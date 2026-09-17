4 Warriors with the most to prove in training camp and preseason

Since their Cinderella 2014-15 season, the one that started a decade long dynasty, the Golden State Warriors have constantly been under the microscope. But now, it feels like this surveillance has intensified more than ever before.

Head coach Steve Kerr just signed a two-year extension, but considering that he was mulling retirement this offseason, it seems like this will be his last contract. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, and Al Horford are all over the age of 35. Oh, and Curry — the one most responsible for all their success — has been a mainstay in trade talks over the last couple of months. Time is ticking for this Warriors’ team if they plan on adding one last title to this legendary run.

And to even have a chance at relevancy in the unforgiving Western Conference, they are going to need some guys to take some serious steps forward. That starts from the moment everyone reports to training camp. So, here are the four Warriors with the most to prove in training camp and preseason.

4. Jimmy Butler III

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After tearing his ACL in Mid-January, Butler isn’t expected to play until at least a couple of months into the regular season. So, he won’t be participating in training camp/preseason activities.

However, there has been a lot of speculation that the team may be looking to trade him for someone who can help them immediately. If Butler wants to avoid that fate, he needs to show some positive signs in his rehab process. Give the team hope that Butler is progressing nicely and, when he does come back, that he’ll be able to play at a level close to where he was prior to the knee injury.

3. Gui Santos

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gui Santos was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise tragic 2025-26 campaign. After being taken with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Santos has been able to turn himself into a real rotation level NBA player.

Last season, Santos averaged career highs in points (9.2 PPG), rebounds (3.9 RPG), assists (2.3 APG), and stocks (1.2 steals + blocks per game). He did this while also being pretty efficient (75th percentile in true shooting).



If Santos turns out to be more than a cute developmental story, it could really help bolster this Warriors’ rotation – one that is sorely lacking in young (he turned 24 this summer), two-way players. To do that, Santos is going to have to hit another gear, and next month will be a good indicator if that is in fact the case.

2. Kristaps Porziņģis

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kristaps Porziņģis has to be one of the more tragic stories in the NBA. When he’s healthy, he is incredibly effective. However, he is hardly ever able to stay healthy, only playing over 60 games once since 2017.

Porziņģis could unlock a lot for this Warriors’ team. His rare blend of rim protection and 3-point shooting makes him someone who can both play alongside Green, while also anchoring lineups when The Dancing Bear is on the bench.

Porziņģis needs to come back from the offseason looking healthy and sharp as ever. Then, he needs to stay that way.

1. Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weight of the world has been on Brandin Podziemski’s shoulders for a while now. After a strong rookie campaign, everyone thought he would be the torchbearer to usher the Warriors into a new era after Curry and Green hung it up. Golden State was so high on him that they refused to include him in a trade package for Lauri Markkanen a few summers ago.

That vision hasn’t really come to fruition. However, Podziemski has quietly been improving each year. His scoring volume and efficiency have trended upward from his rookie marks in each of the last two seasons. The same goes with his assist rate.

If there was one fourth-year player with the power to change their team’s destiny for the next two seasons by taking a serious leap, it would be Podziemski. A strong start to the season by Podziemski could take the Warriors from fodder to formidable overnight.