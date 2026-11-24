The Golden State Warriors are stuck between a rock and a hard place. When Steph Curry was healthy earlier this season, they ripped off an eight-game win streak and looked like a serious contender. Then Steph went down with an injury and they lost five in a row.

The ultimate goal is to win another title before Steph retires, but they're trying to accomplish that without completely mortgaging their future and without pushing all of their eggs into one basket. Jimmy Butler could be a game-changer when he returns in January. But he also might be a shadow of his former self and will be hitting free agency at the end of the season. Do they gamble it all on this season? Or play it conservatively and hope to set themselves up for an even better shot next year?

All of those questions dictate how they handle Kristaps Porzingis. They signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal but he's essentially retired with ongoing health problems. Only $3 million of his $20 million salary for next season is guaranteed so they could use that cap space this offseason or try to flip him now as an expiring contract and get a big man to take his place immediately. If they decide to focus on the present, these three trade options could be their best bet.

3. Warriors can trade for Naz Reid

This idea has already been mentioned in numerous rumors and blog roundups. There have been rumblings that the Hornets are very open to trading Reid and his skill set would make him a very clean fit for the Warriors.

Reid is not an elite rim protector but he has plenty of experience working as a small ball center and he can both act as a paint deterrent and defend smaller players in space. His shooting percentages have been rough to start the season in Charlotte but he's a proven floor-spacer who shot 38.4 percent on more than 5.0 3-pointers per game over his last three seasons in Minneapolis. That's certainly not the only thing he can do on offense and he has experience using his malleability at both ends to help a team on deep playoff runs.

The issue is that he's also the most expensive option, with four more years left on his deal at just over $100 million. The Warriors would have to give up Moses Moody and a protected first-round pick (that's going to be a recurring theme here) but also be willing to lock themselves into Reid for the rest of Steph Curry's deal.

Reid would make the Warriors much, much better but he'd also take away a good deal of future flexibility and it's not clear that adding him alone is enough to really make the Warriors a contender. Of all the options out there, he's probably the biggest risk but it's not clear he's the biggest reward.

2. The Warriors could trade for Daniel Gafford from the Mavericks

Gafford doesn't do a lot but what he does, he does really, really well. He's a big body, a solid screener, a reasonably effective rim protector, an absolute handful on the offensive glass and an elite finisher in the paint. He's not really a connective passer, he's not beating anyone off the dribble and he has no shooting range to speak of. It's not clear how much he would raise the ceiling for the Warriors — although it would be nice to have one more big body to throw at Chet Holmgren, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama in a potential playoff series. But he definitely raises the floor.

Gafford is an excellent pick-and-roll partner for Curry and Podziemski and can save a ton of wear-and-tear on Draymond Green. He just give the roster a dimension they don't have right now and creates one more variable opponents have to scheme for.

His deal is a slightly cheaper than Porzingis' but a year longer so, again, this chews up some of the Warriors future flexibility, although not as dramatically as trading for Reid. For Mavs, the appeal here would be shedding some money, picking up a late first-round pick and taking a flyer on Moody.

1. The Warriors could trade for Myles Turner from the Milwaukee Buckes

It's not clear Myles Turner is still the same player he was with the Pacers but there's a chance that rescued from the basketball desert that is Milwaukee he can help them win. He's now on the wrong side of 30 but Turner can still be one of the best paint deterrents in the league and he made 37.9 percent of his 3-pointers of the last four seasons. He's a traditional center on defense and a reliable pick-and-op threat at the other end, the kind of dual-threat who unlocks all sorts of lineups and can take a lot of pressure of Draymond Green.

However, there are the same risks with Turner as with these other two options. He's the most expensive option and has two more years on his deal at about $26 million per season. The Warriors would again be gambling that he can be the missing piece with the rest of this roster and that he puts them in contention for a title in the next two years. And again, it's hard to separate his current level of performance from the mess of a team he's on, but you're also gambling on him progressing to his career mean.

The Warriors don't have any easy, obvious options. But they do have plenty of options and all are probably preferrable to the status quo of getting absolutely nothing from Kristaps Porzingis.