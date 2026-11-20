We've just released out FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings for this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the full list here.

For the ninth year in a row, The Step Back is honoring the best young players in the NBA with our 25-under-25. The list (check it out here) is exactly that long because it sets up the clever name, but it’s also an arbitrary cut-off that leaves out many young players on the rise.

And, if previous years have taught us anything, we’re probably wrong about a few players and left someone off who will be more than deserving. Here are the young guns who could make us look silly for leaving them off this year's list.

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Who just missed the cut on this year’s 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings?

26. Donovan Clingan, Big, Portland Trail Blazers

Why he missed: If you have a bone to pick with Donovan Clingan's game, it's a lack of versatility. He's exploring the 3-point line but, for all intents and purposes, his impact is entirely bound to the paint at both ends of the floor. His only effective as a scorer if fed the ball in ideal position as he doesn't have a toolbox of advanced post moves. Really all he does is overwhelm opponents with his size.

Why we might look stupid: His size is his most important attribute but that's because he's really, really big — 7-foot-2 and 280 pounds. He's an intimidating rim protector and while he's vulnerable in space his length makes him a significant impediment in drop coverage. While he's not going to create his own offense, he's going to finish almost everything that's created for him. Oh, and he led the league in offensive rebounds per game last season. Maybe it doesn't matter that he only does a few things if he does those things really, really well.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Peyton Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

27. Peyton Watson, Wing, Cleveland Cavaliers

Why he missed: The case for Watson comes down to a 38-game stretch last season with the Nuggets before injuries essentially finished his season. During that stretch, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. It was an impressive run but it was also 38 games and it's still not clear that he can sustain anywhere close to that level of production across an entire season, let alone over the course of the four-year, $88 million contract he signed with the Cavaliers.

Why we might look stupid: Look at those numbers from last season again. High-level defense. Efficient offense — both secondary creation and off-ball shooting and slashing. While he won't have the benefit of playing next to Nikola Jokic anymore, he's going to a Cavs lineup that is just as talented and a lot more balanced.

Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

28. Kyshawn George, Forward, Washington Wizards

Why he missed: Anti-Wizards bias. It's not that we don't like or respect the Wizards but ... well ... I've gotten myself into a sentence that I don't know how to get out of. Everything accomplished in the context of that team is inevitably taken with a huge grain of salt.

Why we might look stupid: The Wizards might be good this year, and George is one of the big reasons why. He averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc in just his second season. He's a strong on-ball playmaker for someone who stands 6-foot-8 and it really feels like he's just scratching the surface of his talent. He's going to get fewer touches and different touches this season with Anthony Davis and Trae Young there but maybe that's a big enough change in context that we can actually start taking the Wizards and their players seriously.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Cedric Coward, Wing, Memphis Grizzlies

Why he missed: If Coward had put up the same rookie numbers — 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists — for a winning team, he would have gotten a lot more attention. But his defense is still more aggression than impact, his 3-point shooting was shaky as a rookie and the Grizzlies were better by about 10 points per 100 possessions last season when he was on the bench. Interesting numbers but we weren't sure about the impact yet.

Why we might look stupid: We're launching this list a few weeks into the season which means Coward has already had a chance to make his look silly. The Grizzlies are 11-4, he's putting up similar numbers with the addition of rebounding like crazy and hitting 45.2 percent from the 3-point line so far. The Grizzlies have been good and he's been making a winning impact.

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

30. Matas Buzelis, Forward, Chicago Bulls

Why he missed: He blocks shots and dunks at a high rate but everything else in Buzelis' offensive game looks decidedly average right now. He can create some opportunities off the bounce but he had more turnovers (159) than assists last season (158) and he only made 34.9 percent of his 3-pointers. There's potential but until he adds something else to his game, he's on the outside looking in.

Why we might look stupid: Buzelis plays incredibly hard and there is more talent in Chicago than there has been the past two years. He can benefit from an on-ball creation threat like Norman Powell and another backline rim-protector like Caleb Wilson, which will allow him to roam on defense and create havoc. More support could be the spark for a big leap this season.