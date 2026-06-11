Anthony Davis could be the missing trade piece for these NBA fringe contenders

The decision will test whether Washington prioritizes immediate returns or long-term assets in its next move.

Several playoff-caliber teams have the assets and roster needs to make a compelling offer for the disgruntled star.

The Washington Wizards shocked the NBA when they not only traded for Trae Young early on in the season, but also made another deal at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star big man Anthony Davis. However, it seems as if Davis might not want to be a member of the Wizards, per Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports.

If that is the case, then Washington shouldn't hold onto the former NBA champion; instead, they should try to send him to a proven playoff team. Sadly, despite the young talent and the proven veterans on the roster, D.C. isn't a proven playoff team, so it makes sense why he might want to move on.

The Wizards front office should be willing to trade him. Especially considering that they didn't give up much to get him. Trading him should be an easy enough task; however, the question is what type of talent can they get in return for the former All-NBA big man? Three teams make sense as landing spots for Davis this offseason.

Toronto Raptors

Anthony Davis | Glenn James/GettyImages

Look, the Toronto Raptors have solid depth at center, but they could upgrade the position. Jakob Poeltl has been a solid replacement-level starter for years despite having a down year last year, and Collin Murray-Boyles just finished a good rookie season as a small-ball 5.

Despite solid production, the Raptors should look to upgrade the position. They were able to push the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs this past season despite injuries to two key starters. Plus, adding Davis to Scottie Barnes would make an elite defensive duo in the East.

Davis gets to make a formidable trio with not only Barnes but also Brandon Ingram. This way, Davis can focus on being an elite defender and not have the burden of being an offensive focal point at his age. It also helps that RJ Barrett can pick up the burden. The only down part this trade leaves them without a quality point guard to start.

On the inverse, the Wizards get a starting-level center in Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley can become a supercharged sixth man for them. They also get, in theory, a bench sharpshooter in Grady Dick, despite not living up to that ideal last season. They also get two first-round picks in the future as well.

Anthony Davis | Glenn James/GettyImages

Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors aren't the only Eastern Conference team that makes sense as a landing spot for Davis. The Atlanta Hawks could use an upgrade at the center spot. That's not to say that Onyeka Okongwu had a bad season; in fact, he had a career year, averaging 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 37.6 percent from downtown. His points, assists, steals, and 3-point percentage are all career highs.

Despite the really good play from Okongwu, he's a bit undersized at the center spot and would ideally be a power forward or backup center. That is, if the Hawks want to be a real contender in the East. They were the only playoff team in the East not to be swept by the conference champion New York Knicks. That being written, adding Davis to the mix would make them much more formidable.

*In this potential trade, the Hawks would pick up Jonathan Kuminga's team option.

Luckily for the Hawks, in this fake deal, they only give up one first-round pick; however, there's a good reason for it. Zaccharie Risacher, Kuminga, and Okongwu are not just quality role players, but potential starters too. While this is a steep price, it would be well worth it on the for a player like Davis who is still an All-Star level player

The Wizards get true quality depth in this deal. Besides adding another first-round pick in this draft, they added a former first overall pick in Risacher. They also get position versatility with the additions of Kuminga and Okongwu, both of whom pair nicely next to Alex Sarr.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns

Last but not least on this list are the Phoenix Suns, how performed well above expectation this past season. Despite trading Kevin Durant and getting off of Bradley Beal's deal last offseason, the Suns were not only competative, but a play-in team in the Western Conference.

Now granted, they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, so there is room for improvement. That's where Davis comes in, it's true that Davis 33-years-old but his timeline actually fits Devin Booker's pretty well. The duo would be an interesting contender in the West.

With Mark Williams set to become a restricted free agent, trading for Davis makes sense. Jalen Green doesn't naturally fit next to Booker on the floor, and he doesn't fit the Booker timeline. Allen is in this deal purely for financial standpoint.

Green is an interesting prospect that the Wizards should be willing to take a flyer on at this point. He's still only 24-years-old and can be a part of this young Wizards core as a cornerstone piece. Flipping Davis for a potential franchise cornerstone to pair next to Sarr should get Washington's attention. Getting a pick in next year's draft is also a good compensation as well.

If Davis truly wants out of Washington, then there is a landing spot for him. The question is, what type of compensation does their front office want for the former All-Star?

More NBA news and analysis: