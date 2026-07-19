Atlanta Hawks projected starting lineup and rotation after Lu Dort trade

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Atlanta has pulled off a multi-team deal for Lu Dort that reshapes their roster and defensive identity.
- The move signals a clear pivot toward becoming one of the league's most physical defensive units.
- How the new rotation balances perimeter defenders with floor spacers will determine the Hawks' playoff viability.
The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring All-Defense wing Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Dallas Mavericks are also involved, acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, while the Hawks receive Ryan Nembhard. OKC dumps Dort's $17.7 million salary and recoups three second-round picks.
This is an admission of defeat for Atlanta when it comes to Risacher, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting before taking a step back in his sophomore campaign. The new Mavs front office, spearheaded by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz, continues to hammer the market for international players (and big, skilled wings, in true Ujiri fashion). For OKC, it's a cost-cutting maneuver that opens up more minutes for Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams.
Projected Hawks starting lineup and rotation after Lu Dort trade
STARTERS
POSITION
BENCH
CJ McCollum
PG
Kingston Flemings
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
SG
Aaron Wiggins
Dyson Daniels
SF
Lu Dort
Jalen Johnson
PF
Asa Newell
Onyeka Okongwu
C
Jock Landale
Atlanta has capitalized on OKC's desire to shed salary and duck the second apron, acquiring Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins for pennies on the dollar. Sure, trading your semi-recent No. 1 pick for a one-way player on an expiring contract looks bad optically, but Risacher has shown very little growth across two years in Atlanta. That was a weak draft class and it feels like the Hawks missed on that pick. It is what it is.
Dort is set up for a long-term extension with the Hawks, per Shams. He was not getting an extension in OKC.
While Dort probably comes off the bench for Atlanta, he should receive plenty of minutes. He becomes Atlanta's certified star-stopper — with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, two elite perimeter defenders in their own right, able to create havoc as off-ball roamers. Kingston Flemings, Atlanta's No. 8 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, is quite the havoc-maker on defense, too.
The Hawks are going to get after it, plain and simple. It's fair to wonder how often Dort and Daniels can share the floor as (relative) non-shooters, but with Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale both able to space the floor from the five spot, Atlanta can spread out and manufacture driving lanes for Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum. Moreover, Daniels creates offensive value with his slashing and passing, while Dort will at least attempt 3s at a fairly high clip. He shot 41.2 percent on 5.4 attempts per game a year ago, so while defenses typically ignore him, "non-shooter" is probably an exaggerated phrasing.
Atlanta is shaping up as a rugged defensive team, which is a smart team-building vision when you're chasing the Knicks and (potentially) the Kawhi-led Raptors. Dort can help in those series. He's flawed, often annoying, and sometimes a borderline dirty player. But he was a fan favorite in OKC and he should become a fast fan favorite in Atlanta. Few players bring the unique energy that Dort does on a daily basis.