, Florida's Thomas Haugh and Duke's Patrick Ngongba, won't even test the waters. Others, such as Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner and Kentucky's Malachi Moreno, submitted their names for the Combine but will almost certainly return to school with their sights set on 2027. Alex Condon, Flory Bidunga, 18-year-old Aussie guard Dash Daniels — these are but a few names who, in years past, would be guaranteed factors in June. The times, they are a-changin'. Here's how the landscape sits with the Combine on the horizon and the May 10 draft lottery not long afterward.

1. Brooklyn Nets: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

This is a huge win for Brooklyn, as their 2027 first-round pick could end up in Houston via swap. The Nets won't be tanking next season, at least not on purpose, which means GM Sean Marks will aim to build a competitive roster around AJ Dybantsa using a wealth of cap space and resources. Dybantsa next to Giannis, Kawhi Leonard or another available star is not out of the question.

Dybantsa has serious concerns to address on defense, but it's rare to find athletes of his caliber who can't figure it out on some level. He has all the makings of a 1A offensive superstar, with incredible burst and ball-handling dexterity, legitimate three-level shot-making ability and enough passing flashes to perceive him as a real generative engine. He's coming off of the most impressive freshman scoring season for a wing since Kevin Durant.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 250

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

While consensus firmly places Cameron Boozer third in this draft, he's the most dominant freshman since Zion Williamson. He's also a half-year younger than both AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. If there's a team willing to "reach" on Boozer — and this writer would not consider this an actual reach — it's probably the Pacers, with an analytics-leaning front office that typically puts special emphasis on feel.

Boozer's brain works at warp speed; he reads the floor several steps ahead of the defense and has so many ways to punish lapses. Boozer is an incredibly versatile scorer, with bully-ball strength on the block, an easy 3-point shot and real functionality as a ball-handler out of the pick-and-roll. He's a limited athlete, to be clear, but his strength will translate, and he's so skilled and so smart that he reduces those concerns considerably. He will hammer the glass, embrace a chameleonic role and render consistent winning plays for a Pacers team ready to flip the switch back to title contention.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

3. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

NBA teams will want the full medical rundown on Darryn Peterson and his mysterious cramping issues before committing, but after a healthy run to end the season, it will be hard to bet against his versatile skill set, positional size and elite pedigree. Peterson was the top recruit in a loaded high school class. He was also incredibly productive this season despite operating with clear physical limitations, sapped of the burst and physicality that made him so dominant at lower levels.

Peterson was stuck in a primarily off-ball role on a Kansas team with very little spacing and very little support. He was electric as a movement shooter and mid-range assassin, but there's plenty of high school tape of Peterson — at full strength — blitzing the lane, applying pressure on the rim and operating as a proper offensive engine. The Hawks need more shot creation on the perimeter and should gladly invest in Peterson's two-way ability at No. 3. He has proven he can thrive in various roles; that scalability ought to appeal to an established contender like Atlanta.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

4. Milwaukee Bucks: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There is not-insignificant buzz around Caleb Wilson cracking the top three, and while that still feels improbable, it's not exactly unearned. Wilson put together a special two-way season at North Carolina, displaying the sort of defensive range and budding offensive skill set that should capture the imagination of NBA scouts. For Milwaukee in particular, with Giannis already halfway out the door, this is a dream outcome.

Wilson's motor runs nonstop. He takes every defensive possession personally and endeavors to blow up as many plays as possible. There are times when he overextends, but Wilson's length, athleticism and anticipation yields special results as a roamer and a help-side rim protector. He's still a work in progress offensively, but Wilson is an explosive downhill athlete who plays effortlessly above the rim. His mid-range touch bodes well for his long-term shooting outlook, and Wilson's ability to pass on the move is an underrated attribute — and a potential sign of future stardom.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Washington Wizards: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The inevitable run of guards after the top four is completely unpredictable at this stage, but Keaton Wagler's fantastic and unexpected freshman campaign at Illinois — capped by a Final Four run — puts him firmly on the radar at No. 5. That's especially true for a team like Washington, with plenty of prior investments in the backcourt. Wagler's defense is still a concern at 6-foot-6, but the hope is that with NBA strength development, he won't be such an easy target on that end. He should be able to share the floor with the likes of Trae Young, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington.

