The best Russell Westbrook landing spots and where the Kings fit

For most of the summer, free agency was on hold due to LeBron James' decision, which eventually led him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now that he's made his move, the remaining free agents can make their choice. One such free agent is point guard Russell Westbrook.

The future Hall of Famer is a journeyman at this point of his career but can still contribute to a team. Last season with the Sacramento Kings, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. While his shooting percentages weren't stellar, they were solid, especially if he is a backup this upcoming season.

Westbrook's game is so unique with his playmaking and still elite athleticism at the age of 37. Contending teams or teams with young point guards who need a good mentor should be on Westbrook's radar. Five teams are good fits for the former All-Star, and here they are ranked from best to worst fit.

5. Utah Jazz

Let's be perfectly clear, from a roster standpoint, the Utah Jazz have plenty of depth at the point guard position. Keyonte George exploded on the scene last season and Isaiah Collier might be one of the most underrated backups at the position. There's also second overall pick Darryn Peterson who can play some point guard as well.

In terms of production, Westbrook would only be needed in Utah if an injury occurs. The reason why the Jazz are on this list isn't for what Westbrook can provide on the court, but in the locker room. Utah lacks veteran leadership, with only Jusuf Nurkic being the only player on the roster who is over the age of 30. If the Jazz want to win this year, then having a few veterans on the roster will help mold that culture.

4. Miami Heat

Outside of Andrew Wiggins, there aren't many perimeter players on the Miami Heat who can create their own shot on a semi-consistent basis. They also don't have a true playmaker on the roster outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are also the only team on this list that has true contending aspirations, so that's another positive for the pairing. In that sense, Westbrook coming to Miami would make so much sense. However, there's one glaring problem with this potential landing spot.

Westbrook has never been a great 3-point shooter, and outside shooting is something the Heat need more than playmaking or perimeter creation. There's no way Westbrook could share the floor with Giannis for any long stretch of time. Westbrook would be the team's backup playmaker, which would be the case for him on most teams, but the lack of outside shooting limits his ability to be effective with Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

3. Sacramento Kings

Returning to the Sacramento Kings is one of the better options for the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles. Since the 2021-22 season, Westbrook has started the majority of games he has played in. He also averaged the third-highest number of minutes per game since that time as well with the Kings.

The Kings have invested a lottery pick in Darius Acuff Jr., but having a veteran mentor is going to be essential. The Kings are in the midst of a rebuild and probably won't be contending for a playoff spot any time soon, but familiarity is important, and Westbrook is familiar with the organization. There's a clear role for Westbrook if he returns to the Kings.

2. Washington Wizards

Speaking of teams Westbrook is familiar with, enter the Washington Wizards. While it's true that the Wizards committed long-term to Trae Young, a reunion between the former MVP and Washington makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Wizards are trying to win, and Westbrook can help in that regard.

Westbrook was the starting point guard the last time the Wizards made the playoffs. In the same train of thought, the last time Westbrook averaged over 20 points per game was with Washington. Obviously, Westbrook would slide in as a backup, but if Young's health continues to give him trouble, Westbrook can step in as a starter. It should be noted that it was reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line (subscription required) that the Wizards are interested in reuniting with their former point guard.





1. Charlotte Hornets

Despite the connections to Washington and Sacramento, the Charlotte Hornets make the most sense as a landing spot for Westbrook. They can be a playoff contender, and they do need him. The only negative is that they are in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Hornets traded their primary playmaker, LaMelo Ball, and brought back Coby White this offseason, but they lack proven point guard depth, with only Tre Mann and rookie Christian Anderson the only other point guards on the roster. Anderson is unproven, while both White and Mann are not traditional table setters that the Hornets need at the point guard position.

Enter Westbrook. There's enough shooting in the Hornets' starting five that Westbrook could start next to White or come off the bench. His playmaking, ability to attack the basket, and rebounding could help raise the floor of the Hornets from a possible play-in team to a lock for the play-in and a possible top-six playoff team.

Westbrook proved last season that he still has plenty left in the tank. The question is, where does he land this offseason? Only time will tell at this point.