5 NBA players not named Giannis who could be traded on draft night

Five high-profile players remain at the center of intense negotiations, each with distinct reasons to move.

Multiple franchises are positioning for moves that could reshape rosters before the new season begins.

The 2026 NBA draft is nearly upon us, even though Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are hogging the spotlight at the moment.

The Greek Freak "is expected to be traded" before the draft begins, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, and the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are "emerging as finalists" for him. Boston's package would be built around Jaylen Brown, while Miami's package would offer Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the No. 13 overall pick and "additional draft capital and potentially more players," according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein reported last week that Herro could get rerouted to Detroit as part of a three-team deal, while Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II could also be on the move as part of that deal, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

Charania reported Brown "would remain with the Bucks" if the Greek Freak is traded to the Celtics, although it's always possible the Bucks could either look to get another team in the deal or flip him later.

With all of that said, the next 48 hours figure to feature some explosive NBA trade action. But Antetokounmpo isn't the only big-name player who could be on the move.

Here's a look at five other players outside of the Giannis trade talks who could be relocating in the next few days.

5 players who could be traded on draft night

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

If the Heat whiff on Giannis, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly among their "big fish" backup trade options, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Sam Amick of The Athletic confirmed Fischer's report, although he highlighted one potential complication.

"The issue around the league is that no one seems to know if Leonard is available," Amick wrote. "Or, for that matter, if the NBA's never-ending investigation into the Clippers' alleged salary-cap circumvention with Leonard might be an issue for any team that takes him on when it comes to possible discipline."

Leonard and the Clippers have been in hot water ever since Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Media revealed a seemingly sketchy sponsorship arrangement back in the fall. During the NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters "we can't be investigating forever," but he added that "the most important thing is that we get it right."

"I think we're close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality," Silver added. "Their team has to understand what the situation is they're going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams."

It's unclear whether the NBA will decide on Leonard's fate by the start of the draft—or even the start of free agency. Silver as part of the punishment if he and the Clippers are found guilty of circumvention, adding another layer of intrigue to trade talks involving him.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

While Leonard could feasibly remain with the Clippers next year—particularly if the Aspiration investigation carries on and quells trade interest in him—Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies appear headed for a breakup this offseason.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Michael C. Wright authored an article in mid-April titled "Inside the end of the Ja Morant era in Memphis." One month later, the Grizzlies landed the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, ensuring that they'd get a crack at a face-of-the-franchise-caliber prospect. (They seem likely to end up with Cameron Boozer at that spot.)

The Heat also have interest in Morant if they don't land Giannis, according to Fischer, and he figures to be far less pricey to acquire. MacMahon and Wright pointed to the Trae Young trade—the Atlanta Hawks got CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert and zero draft picks from the Washington Wizards for him—as "the type of return that executives around the league consider reasonable in a Morant deal."

The Grizzlies will likely wait to move Morant until after the inevitable Antetokounmpo deal, particularly in case Miami gets outbid for the Greek Freak. One way or another, these figure to be Morant's final few days in Memphis.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Thanks to the NBA's new draft-lottery system, the Sacramento Kings now have less incentive to bottom out than they did before. They're still reportedly open to trading Domantas Sabonis, though.

In mid-June, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Kings and Charlotte Hornets "had exploratory trade talks" involving Sabonis and Miles Bridges. The Kings reportedly wanted one of Charlotte's first-round picks in this year's draft (Nos. 14 and 18), but the Hornets were "resistant" to include one, per Scotto.

Back in February, the Kings also discussed a Sabonis trade with the Toronto Raptors, per Sam Amick and Eric Koreen of The Athletic, but the Kings had zero interest in taking back Jakob Poeltl. Sabonis underwent surgery on a torn left meniscus in mid-February, but Amick and James Jackson reported at the time that the Kings were "expected to revisit the idea of shopping him during the offseason."

Prior to last season, Sabonis had led the NBA in rebounding for three straight years, and he averaged at least 19 points and six assists per game in each of those seasons, too. He's owed $45.5 million this coming season and $48.6 million in 2027-28, so the longer that the Kings wait to move him, the lower the return might be as he inches closer to free agency.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

If Trey Murphy III is legitimately gettable, every team in the league should be blowing up the New Orleans Pelicans' phones right now. Luckily, the Pelicans have the right man for that specific job.

Stein reported in mid-June that external trade interest in Murphy "remains intense," but the Pelicans had "not offered Murphy anywhere" yet. However, he added that "this is the first time their new front office regime headed by Joe Dumars has been truly willing to field offers for Murphy."

The Pistons are reportedly eager to add shooting to their lineup this offseason. If they don't land Herro as part of a Giannis trade, would they be willing to part with Holland, Stewart and/or Robinson and significant draft capital to land him as an upgrade over Tobias Harris? Stein said the Pistons and Indiana Pacers were two teams "known to have expressed interest" in Murphy.

Like the Grizzlies with Morant, the Pelicans figure to wait to see how the Antetokounmpo deal shakes out before making a decision on Murphy. Amick reported the Celtics "are among the many teams with interest" in the Pelicans forward in case they fall short in their pursuit of the Greek Freak.

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets acquired Cameron Johnson last offseason by sending Michael Porter Jr. and a fully unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets. It was supposed to be a relatively lateral move that helped the Nuggets stay under the second apron, but it proved to be anything but.

MPJ took off in Brooklyn, averaging a career-high 24.2 points and 3.4 made threes per game. Johnson, meanwhile, shot a career-best 43.0 percent from deep, but he averaged only 12.2 points per game—his lowest mark since his sophomore NBA season—and wasn't nearly as impactful on the glass as MPJ, either.

Johnson is now on a $23.1 million expiring contract, and the Nuggets are already projected to be over the luxury tax before re-signing restricted free agent Peyton Watson. To avoid the second apron, they might have to dump one of Johnson, Aaron Gordon ($32 million) or Christian Braun ($21.6 million).

According to Stein, Gordon is the "Denver veteran drawing the strongest external trade interest," while the team's "preferred course for a roster shakeup is finding a trade market for Christian Braun." However, Braun is just beginning the five-year, $125 million contract extension that he signed last offseason, which could make it tricky for the Nuggets to move him.

Flipping Johnson might be the happy medium… although with Nikola Jokić eligible to become a free agent next summer, the Nuggets might have a tough time justifying a trade only for future picks and salary relief.