Wagler's malleable, high-feel approach should also intrigue a Wizards front office hoping to make the leap to contention. He's an additive player. Wagler is an elite 3-point shooter, point blank. Whether he's on or off the ball, he's a constant threat with deep range. He also exhibited remarkable vision and poise as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. Wagler rarely turns it over and is capable of delivering advanced passes on the move. He can toggle between different roles and different usage, with the sort of ball-handling craft and physicality that should pop once he muscles up a bit.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

6. Utah Jazz: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. was arguably the most impressive freshman guard since Trae Young. His production was through the roof over the final two months of the season, and were it not for Arkansas' sieve-like defense, the Razorbacks could've (and probably would've) outscored any team in March Madness. Acuff's defensive shortcomings are vast and well-documented, but sometimes you need to trust the eye test. And Acuff looks the part of a future All-Star: He's always in control, with unwavering confidence and a remarkable aptitude for probing and exploiting his opponents' pressure points.

The Ainge family has a long history of prioritizing dynamic on-ball engines in Boston and now in Utah. This Jazz roster also features an abundance of frontcourt talent at the moment. The backcourt isn't without its own firepower, but Keyonte George's size and defense should allow him to share the floor with Acuff on a regular basis. Isaiah Collier, meanwhile, hasn't done enough to sway Utah off of an elite guard prospect, especially in this range. Acuff is a surgical pick-and-roll creator, but he's also an elite shooter with strong connective instincts, willing and able to float off-ball, relocate and attack off the catch. His versatility and veteran-like presence should allow him to make an immediate impact for a Jazz team ready to take off.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

There are meaningful concerns with Mikel Brown Jr., whose reliance on the 3-point shot and lack of an in-between game led to serious cold spells throughout an injury-plagued freshman season. That said, when Brown is on, he looks the part of PG1 in a loaded class. For a Kings team in desperate need of star power and a new direction — and with a front office historically attracted to glitzy, high-variance prospects — this pick certainly checks out.

Brown has excellent positional size and what is, on paper, a very modern shot diet. He bombs 3s and gets downhill with jitterbug handles, able to carve out driving angles and use his craft to create and exploit contact. Brown is a regular at the free-throw line. He really needs a floater and better mid-range efficiency, but his touch makes it easy to believe he can develop those counters. He shot 65.3 percent at the rim this year, while his 3-point volume and gravity applies immediate and overwhelming stress on an opposing defense.

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

If Kingston Flemings' late-season finishing issues send him tumbling a few spots in the lottery, it sets up a potential heist for a team like Memphis. We know the Grizzlies are all but officially done with the Ja Morant era. Now it's time to build around Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and a toolsy young group. Flemings can stir the drink — he's a bursty, dexterous downhill slasher with elite poise distributing out of the pick-and-roll. He's the engine this Grizzlies team needs.

Flemings did struggle to finish against length in conference play, but he exhibits easy touch on his floater and the sheer volume of paint touches he creates should lead to a higher foul rate and a higher finishing rate as his footwork improves and his frame fills out. He will need to prove his 3-point shot at higher volume, but Flemings was comfortable working off-ball and attacking from a standstill all year, able to function next to other guards as needed. He's also by far the best defender of the lottery-bound point guards, Darryn Peterson notwithstanding.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

9. Dallas Mavericks: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

The run of guards comes to a temporary close with Labaron Philon, whose breakthrough sophomore campaign cemented him in the lottery conversation. There are valid qualms about Philon's frame and his funky shot release, but he overcame it all with sheer production this season. After thriving in a connective role as a freshman, Philon took over as Alabama's go-to playmaker and shouldered heavy usage with aplomb.

It's rare to see such tangible growth in the span of a year. Philon added critical lower-body strength, so he's better able to hold his line on drives and finish through contact at the rim. He still maintains the best floater in the draft, too, with soft touch and excellent vision when delivering lobs or kick-outs on the move. He cranked his 3-point volume way up and he's a legitimate three-level scorer now. Dallas could use a malleable guard with Philon's two-way intensity. There might not be a better fit in this range.

10. Chicago Bulls: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 207

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Especially with the mass exodus of first-round talent due to NIL, there should be plenty of teams willing to gamble on Nate Ament's massive ceiling. It's rare to find wings with Ament's shot-making talent and fluidity. Despite very real athletic limitations, he embraced physicality on drives and made frequent trips to the free throw line as a result. The shooting numbers were a bit inconsistent, but Ament's high release point and self-evident touch (79 percent at the stripe) should mean he's dangerous at every level on offense once he matures.

Chicago has an affinity for players of Ament's archetype in the draft. He fits the lineage of length, defensive versatility and burgeoning offensive skill that Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue belong to. Ament's lack of strength and burst can make it a real challenge to carve out clean looks and finish in traffic at the rim, but his ability to draw contact — plus that silky jump shot and the ability to scale back in a more secondary or tertiary role — gives him a clear path to impact sooner than later, with the potential for star outcomes if everything clicks.

11. Golden State Warriors: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries is an older freshman, but few guards more clearly drove winning in college basketball this season. There will be skeptics of a smaller guard who isn't a primary engine, but Burries does so much dirty work on both ends. The motor is relentless; he's an attentive free safety with the strength and quickness to lock up the point of attack against a variety of matchups when called upon. He's also an efficient spot-up shooter, a crafty driver with elite finishing numbers (65 percent at the rim!) and a mistake-free, low-turnover connector.

Golden State appears to be entering a new era — perhaps without Steve Kerr and his signature motion offense. Burries projects an the ideal backcourt partner for Stephen Curry, almost regardless of context. He will muck things up defensively and embrace his role with decisive decision-making and a real pro's aura. The Dubs still want winners, no doubt, and Burries is a winner.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

A long and winding road led Yaxel Lendeborg to Michigan, where he emerged as the most dominant upperclassman in college hoops and eventually a national champion. Lendeborg's competitive edge bleeds over into interviews; he's an outspoken trash-talker who seizes every opportunity to embarrass his opponent. His personality is a golden fit for the reigning champs in OKC. The Thunder are a hyper-aggressive defensive team whose success is built on players who understand and thrive within their roles. That's Lendeborg.

He will turn 24 as a rookie, which is uncommon for a lottery pick. Lendeborg isn't your typical super-senior, though: He has been on NBA radars for a couple years, displaying consistent growth across the board. Once a questionable shooter, he drilled a high volume of 3s efficiently with the Wolverines. His rim finishing has improved by leaps and bounds. Lendeborg can attack closeouts, render quick, connective decisions and punish mismatches in the post. He'd fit the OKC DNA to a T.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

It wouldn't be the least bit shocking if Hannes Steinbach is a major pre-draft riser. He was so productive at Washington, so polished on both ends. If not for being stuck in a losing situation all year, he'd probably be getting a lot more shine at the moment. Steinbach has been on NBA radars for a while, dating back to productive stints overseas, especially with Germany at the FIBA World Cup. Miami takes the opportunity to put a real enforcer next to Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware in the frontcourt.

Steinbach is the best pound-for-pound rebounder in the draft, with a wide base and incredible brute strength. He boxes out and tracks rebounds like he was born to do it. He's a better defender than he gets credit for, too, with the mobility and verticality to impact looks at the rim, even if he's not a huge shot-blocker. Offensively, Steinbach needs to ramp up his 3-point volume, but he's equal parts fluid and forceful in the paint, with soft touch that projects well from long distance.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'7

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Aday Mara was a revelation for Michigan after two wayward seasons at UCLA. Lendeborg commanded the spotlight, but Mara's impact was comparable; at times he was straight-up their best player. Mara was also the anchor of college basketball's most suffocating defense: He's a mountainous human whose length, coordination and instincts leave most opponents scared of venturing too close to the rim. He needs to strengthen his core and play with more physicality in certain matchups, but Mara truly terrifies opponents and changes the geometry of the court.

Last summer, Charlotte made it a priority to target two-way players with high feel and a winning pedigree. Mara's outlet passing and unique ability to distribute from the post should play beautifully on a team with LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel. Mara will kickstart transition offense and grease the wheels on half-court sets. He's an efficient vertical finisher, too, with a consistent presence on the offensive glass. He shouldn't fall out of the lottery at this point.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen was a four-star recruit, ranked outside the top 50 nationally, but he quickly emerged as critical connective tissue for an excellent Alabama team. He occupies an archetype that every NBA team covets: the dribble-pass-shoot wing who can defend, crash the glass and limit mistakes. There are so few holes in his game. Chicago, equipped with two top-15 picks, doubles down on improving its wing depth. What Ament lacks in physical readiness, Allen can hopefully compensate for as an immediate impact player.

The main criticism for Allen is his limited explosiveness and vertical pop, but Chicago can bank on his pro-ready strength and impressive feel. Allen is an efficient spot-up shooter and he consistently punishes closeouts, able to mix speeds and throw his weight around on drives to the cup. He doesn't turn it over much at all. He delivers slick passes on the move. He's a ready-made connector with a real chance to grow into something more for the new-look Bulls.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

This might be the most interesting stay-or-go decision in the 2026 draft. Allen Graves primarily came off the bench as a redshirt freshman at Santa Clara, but his analytics-friendly profile will capture the attention of certain NBA front offices. He could get paid in the transfer portal, but if there's NBA interest this high, with a chance to start the clock on his pro salary, it will be hard to pass up. Graves' absurd defensive playmaking (5.0 BLK%, 4.9 STL%), efficient inside-out scoring and overall well-rounded skill set could mean he pops early on, despite a relative lack of high-level experience and responsibility to date.

This is a classic Grizzlies swing, in the same vein as Cedric Coward a year ago. There would be a great deal of projection involved, as Graves was lightly involved in the Broncos' offense and generally relegated to a niche role, despite his outsized impact. But the tools are there, and it all projects so clearly. His strength, agility and anticipation as a defensive helper is freakish. He can hit spot-up jumpers and he's a bullish finisher in the lane. If Graves can showcase more utility as a slasher and connective passer in the pre-draft process, teams will start to buy in. Don't be shocked if he opts out of the portal and ends up going way higher than expected.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr fits the OKC mold as a toolsy, spring-loaded wing with impressive defensive chops and nuclear off-ball scoring talent. He broke out at Baylor this season after two years in the shadows at Tennessee. While Carr's skinnier frame and lack of on-ball refinement are valid points of criticism, the range he covers on defense — paired with the shooting gravity he'd bring to OKC's downhill, drive-and-kick offense — is too tantalizing to pass up.

OKC has several lockdown, point-of-attack defenders, but Carr is a premium helper. He can pounce on lazy passes and soar from the weak side to alter shots at the rim (3.9 BLK% as a wing is not normal). On the other end, he's comfortable firing off movement and from well behind the NBA 3-point line. His high release point allows him to shoot over virtually any contest. He's also a smart cutter who can get up for backdoor lobs.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | David Banks-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

It can't hurt to double dip on national champs, and in this case the Hornets add Michigan teammates Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. to their frontcourt. The latter arrived as a sophomore transfer from Illinois and immediately leveled up, forming a supersized, super-skilled frontcourt next to Mara and the aforementioned Lendeborg.

That setup allowed Johnson to test the limits of his defensive skill set. He's built like a tank, with long arms and a real aptitude for clogging the paint. But he's also comfortable switching out to the 3-point line and bottling up ball-handlers, the sort of versatility NBA teams fawn over. Johnson was limited in his usage offensively, but he hit 3s efficiently on small volume and he finished everything at the rim. So long as he can ramp up his outside shooting, Johnson should be the ideal grit-and-grind role player for this Hornets team.

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'5

Weight: 178

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

There will be a real incentive for Christian Anderson to withdraw his name and return to Texas Tech, where a massive NIL bag surely awaits. That said, even in a deep guard class, he has done more than enough to guarantee a safe landing spot in the first round. Of all his potential fits, few stand out more than Toronto, a team in desperate need of perimeter shot creation and the high-volume shooting Anderson provides.

The primary knock on Anderson is his featherweight frame. He competes hard on defense, but he'll be an easy target in the NBA — there's no way around it. But Toronto has the collective size and strength to successfully insulate Anderson on that side of the ball. Meanwhile, he led the Big 12 in assists (35.2 AST%) with a comparably low turnover rate (20.2 TO%), all while bombing 3s at absurd efficiency (41.5% on 7.9 attempts). Anderson has a quick release and is comfortable shooting off-balance, whether it's a pull-up or off the catch. His variety as a shot-maker should excite a Toronto team in desperate need of more juice offensively.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat appears all-in on the draft, which comes as a mild surprise given all the NIL money sweeping through college basketball these days. Peat's unique (some would say outmoded) skill set could hamper his stock a bit, but the production and winning impact was on full display all season for an elite Arizona team. He has also done nothing but win at the highest level since high school; there's a lot to Peat's pedigree as a prospect.

There will be natural skepticism around a 6-foot-8 power forward who doesn't protect the rim or really shoot 3s, but Peat is a special athlete — a Mack truck personified, willing and able to exert his physicality on every possession. Peat will hammer the glass and put up a brick wall on defense. On offense, he's a crafty mid-range scorer with the capacity for brute force necessary to punish mismatches in the paint. He cuts, relocates, passes selflessly and cleans up O-rebounds. The Spurs could use a bruiser to pair with Wemby in the frontcourt long term. Peat's intangibles ought to appeal to that organization, too.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz put together a remarkable college career, beginning at Northwest Missouri State of the MIAA before transferring to mid-major Drake and eventually to Iowa. As a senior, he led the Hawkeyes on an improbable Elite Eight run as a No. 9 seed, logging just three turnovers across 160 minutes of NCAA Tournament action. Stirtz did not sit for a single minute in March, which is in keeping with the rigorous workload he shouldered for years under head coach Ben McCollum.

Stirtz is the draft's purest point guard — an ultra-sharp processor who can limit mistakes while exerting total control over the tempo of a game. He will need to adjust to a less focal role in the NBA, of course, but the speed at which Stirtz renders his decisions and attacks lapses in the defense should translate as a secondary or tertiary option. He's a lights-out shooter, with enough size and defensive acumen to not be a total pushover on that end. Above all else, Stirtz drives winning, which should appeal to a top-seeded Pistons team in search of another creator behind Cade Cunningham.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain followed Sean Miller from Xavier to Texas and enjoyed a breakout season. There are valid hangups with Swain as a prospect — primarily his low volume of 3s and a clunky, only semi-functional shot release — but he's a major athlete with unreal skill as a ball-handler and slasher. Swain applies constant pressure on the rim. His first step will blind the defender; his bendy frame and crafty handles will leave them seasick. Swain can get so low and explode at such odd angles, making him a challenging cover.

