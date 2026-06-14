3 Knicks NBA champions who won't be back to repeat in New York

Against all odds, the New York Knicks found a way to take down the Western conference. The Eastern conference gets a lot of criticism for not being as competitive as the West, yet the Knicks were able to take down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to end a 50-plus year championship drought.

The scary thing is this core in New York will still be together next season. The biggest question comes with Mitchell Robinson, but that decision could be made for them. Here’s who else will be hitting the free agency market this offseason after the Knicks championship.

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts to missing a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a lot of money invested in the core of this roster (Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart), that leaves Mitchell Robinson as the odd man out. With the attention he’s been getting around the league as well could very much give him an extension the Knicks likely won’t want to match. Robinson served as Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup, while providing consistent contributions to the frontcourt.

Robinson is good enough to be a starting center in the NBA and he’ll probably get paid like one this offseason. Now if Robinson wants to take a pay cut to stay in New York, that’s one thing. But the Knicks aren’t going to get into the back and forth negotiations to pay him to be a backup again. The core of this Knicks roster is still on the books for the next few years. They can find a backup center that’s cheaper and keeps them from facing stiff luxury tax restrictions.

This postseason, Robinson averaged about 14 minutes and played in 18 games. Though his presence was needed at times, it just doesn’t make sense for the Knicks to pay him a lot to be a backup center when they can find one cheaper that could get the job done. With all the center-needy teams in the NBA right now, it would make a lot of sense for Robinson to land elsewhere, especially after a championship-winning season this year.

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) runs back up court during the fourth quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

I almost forgot that Landry Shamet was still in the NBA until he came up clutch this postseason. He averaged six points this postseason in 19 games. But what was more than what he averaged, it’s that he wowed in big moments for the Knicks throughout the postseason. He had six double-digit point games this postseason. He background noise during the Atlanta Hawks series, but ultimately was key in helping the Knicks win 13-straight playoff games before a Game 3 loss to San Antonio.

He could be a player the Knicks try to bring back as a depth role player, but for now, he’s not a priority. How the Knicks fill out the rest of their roster this offseason will be centered around depth. They have six players already part of the nucleus of this team. They don’t need much outside of maybe another forward or center. Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado will be back next season.

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) controls the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson is in the same boat as Landry Shamet. Both are solid role players, but aren’t key to the New York Knicks defending their championship next season. Clarkson has carved out a decent NBA career and now as an NBA champion, he just might retire rather than come back for a 13th season. He was a solid role player throughout the regular season, averaging just under nine points per game. He wasn’t a significant player during the Knicks’ championship run this year, but it certainly didn’t hurt having him.

As good as Clarkson is and could be in the 2026-27 season, I’d be shocked to see the Knicks bring him back. They need another forward that is young, has a lot of potential but is also cheap and can develop in the background. Believe it or not, the Knicks are a pretty old team. They don’t necessarily need to draft their future, but at the same time, they will need to get creative in free agency in landing some young players with potential.

This was as solid of a playoff run as you could have if you’re the Knicks. They don’t have any major contract decisions to make, their core is still together and they’re just a few depth pieces away from contending again next season.

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