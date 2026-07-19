Atlanta Hawks projected starting lineup and rotation after Lu Dort trade

The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring All-Defense wing Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Dallas Mavericks are also involved, acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, while the Hawks receive Ryan Nembhard. OKC dumps Dort's $17.7 million salary and recoups three second-round picks.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

This is an admission of defeat for Atlanta when it comes to Risacher, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting before taking a step back in his sophomore campaign. The new Mavs front office, spearheaded by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz, continues to hammer the market for international players (and big, skilled wings, in true Ujiri fashion). For OKC, it's a cost-cutting maneuver that opens up more minutes for Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams.

Projected Hawks starting lineup and rotation after Lu Dort trade

STARTERS POSITION BENCH CJ McCollum PG Kingston Flemings Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Aaron Wiggins Dyson Daniels SF Lu Dort Jalen Johnson PF Asa Newell Onyeka Okongwu C Jock Landale

Atlanta has capitalized on OKC's desire to shed salary and duck the second apron, acquiring Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins for pennies on the dollar. Sure, trading your semi-recent No. 1 pick for a one-way player on an expiring contract looks bad optically, but Risacher has shown very little growth across two years in Atlanta. That was a weak draft class and it feels like the Hawks missed on that pick. It is what it is.

Dort is set up for a long-term extension with the Hawks, per Shams. He was not getting an extension in OKC.

While Dort probably comes off the bench for Atlanta, he should receive plenty of minutes. He becomes Atlanta's certified star-stopper — with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, two elite perimeter defenders in their own right, able to create havoc as off-ball roamers. Kingston Flemings, Atlanta's No. 8 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, is quite the havoc-maker on defense, too.

The Hawks are going to get after it, plain and simple. It's fair to wonder how often Dort and Daniels can share the floor as (relative) non-shooters, but with Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale both able to space the floor from the five spot, Atlanta can spread out and manufacture driving lanes for Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum. Moreover, Daniels creates offensive value with his slashing and passing, while Dort will at least attempt 3s at a fairly high clip. He shot 41.2 percent on 5.4 attempts per game a year ago, so while defenses typically ignore him, "non-shooter" is probably an exaggerated phrasing.

Atlanta is shaping up as a rugged defensive team, which is a smart team-building vision when you're chasing the Knicks and (potentially) the Kawhi-led Raptors. Dort can help in those series. He's flawed, often annoying, and sometimes a borderline dirty player. But he was a fan favorite in OKC and he should become a fast fan favorite in Atlanta. Few players bring the unique energy that Dort does on a daily basis.

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