Brandon Podziemski's new deal shows Warriors are still hoping for a miracle

Brandon Podziemski may never turn into a perennial All-Star, but that is not what the Golden State Warriors front office needs from him to make his new contract worthwhile. What they really need is for Podziemski to become a good enough starter to help recruit a superstar good enough to give Steph Curry one more chance to bring an NBA title to fans in the Bay.

The southpaw guard's new five-year, $110 million deal does cost Golden State just under $2 million in potential cap space next summer. That represents the difference between Podziemski's likely starting salary of $18.9 million and the $17 million that would have been his cap hold heading into next summer. The Warriors still have the potential to produce max cap space if they're willing to move on from Kristaps Porzingis and don't pay big money to either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green on their next deals.

The obvious dream in Golden State is that they can find a way to recruit a superstar who is dynamic enough to extend Steph Curry's prime. That's a tough ask given the reality that Curry is a 38-year-old who will begin the season struggling with a knee injury. The Warriors front office is desperate to "do right" by the best player in franchise history.

The problem with that philosophy is that it's not necessarily in the best long-term interest of the franchise. The odds are stacked against any acquisition being good enough to extend Curry's window for title contention. There are few players in the NBA capable of lifting the current Golden State roster to those heights. The Warriors also would face intense competition in the race to acquire any player of that caliber.

Is Brandon Podziemski's deal a good value for the Warriors?

The good news about the Podziemski deal is that it should age reasonably well for Golden State. This represents his age-23 season and he's already proven he can be a quality rotation player for the Warriors. He may lack superstar upside, but there's a clear path for Podziemski to become a high-quality starter. That makes his average annual salary of $22 million a potential value contract for the Warriors, no matter what they do to placate Curry.

Just in: Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed rookie-scale contract extension, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. The deal includes a mutual option in the fifth year (2031-32) and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/yLwSmS1M2z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2026

Podzieski's flexibility as a player also adds to the value of his contract from Golden State's perspective. He's got a solid handle and is a career 37.5% shooter from behind the arc. He has the potential to play with a ball-dominant guard or with a frontcourt star who needs a player with Podziemski's gravity to get him the ball in the best spots.

The potential downside to Podziemski's extension is, ironically, how well he might pair with Curry as the former MVP continues to age and lose athleticism. It's difficult for true title contenders to win high-leverage playoff series with two guards who profile as potential targets for their opponents. Curry will be hunted even more as time goes on, which puts pressure on Podziemski to become at least an average-level defender on the perimeter.

In the end, the Warriors' front office will continue to hope for a miraculous acquisition that can permit Curry to ride off in the style of winning one last title. That makes for a great movie script, but it's just a dream for Golden State's higher-ups. Extending Brandon Podziemski on a decent contract also keeps those hopes on life support. The most likely end to Curry's time in Golden State will be playing alongside Podziemski and an average cast of teammates in a season that fails to conjure up images of his heyday.