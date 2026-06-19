5 teams with the most to lose in the 2026 NBA Draft

One team without a pick — the Pacers — still face massive pressure as their past trade now looms over the Clippers' upcoming selection.

The 2026 NBA Draft is nearly upon us, and while it can be hard to remember at times, a lot of championships are built from the decisions made during this event.

In 2022, Chet Holmgren fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder at number two after the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick. Then, the Thunder uncovered a future All-NBA talent in Jalen Williams with the 12th overall pick. Fast forward three years, and both of those guys played instrumental parts in helping the Thunder hoise the Larry O'Brein Trophy.

This can also be the place where front offices set their franchise back for years to come, which is what brings us here today. In honor of this momentus occassion, here are the five teams with the most to lose in this upcoming draft.

5. Utah Jazz, No. 2 overall pick

Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz front office made it known that they plan on contending in 2026-27 when they pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal for Jaren Jackson Jr.

The lottery Gods also did them a solid by giving them the second overall pick in the last year where being a bottom-feeder was not penalized. Now, they have a prime opportunity in a loaded-class to add one final piece to their already tantalizing core.

The Jazz have a rare chance to go from really bad to really good in one season. Their three bigs (Jackson, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler) fit together like a hand in a glove, and their guard room (Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier) took some massive strides in the right direction. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey seems to be the future at the two-guard spot.

All the Jazz need is one more wing/forward to complete the bedrock of their team. But can they pick the right one?

4. Atlanta Hawks, No. 8 overall pick

Atlanta Hawks guard Jalen Johnson | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In the 2025 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that everyone laughed at. To many, it seemed like the Hawks absolutely fleeced the Pelicans' new regime. The 23rd overall pick (which turned into Asa Newell) and a 2026 first round pick (which many thought could land in the top three) for the right to move up and draft Derik Queen (a relatively flawed center) at No. 13 seemed like an absolute steal of a deal for the Hawks.

However, Queen was much better as a rookie than Newell, and his blend of ball skill and passing gives him a lot more upside than the Georgia product. Plus, the Pelicans did a good job of taking advantage of so many teams tanking to enhance their record and worsen the pick they were giving the Hawks.

If the Hawks don't get a starting caliber player/strong rotation piece with the eighth overall pick, the unimaginable will take place: the Pelicans will have won the trade.

3. Washington Wizards, No. 1 overall pick

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards find themselves in a very similar situation to the Jazz. They are putting together a nice young nucleus (Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, Tre Johnson, and Bub Carrington), and they were rewarded for their dishonorable late season losing with a great draft pick.

The key differences here are that they have the number one spot. So, they have their pick at the litter of who they want from this star-studded class. And second, unlike the Jazz, who have someone like George, the Wizards' young pieces are better suited as secondary/tertiary offenses, meaning they need to find the head of the snake with this selection.

2. Milwaukee Bucks, No. 10 overall pick

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The toxic relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks finally seems like it is going to come to a head this offseason. But regardless of whether the former MVP ultimately stays or goes elsewhere, what they do with the tenth overall pick will decide the fate of the franchise moving forward.

If Antetokounmpo leaves, the tenth overall pick symbolizes the first key building block of the next era of Bucks' basketball. To avoid a long and painful rebuild, they are going to want to knock this pick out of the park. And if they decide to keep trying to build around The Greek Freak, they will need this pick to turn into an immediate contributor or they will need to flip the asset for a player who can help them win right now.

1. Indiana Pacers, no picks

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How is that the Indiana Pacers, a team with no draft pick, have the most to lose in this draft? Simple. As you'll recall, the Pacers gave a protected 2026 first round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for Ivica Zubac. The pick only conveyed if it fell between five and nine, which, according to Kevin Pritchard (the president of basketball operations), was not supposed to happen.

Of course, it did happen, and now, the Clippers will be picking when the clock turns to pick number five. The Pacers need to hope that the Clippers' front office whiffs on this pick and that Zubac turns out to be worth the risky gamble they took to trade him, or the Pacers will rue the day that their team negotiated this deal for years to come.

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