4 Bronny James trades the Lakers could make to remove any last trace of the LeBron era

Before this summer, LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers wasn't on most people's bingo boards for the offseason. However, it's happened, and the Los Angeles Lakers are moving in a different direction — including with ownership.

With Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves becoming the focus of the franchise moving forward, the Lakers might want to distance themselves from any lingering LeBron shadows. If they do, the most obvious remnant of the James era would be his son, Bronny James, who is still on the roster.

There are about four teams that could be potential landing spots for the young defender. Each proposed trade was checked on Spotrac.com to confirm it would work.

Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the team that James' father went to, which is the 76ers. The Sixers currently have solid point guard depth, not including LeBron. Tyrese Maxey, Anfernee Simons, and rookie Labaron Philon are all solid options on offense but not particularly on the defensive side.

That's where Bronny is trying to make a name for himself: on defense. Adding him to Philly would not only reunite him with his father, but also give him a chance to fill a need the Sixers have at point guard. Giving up Justin Edwards (who does have upside but is now buried on the depth chart behind the elder James) and a future second-round pick, seems like a good risk for the 76ers to take.

Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Sacramento Kings are in desperate need of point guard depth behind their rookie playmaker, Darius Acuff Jr. If the Lakers decide to send Bronny to the Kings, he'd have a clear path to real NBA minutes. Despite being only 21, James is entering his third season and still fits the Kings' rebuild.

With the trade suggested above, the Lakers lean into their offensive strategy even more by trading Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James for Malik Monk. Bringing back Monk reinforces the offensive depth of the Lakers, and the Kings lean into defense more with the acquisition of Vanderbilt and James.

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Boston Celtics still need point guard depth despite the addition of veteran playmaker Mike Conley. While it's true that their point guard depth includes Conley, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White, they don't have a young point guard developing. Bronny's defense and improved 3-point shooting from last season could be an ideal fit in Boston's head coach Joe Mazzulla's system.

The nice thing for Boston is that they won't have to send out any players in a deal to acquire Bronny, thanks to absorbing his contract as part of the Bi-Annual Exception. The Lakers get two second-round picks in this trade, although they are heavily protected. It makes sense for both sides as it is a low-risk move for both franchises.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let's be clear: the Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a dire need at the point guard position with James Harden, Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor, and even Donovan Mitchell, who can man the point guard position. The spot where James can fill a void is on the defensive end, as none of the players listed is a good defensive player. It would also be pretty cool for Bronny to claim LeBron's throne in Cleveland.

The trade isn't the most creative here. Swapping Proctor for James allows the Lakers to still have a young point guard in their development system, despite the loss of James. While this destination isn't the flashiest in terms of fit of potential trade packages, it is an interesting destination in terms of the story it has with it based on LeBron's legacy.

If the Lakers do indeed want to remove any trace of LeBron James from their franchise, trading Bronny would be the best option. Finding a team that wants Bronny shouldn't be too hard a task for Los Angeles moving forward.