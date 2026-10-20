Celtics vs. Pistons player stats, box score and play-by-play for season opener

The Boston Celtics vs. the Detroit Pistons will be the official start to the 2026-27 NBA season, with an early 3:00 p.m. ET start — presumably to capture some overseas audience. The Pistons finished last season with the best record in the NBA and accomplished their biggest offseason goals, upgrading their shooting and re-signing Jalen Duren. The Celtics begin a new era after trading Jaylen Brown but still have plenty of talent and experience to compete for the top of the Eastern Conference.
Score
Live game tracker and play-by-play
Box score: Pistons vs. Celtics player stats and team stats
Game leaders
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow