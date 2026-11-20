Alex Sarr landed at No. 23 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Most top-three picks in the draft have some kind of superstar ceiling; if they’re not expected to be a franchise guy, teams are at least hoping for a bit at that very rare flavor of apple. But Alex Sarr, the second pick in the 2024 NBA draft, doesn’t look like a superstar. And I like that.

Sarr’s draft class is looking, after two seasons, like an especially weak one. There are useful players, and ones who will play in this league a long time, but in terms of potential superstars? Uh … we got Stephon Castle and the most optimistic of Matas Buzelis projections. Sarr is too limited an offensive player to ever be some kind of dominant scorer or have an offense run through him, but I think he projects to be something immensely valuable: an elite NBA center, if he continues to lean into his strengths and not get distracted by his weakness. I think that’s the perfect Alex Sarr, and the one the Washington Wizards could really use.

Sarr is meditative player; he appears to cut out all unnecessary motion from his attack, setting solid screens and looking for dunks or 3-pointers almost exclusively. He’s a solid-enough shooter and is definitely willing to take threes, but has sometimes struggled to make enough of them to justify constantly spacing him out. But he’s a cornerstone-level rim protector as well, and it will be tantalizing to see him play next to Anthony Davis, one of the best defenders of his era. While not especially strong and thus not some kind of dominant rebounder, Sarr is still huge, rangy and can take up lots of space in the paint.

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Sarr is a good-not-great player on a historically horrendous team. When will that change?

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You probably didn’t know any of that, since the Wizards haven’t been in the limelight since Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld were winning the 1978 NBA Finals; despite being such a high pick, I can count on … like, maybe three hands the number of Wizards games I’ve watched even a part of since Sarr was drafted. They’ve been unabashedly tanking for three consecutive years and have not won 20 or more games since 2022-23. There is no reason any of us should have profound Wizards opinions.

That’s part of why it’s tough to get a good read on Sarr since his team isn’t run like a professional NBA operation — it’s run like a … government experiment to see how many guys you can get to score 8.0+ points per game in an NBA rotation in a single year. The answer in 2025-26, by the way, WAS NINETEEN.

I am left merely to speculate what Sarr would be if he were deployed in a more professional manner. They have plenty of ball handlers, all of whom are between the ages of 19 and 23 (except for Trae Young), and so Sarr’s most important role on this team will be to protect the rim when one of Washington’s many defensive turnstyles sends a free runner his way. He should be a potent lob threat, and if he’s ever able to make more than 35 percent of his threes at volume, we could be in offensive business.

Sarr won’t be the center of any franchise, but he’s the only one of the Wizards seven billion young players I think is a lock to actually be good long-term. I don’t see all that much room for superstardom, but I don’t see some kind of dramatic failure point either. Sarr has enough premium traits that he will be a successful player in this league — the challenge is to get his team out of the three-year flatline they’re currently in. Sarr isn’t capable of doing that himself, so he’ll need a little help from his friends. And Trae Young and Anthony Davis. They are also here.