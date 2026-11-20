Ausar Thompson landed at No. 11 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Nothing comes easy with Ausar Thompson glued to opponents' hips. He is the hardest defender to get around for most supernova scorers. His defensive prowess landed him a five-year, $155 million extension this summer. The Detroit Pistons locked in the best non-Wemby defender in the sport.

For every defensive metric that screams generational, Thompson has blind spots offensively. But if you skim over some flaws, you can see a pathway for a solid-to-good offensive creator. Even with Thompson's unwillingness or inability to shoot, he still juices the Pistons offense. His defense is that game-changing, and there is a symbiotic effect there.

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Ausar Thompson is a flawless defender

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Versatility and optionality are the names of the game in 2026. Thompson gives Detroit so much of both defensively.

Do you need him to guard Donovan Mitchell or other tier-one bucket-getters? Not only can he take that assignment, but he can erase them for the long haul. Star point-of-attack defenders usually breathe a sigh of relief when they get a few stops versus star players, but Thompson completely changes opposing coaches' game plans.

Do you need the passing lanes to be a hangout spot for Thompson? He is a splash defensive-play waiting to happen. Whether it be emphatic two-hand blocks or Deion Sanders pick-6s, Thompson blows up plays off the ball. His sticky hands led the league in steals and were second in deflections last year.

Thompson thrives as an off-ball rim protector. The pogo stick wing had an A- grade for rim protection, deterrence, and disruption per B-Ball Index. He's an elite roamer and will do that more often if teams keep sticking their star player in the corner to keep Thompson uninvolved.

Being too handsy is the one thing you can point to with Thompson's defensive status. His foul rate ranked in the 19th percentile last year. But even a generational POA defender like Tony Allen hovered around there at his peak. Good aggressive defenders can be physical at times. It happens.

Ausar Thompson's offensive approach can change everything

Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Thompson has sorespots. Even with the help of a renowned shooting coach, Fred Vinson, Thompson may never become an average shooter. He's 38-for-186 from deep in his career and shoots 60 percent from the charity stripe. One could argue his free-throw woes lead to aggression inconsistencies.

Shooting is secondary to his dribbling, passing, and creating for others in terms of what Detroit needs. Those are all swing skills for the 23-year-old wrecking machine, but the Pistons are desperate for another creator besides Cade Cunningham. Too many times, the Pistons' MVP candidate is blitzed off a screen, and the offense flatlines.

Detroit is betting that Thompson can mold into that dude because he's flashed potential.

So far this seaso,n, he's averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting better than 50 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the line.

His playmaking for others will be unlocked more once he's finishing at the rim at an elite rate. 67 percent at the cup is passable (58th percentile amongst wings), but with his one percent god-given athleticism, Thompson should be closer to 73 percent (85th percentile). Thompson finishing at that clip would bend help defense even more, allowing him to flash his feel for the game.

Thompson's versatility is there when he's aggressive. From corner whip passes, lobs out of the short roll, hit-ahead full-court passes, to simple extra passes, Thompson has some variety to his game.

The dimes he's thrown to Jalen Duren in short roll and 2-on-1 situations illustrate what Thompson could be when he puts it all together. He and Duren will determine how good this Pistons build becomes.

Ausar to Duren pic.twitter.com/31rjVdBJgt — Brennan Sims (@SmokeSolezNBA) October 5, 2026

Even with those swing skills in play, Detroit's offense is always better with the pace-breaking wing on the floor. Thompson turns defense to offense like no other.

Even if Thompson never becomes a great half-court offensive threat due to shooting and aggression, his contract is warranted. He'll only take up 16 percent of the cap at the peak of this contract extension, and he's already the most destructive perimeter defender in basketball. Pair that with the juice he provides on offense in ways that untrained eyes cannot see, and he is easily good enough to be the 69th highest-paid player in the league.