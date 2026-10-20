76ers vs. Knicks player stats, box score and play-by-play for Opening Night

The New York Knicks will hang their championship banner, receive their rings and then begin their title defense on Opening Night against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks returned most of their championship-winning core, with Andre Drummond in place of Mitchell Robinson as the only significant change. The 76ers, on the other hand, have an entirely different lineup with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Both teams are strong contenders and Opening Night is the perfect opportunity to make a statement.
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