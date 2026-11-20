Brandon Miller landed at No. 15 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

There was a lot of debate going into the 2023 NBA Draft about who the second pick should be behind Victor Wembanyama. It was assumed to be Scoot Henderson for much of the predraft process, but leaks coming out of the Charlotte Hornets suggested they might go with Alabama's Brandon Miller instead. And then those leaks were real.

It was a bold move, but one that's really paid off. Henderson seemed like a much better bet to be a Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving-type slashing guard, but he just wasn't a good enough finisher. My question about Miller coming into the league was whether or not he'd be able to create shots off the dribble against NBA defenders. Some of his scoring in college felt like it worked because of his size and range advantage, and I worried he would be a bit Jonathan Kuminga-ish with great traits but not enough NBA-caliber scoring moves.

Maybe I was naive, maybe I was stupid. Maybe I was just 20 years old and didn't know what I was talking about. But Miller has been every bit the dribble scorer we all hoped he could be coming out of college, though he still lacks elite burst off the bounce. That's never going to be his game, and he's much more of a Jayson Tatum-type wing shooter with tremendous size and length to shoot over basically anyone. He's exactly the kind of modern scoring wing you want as the cornerstone of your offense; a walking bucket, if you will.

The only thing Miller has not been is healthy, having missed most of his second year with injury but returned to play 65 games in 2025-26. The Charlotte Hornets certainly believe Miller could be their future franchise player, and traded LaMelo Ball accordingly. So what does he have to do to get to the next level?

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Miller is a natural scorer, but he will need to add a third dimension to be a true bucket

Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Tatum, Miller takes and makes huge number of 3-pointers, but the similarity stops when we look at their at-rim scoring abilities. Tatum is a magical interior finisher in a way that Miller is not yet, able to play with both power and finesse angles while using his size to shield his drives. He also gets to the free throw line a lot, one of the distinguishing features of truly elite scorers who know how to use the whistle to their advantage. Miller, conversely, does not get to the line at an especially high rate.

Nor does he really want to drive; Miller loves the step back, to get into the mid-range or to shoot face-up off the dribble. But there aren't many points left out there for Miller, and the leap the Hornets need him to take as a scorer will have to come in the paint. He has the physical traits to be an excellent finisher, but work to do figuring out what works.

This kind of development takes time, especially for such a natural scorer. Guys like Miller are so used to saucing every defender they've ever seen in their lives that it's hard to imagine there may be better ways to sauce those defenders, ones that may be more efficient and open up space for others. It took Tatum time, and Miller could be a legit 50-40-90 type player with a more balanced shot diet.

His shooting percentages are in the basement right now — but he's averaging 19.9 points per game. The loss of LaMelo Ball is having a big effect but he's also adjusting to playing without Kon Knueppel, who missed essentially the entire season with injury.

Miller is perhaps one of the most likely among the under-25 crew to develop into a true super-duper star and All-NBA-level player, though it's not a foregone conclusion. He has the team support and will have the opportunity to run the offense — what matters now is the most challenging word in sports: development; never linear, never predictable, but in the end ... the stuff of legends.