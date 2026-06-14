4 Spurs who won't be back after NBA Finals disappointment

The San Antonio Spurs will be hurting after losing the decisive Game 5 to the Knicks in the NBA Finals. It's never fun to lose. It's especially painful to lose when you led most of the way...again. Despite the pain, there was so much the Spurs learned about themselves thanks to their deep playoff run. They have a core they can build around and should be a contender in the West for quite some time. Even then, they also found out the players they no longer need.

The Spurs were wise to give this young team veteran depth this past season. While they don’t need to gut the entirety of the older veterans, there are four of them, all unused in Game 5, that probably won’t be back next season.

Kelly Olynyk

The Spurs will simply be trimming the fat from this team this offseason. There are no more moves they need to make to prove they’re not just one of the best in the NBA but in the Western Conference. That’s why moving on from Kelly Olynyk is nothing more than moving on from a player with his replacement already on the roster in Luke Kornet. Olynyk wasn’t really a key depth player this season, only playing in 42 games and averaging less than 10 minutes per game. He averaged less than five minutes per game in the postseason.

I’m sure part of the reason to bring on Kornet was to get some interior depth, knowing Olynyk’s contract was up at the end of the season. Obviously Victor Wembanyama is the anchor in the frontcourt, but they needed more depth throughout an 82-game season. Olynyk is closer to retiring than he is coming back for another season at this point. Next year will be his age 35 season. The Spurs gain nothing bringing him back, especially after the contract they gave Kornet last offseason.

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio could find a role for Harrison Barnes next season, but it would make sense for them to turn to the draft or another veteran to provide that for him. The only reason it would make sense for Barnes to come back is that he’s been a consistent player for them. This is the first time since the 2021-22 season that he missed a regular season game. That said, he’s getting up there in age as well.

He’s younger than Olynyk, but will be in his age 34 season next year. He just finished a three-year, $54 million contract. Could he yield a similar cap hit? If so, the Spurs have no reason to overpay for him. It’s hard to pass up on his consistency, but at some point, you have to figure out what’s worth it. It just doesn’t feel like Barnes is worth it when they can save money with a younger player.

Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo had a reduced role this season, averaging just over five minutes per game. He’s been around San Antonio for a few years, but he was used a lot less this year than he has been the last few years. The Spurs are one of the deepest teams in the NBA which is why they’ve had some of the best success this year. Biyombo gives them that, but they could find a younger player they could develop into a solid role player.

They are old in their frontcourt so turning to a younger player isn’t a bad option. With what Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie offer as power forwards, they don’t necessarily need to overload it. San Antonio shouldn’t have much trouble filling out their frontcourt.

Jordan McLaughlin

San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Dylan Harper just played his way into the backup guard role for the Spurs this season. When they needed him to, they could turn to him to start and he answered the call. It was his rookie season, so the Spurs needed to see how he’d adjust. Because he’s adjusted so well, they won’t need McLaughlin. Stephon Castle has served as a solid point guard as well. While he can score, he’s emphasized creating offense as well.

This Spurs team has a core they can build around. They don’t need McLaughlin for depth. This roster is already good enough. They just need to grow together and get a couple more younger depth players to fill out the roster spots.