Of course, the Sixers will need to work hard on ironing out the 3-point shot, which will open up the driving lanes Swain relies upon so heavily. Then again, the virtues of NBA spacing (and a stretch big like Joel Embiid) should help Swain a great deal from the jump. He's an active defender, too, with the quickness to bottle up point guards and the length to be disruptive off-ball. He will get the job done on both sides, with the potential to really break out if his perimeter scoring comes around.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Luigi Suigo, C, Italy

Luigi Suigo - Emporio Armani Milan | David Grau/GettyImages

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

With NIL thinning out the non-lottery pool, don't be shocked if Italian 7-footer Luigi Suigo surges into the first round. He will receive lucrative NIL offers from college programs, but Suigo put together a productive season in Serbia, playing for Mega — a team with a long track record of producing worthy NBA talent. Suigo is a massive human, with solid shot-blocking instincts and compelling flashes of skill in the post and on the perimeter. He could end up being the most popular Aday Mara fallback option.

The Hawks need to reinforce the interior behind Onyeka Okongwu, whose rim protection isn't exactly a strength. Atlanta could use a bit of size and force at the center position. Suigo can set up shop in the post and score with baby hooks or straight-up off of lobs. He can also stretch out behind the 3-point line. He needs to continue developing physically and mentally, but Suigo's potential as an inside-out scorer and defensive anchor should excite a team like Atlanta.

24. New York Knicks: Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim Lopez - New Zealand Breakers | Jamie Sabau/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López spent two seasons in the NBL Next Stars program and now seems locked and loaded for the first round. Australian basketball has a different cadence than college hoops or the NBA; it's far more physical, which can make for an excellent learning environment for a teenager like López. He continues to add strength, fortifying his appeal as a two-way forward. The Knicks need depth and productivity behind their current wings, especially with Mikal Bridges spiraling in the playoffs.

López has to sharpen his approach on the defensive end, but there are compelling stretches of disruption and versatility. On the other end, he's an efficient spot-up shooter with a big, bowling ball frame that he deploys with great success on slashes to the rim. López is a crafty, forceful and at times graceful interior scorer. He cuts and relocates without the rock, and he knows when to attack a closeout and tilt the defense. There's a lot to like here, even if he's more of a project than others in this range.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance arrived at Arizona State as a 17-year-old freshman, where he put incredible defensive tape on file before an ACL tear cut his season short. He then transferred to Kentucky, hoping to return from injury and level up on a grander stage, only for setbacks to limit him to four basically irrelevant appearances. That leaves Quaintance's stock in a sort of murky, amorphous zone. There is a strong case for him in the lottery, while other teams might prefer to sidestep the risk altogether in the first round.

Ultimately, the Lakers provide a damn near perfect landing spot, even if it's not as high as Quaintance probably viewed himself a few months ago. Quaintance is a bit undersized for an NBA center, but he's a mobile, springy athlete, and he should benefit from the easy setups at the rim that Luka Dončić (and to a lesser extent Austin Reaves) provide. L.A. desperately needs someone other than Deandre Ayton to set their defense. Quaintance is a monster shot-blocker with the mobility and vertical explosiveness to cover a ton of ground. If he gets healthy and reaches his ceiling, L.A. might have a perennial All-Defense candidate running next to Dončić for the next decade.

26. Denver Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas - Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Meleek Thomas took a backseat to Acuff at Arkansas this season, but he was still impressive in his own right. Thomas never turned it over (8.2 TO%), made plays on defense (2.8 STL%) and hit 41.6 percent of his 3s on healthy volume. He operated mostly as a secondary weapon, but there's plenty of high school tape for teams hoping Thomas can become a legitimate on-ball creator. He deploys jittery handles and a quick first step. There's untapped potential here.

Denver needn't worry too much about Thomas' lower playmaking volume, as he'd fit perfectly as a spacer and off-ball weapon next to Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets can experiment and expand Thomas' responsibilities with the second unit, but he'd primarily be asked to play to his well-established strengths — quick-trigger 3s, decisive drives and elastic, aggressive defense.

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 7'0

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Henri Veesaar will pass up $6 million-plus in NIL money to turn pro, which is a bold bet on himself. He should be able to pay it off with first-round consideration after a brilliant junior season at North Carolina. Veesaar isn't a dominant rim protector, but he's a sound, hulking presence on the block. He dominates the defensive glass and is among the most polished offensive centers in the draft. He should appeal to a Celtics team hoping to beef up its front line.

