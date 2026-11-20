Alperen Sengun landed at No. 6 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Alperen Sengun has blown past every expectation I had for him. A relatively anonymous draft pick just outside the lottery, Sengun has become a prolific post scorer in an era that will chew you up, spit you out and run you over with a bus if you even whisper the words "jump hook." He rose quickly as an against-type big man with footwork and creativity in an era of spacing and physicality; a bit of a mini-Nikola Jokic, if you will.

But Jokic is a top-15 player all-time because he is so singular, and if Sengun is trying to do a Jokic impression ... he's missing a few critical parts of the costume. He's become a solid scorer on a solid team, but is there enough to justify his kind of usage when he doesn't shoot 3s, rebound or protect the rim at a high level?

He may have exceeded expectations, but expectations change, and they've changed via a $185 million investment the Houston Rockets made in him to be the future rather than just a part of it — Kevin Durant won't be here forever. While he came into the league looking like a potential rotation big, he's now needed as a primary scorer and is being paid like it. He will have to level up in a number of ways to be worth what the Rockets have shelled out.

Sengun's positives are unique and worth celebrating. He's a crafty passer from the post and perimeter and does try to score at all three levels with variable consistency. He will shoot 3s if not at desirable levels, and a 6-foot-11 point-center is definitely a player I'd want to on my basketball team. Sengun really is the only game in town as far as his specific offensive attack — nobody else is trying the kinds of moves he is nor is anyone using the same bumps, spins, fades or step-throughs ... except, ya know, Jokic.

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Alparen Sengun has tools to be a mini-Jokic, but also lacks critical skills

Sengun is also a great screener and doesn't get enough credit for how good a transition player he is. He can run a fast break like any point guard and can finish in transition with surprising athleticism for how slow the rest of his moves often are. He's a shockingly potent dunker.

My concern, however, is that the numerous holes in his game may limit Sengun's ability to improve. He's clever but essentially one-dimensional as an inside-the-arc, offense-only operator. He doesn't rebound especially well, nor is he any kind of rim protector or a good positional defender. When you don't do any of the traditional big man stuff and you don't really shoot the ball all that well? Suddenly your offensive engine becomes fairly easy to jam.

That's what happened to Houston in the 2026 playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, an ignominious loss that saw them lose to LeBron James and the power of friendship as Luka Doncic sat and watched his team roll over the helpless Rockets. Injuries had destroyed their team all year, and it was easy enough to just run it back and say we'll get 'em next time. But can that large a chunk of your cap be committed to a not-really-shooting, not-really-rebounding, not-really-defending big man?

I'm not so sure. Sengun will have to substantially improve one of those areas or become such an efficient interior scorer and facilitator to be worth what the Rockets are paying him. In many ways, it's the same question that just plagued the Detroit Pistons with Jalen Duren and his $200 million deal, and I'd rather have Duren than Sengun at this point. He's only 23, and there's still much to see and much to learn about his game, but this is year six — we're way past wondering if Sengun is good. For the Rockets to succeed, he needs to be better.