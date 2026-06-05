Chipotle will give away 53,000 free burritos immediately after the NBA Finals

Fans will need to act quickly when a code is posted online, as the offer is limited to the first people to respond before it runs out.

Chipotle is launching a promotion tied to this year's NBA Finals that will reward fans at the very end of the championship series.

The end of the NBA season is always a bit sad for basketball diehards. While the NBA calendar dictates only a (very) short break before the draft, free agency, and summer league action, the cold reality that a long wait is coming between "games that count" can be jarring. However, the folks at Chipotle Mexican Grill recently announced their "53 Years. 53 Real Ingredients" campaign — tied specifically to this year's NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs — and it could be bring some extra joy at the conclusion of the best-of-seven series.

The tie-in is to the year 1973, when the Knicks last won the NBA title and the Spurs launched as professional basketball franchise. "This year's series created a connection we couldn't ignore: 53 years tied to a unique championship storyline and 53 real ingredients that define Chipotle," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "Giving away 53,000 free burritos is our way of bringing that story to life for fans."

With that as the backdrop, Chipotle is aiming to spotlight what it describes as its 53 real ingredients, and there is a big promotion coming. In short, Chipotle is giving away 53,000 free burritos following the 2026 NBA Finals.

How are people getting these burritos?

As soon as the final game of the series (which could be anywhere from Game 4 to Game 7 at the time of this post) is complete, Chipotle is going to post a "text-to-win" code on X (formerly Twitter) that will unlock 53,000 free entree codes. The first 53,000 fans to text the code to a special number (888-222) will receive the free entree offer.

Beyond the 1973 tie-in to both franchises involved in the series, there are two players with direction connections to Chipotle that are participating in the campaign. Knicks forwards Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges are described by Chipotle as "Team Chipotle athletes and longtime superfans" and each has partnered with the company for designated "high protein meals as featured digital menu items on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com."

Josh Hart's High Protein Burrito: White rice, double adobo chicken, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.

White rice, double adobo chicken, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese. Mikal Bridges' High Protein Bowl: White rice, double adobo chicken, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa and lettuce.

Die-hard NBA observers likely have heard stories about Bridges' love for Chipotle in particular. As part of a GQ interview earlier this decade, Bridges shared that he has eaten Chipotle every day for a decade, with the folks at Sportico doing the math that Bridges may have spent more than $60,000 on the meals over that time period.

While not everyone is the level of "super fan" that Bridges has proven to be, it is almost certain that the 53,000 burritos will be given away in a hurry when Chipotle posts the code as the series ends. As such, hungry folks should plan accordingly to make sure to act with purpose and haste.

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