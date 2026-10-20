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Celtics vs. Pistons player stats, box score and play-by-play for season opener

The Celtics and Pistons play the first game of the 2026-27 NBA season, in a matchup of the top two regular-season teams from last year.
ByIan Levy
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Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Celtics vs. the Detroit Pistons will be the official start to the 2026-27 NBA season, with an early 3:00 p.m. ET start — presumably to capture some overseas audience. The Pistons finished last season with the best record in the NBA and accomplished their biggest offseason goals, upgrading their shooting and re-signing Jalen Duren. The Celtics begin a new era after trading Jaylen Brown but still have plenty of talent and experience to compete for the top of the Eastern Conference.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Pistons vs. Celtics player stats and team stats

Game leaders

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