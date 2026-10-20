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76ers vs. Knicks player stats, box score and play-by-play for Opening Night

The Knicks will begin their championship defense with an Opening Night matchup against LeBron James and the 76ers.
ByIan Levy
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New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride
New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks will hang their championship banner, receive their rings and then begin their title defense on Opening Night against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks returned most of their championship-winning core, with Andre Drummond in place of Mitchell Robinson as the only significant change. The 76ers, on the other hand, have an entirely different lineup with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Both teams are strong contenders and Opening Night is the perfect opportunity to make a statement.

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Box score: 76ers vs. Knicks player stats and team stats

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