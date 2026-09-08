5 NBA players with the best chance of being first-time NBA All-Stars this season

One of my favorite parts of the NBA is watching players reach another level, and seeing several first-time All-Stars goes hand in hand with this. Whether it's seeing hyped-up young players move closer to their ceiling, an unexpected breakout season, or an established veteran earning some recognition, first-time All-Stars are something I have an affinity for.

Last season, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Jamal Murray, Deni Avdija, and Norman Powell were first-time All-Stars. This collection of players highlights how many opportunities there are for first-time All-Stars and the diversity of what types of players earn this honor.

With that being said, let's explore five players with the best chance of earning this first-time All-Star honor.

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stephon Castle is already ahead of schedule; he was arguably the San Antonio Spurs' second-best player during their NBA Finals run. He guards opposing teams' best players, helps run the offense as a playmaker, and attacks the rim with a ton of force. Simply put, he's an incredibly impactful role player.

Castle averaged 16.7 points in the regular season, but boosted his PPG to 18.2 in the playoffs. Given this, the Spurs may look to empower him more, and based on natural progression, he should level up in year three.

In any event, Castle's otherworldly defense and high-level playmaking could be enough to get him an All-Star nod, especially considering his impact on a winning team.

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An oblique injury derailed Franz Wagner from making an All-Star appearance in the 2024-25 season; he averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists that season. Unfortunately, last season, ankle and calf injuries limited Wagner to 34 games and caused his production to dip. Regardless, Wagner is one of the most established non-All-Star players in the league, and at 25, he's entering his true prime.

Wagner's blend of size, skill and defense makes him an impactful two-way forward. It's up for debate who's the better player between Franz and Paolo Banchero. I'd argue Wagner is the more complete all-around player, while Paolo is the more conventional first option. As evidenced by the 2024-25 season, though, there's room for both players to put up All-Star-level numbers.

If Wagner can produce at a high level and the Orlando Magic have a bounce-back season, an All-Star nod could certainly be in the cards.

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Wagner, Austin Reaves is another player who likely would have an All-Star appearance to his name, if not for injuries. Reaves missed 18 games shortly before the All-Star break, which likely crushed his chances. Lest we forget, though, Reaves posted stellar averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season.

With LeBron James no longer being a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves slides in as the clear-cut second option alongside Luka Dončić. As such, there's a strong possibility we see a statistical increase from Reaves. Even if a statistical leap doesn't occur, Reaves' dependable three-level scoring and fantastic poise as a playmaker give him a clear path to making an All-Star team.

It certainly helps that the Lakers are primed to be a playoff team again.

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reigning Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg is poised to reach another level with Kyrie Irving returning to the court. Flagg managed to put up averages of 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.8/29.5/82.7 shooting splits despite a brutal Dallas Mavericks roster context.

The 6-foot-9 forward played a lot of point guard and was forced to initiate a ton of offense for Dallas. While he handled this role well, all things considered, Flagg will benefit immensely from having a natural point guard and someone who can simply take pressure off him as a shot creator.

For my money, Flagg's rookie season is up there with Dončić's and Victor Wembanyama's as the best in the past 10 years. And guess what, both of these players further leveled up, making All-Star appearances in their second season. There's no reason that Flagg can't follow this trend, especially if the Mavericks can shoot up the standings.

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward/guard OG Anunoby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the New York Knicks' championship run, I don't think there's a player with a higher approval rating in the league than OG Anunoby. Make no mistake: it's not just about his now-legendary tip-in shot to secure a Game 4 comeback win. It's about his ability to lock up the opposing team's best player (regardless of position), his disruptive off-ball defense, and his underrated offensive skill set.

OG averaged 20.1 points per game in the playoffs, a notable increase from his 16.7 PPG regular-season average. Sustaining this 20 PPG average won't be easy, but it's not impossible either. Even if he's below this threshold, an All-Star selection isn't too far-fetched, particularly if the Knicks are a regular-season juggernaut.

Sure, it might be weird for the Knicks to have three All-Stars, and Anunoby's game would make him a unique All-Star. Nevertheless, we've seen more defensive-minded players such as Jarrett Allen make All-Star teams in recent years, and Anunoby could be next in line.