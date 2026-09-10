Clippers aren't done throwing shade at Chris Paul

Did you ever have someone make fun of you at school, run home crying to your parents, and have them tell you that they don't really mean it and are only taking it out on you because they don't feel good about themselves?

I hope you do because it's probably one of the most valuable life lessons you can learn. Bullies don't just exist on the playground. They are present all throughout our lives. Just ask poor old future first ballot Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

The Clippers keep bullying Chris Paul

We all know about the whole fiasco between Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers that transpired last season. He signed a one-year deal with the team thinking he'd carry out his swan song on a potential title contender. The Clippers' season was marred by underachievement and a circumvention investigation, and Paul was dishonorably discharged from the team in early December.

One could argue that the Clippers, who were feeling bad about their world collapsing around them, were taking out their frustrations on the player who put them on the map a decade ago. And now, they may be doing it again.

As we all know, the circumvention investigation has concluded, and Adam Silver and the league front office dropped the hammer on the Clippers -- taking away five first round picks and millions of dollars from the organization.

After this kind of news, the Clippers are clearly in a bad place as an organization, and they are, once again, taking out their aggression on Paul.

After agreeing on a new deal with Bradley Beal, the Clippers have begun selling his jersey online. Why is this important? The jersey number listed on Beal's uniform is #3. That is the number Beal wore for the first 13 years of his career. He switched to #0 last season because...Paul wore #3.

Paul wore that number for all seven of the teams he played for over the last 21 years, and after they sent him home last December, the team promised The Point God that they would retire his uniform.

The Clippers have listed Bradley Beal No. 3 jerseys for sale, using Chris Paul’s former number 😳



CP3 said the franchise told him they would retire his number when he was sent home last season



(H/t @EtienneCatalan) pic.twitter.com/mgjgojFayp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2026

In case you're unfamiliar with this practice, when a team retire's a players jersey, it means that no other player can wear that jersey again (unless they are given permission by the retired player). I know that the Clippers haven't retired Paul's uniform yet, but if they actually plan on doing it, why give the number back to Beal?

What's weirder about all this is Beal seems kind of out of the loop. Look at this tweet he fired off shortly after the news about him wearing #3 next year came out:

He’s a legend!



The HISTORY and BRAND can’t be touched, nor erased!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 10, 2026

It's hard to understand what Beal means here. Did he not know he was getting #3 back and is pissed for Paul? Is he trying to say that Paul doesn't need to get his jersey retired to solidify his legacy with the team?

Who knows. All that I do know is that mama was right about bullies.