Veesaar can step into the minutes Nikola Vučević is about to vacate. He's a thundering screen-setter, with sharp short-roll processing and balletic footwork around the rim. He can step out and bury a couple 3s. He does the small things, with skill and IQ to spare. It wouldn't be the least bit shocking to see Veesaar meaningfully contributing to a title contender as a rookie.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 197

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Ebuka Okorie was ranked outside the top 100 nationally as a recruit, but he arrived at Stanford and immediately became a full-blown superstar in the backcourt. His numbers rival all the highly touted guard prospects competing for a spot in the lottery. If he were a bit bigger, a bit more balanced in his approach and perhaps playing on a better team, Okorie would land much higher than this. As is, however, the twitchy freshman will feel the pull of NIL and a chance to rise up boards in 2027, with a much weaker guard class.

That said, there's a strong argument for Okorie starting his NBA clock now and betting on his immense talent. Few teams need another perimeter creator more desperately than the Timberwolves. Okorie is a total blur, combining a devastating first step with unbelievable power and finesse as a driver. He can get to any spot on the floor and he's a legitimate three-level scoring threat. Okorie's assist numbers were a bit low and he's undersized, but the advantage creation is a real signal of upside and he's a sinewy, hard-nosed defender, capable of playing above his listed height. This could turn into a massive steal for Minnesota.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

There's plenty to like about Tounde Yessoufou, who will test the NBA waters without closing his eligibility window. He put up 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman, which is a real accomplishment. Yessoufou is also a natural-born competitor, with active hands (3.3 STL%) and a dogged mentality on the defensive end. He competes like hell. He crashes the glass, especially on offense, never sulking on the perimeter or taking plays off. It's rare to find athletes of Yessoufou's caliber with his intangibles.

That said, he's limited as a ball-handler and passer. Yessoufou is prone to ugly turnovers and tunnel vision, with inconsistent results from 3-point range (29.3 percent). The Cavs will bet on his bursty, strong-man drives and relentless effort, but Yessoufou will need to improve his feel and sand off the rough edges of his skill set in the NBA.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. was understandably inconsistent as a freshman under Kelvin Sampson, thrown into the deep end with a Houston team committed to physical defense and hellacious rebounding. In the end, Cenac made the smart choice in school. It required him to apply more force and pick up new tricks. His production on the glass was a pleasant surprise. Still, there's a lot to work on. This is an upside swing for Dallas with its second first-round pick.

Cenac is a bit of a mess on defense. His length and mobility are compelling traits, but Cenac struggles in the post and he's caught sleeping far too often. As for his offense, Cenac will capture NBA imaginations with his stretchy 3-point shooting and occasional straight-line drives, but he averaged more turnovers (0.9) than assists (0.7). Cenac is extremely limited in scope on that end of the floor, but the talent flashes are undeniably appealing.

Order Team Player Position School 31 New York Knicks (via WAS) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 32 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 33 Brooklyn Nets Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 34 Sacramento Kings Alex Karaban F Connecticut 35 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut 36 Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Braden Smith G Purdue 37 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 38 Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 39 Houston Rockets (via CHI) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 40 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Sergio de Larrea G Spain 41 Miami Heat (via GSW) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 42 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 43 Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) JT Toppin F Texas Tech 44 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 45 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Malik Reneau F Miami FL 46 Orlando Magic Ryan Conwell G Louisville 47 Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Quadir Copeland G North Carolina State 48 Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 49 Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 50 Toronto Raptors Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 51 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Kylan Boswell G Illinois 52 Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn 53 Houston Rockets Izaiyah Nelson F South Florida 54 Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Milos Uzan G Houston 55 New York Knicks Maliq Brown C Duke 56 Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Duke Miles G Vanderbilt 57 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Rafael Castro F George Washington 58 New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Cade Tyson F Minnesota 59 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 60 Washington Wizards (via OKC) Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue

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