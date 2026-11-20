We've just released FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the entire list here.

I'd like to be able to say the NBA team here at FanSided — has an infallible track record with preseason predictions. I'd also like to be able to say that Reggie Miller won multiple championships with the Indiana Pacers.

The truth is, we're just as prone to blindspots and overexcitement as any other NBA media outlet and our annual 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA, is as good an example as any. We absolutely made some mistakes with last year's list, as some of you were helpful enough to point out immediately.

Since this year's list is absolutely perfect, no notes, we're happy to take our lumps by breaking down everything we got wrong last year.

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We completely missed the boat on Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe

Cooper Flagg (at No. 12) was the only rookie who made last year's list, a huge miss by us on what turned out to be a historic rookie class. Kon Knueppel finished second in the ROY voting to Flagg, helping lead a resurgent Hornets team to the Play-In, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists and setting the record for most 3-pointers by a rookie.

VJ Edgecombe was a night-one starter for the 76ers, finished third in ROY voting and averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Harper finished fourth in the voting, averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and became an essetnail contributor in the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals. All three made the list this year and not sneaking in at the bottom, either — Dylan Harper at No. 9, Kon Knueppel at No. 10 and VJ Edgecombe at No. 16.

Ranking Paolo Banchero at No. 4

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a huge canyong between the player Paolo Banchero could be and the player he actually is. Last year we walked right off the cliff and dropped like a stone. Betting on an increase in efficiency, more offensive synergy between him and Franz Wagner, better use of the space Desmond Bane would provide, we had him ranked ahead of everyone except Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama.

We were wrong.

Banchero's 2-point percentage stayed flat while his 3-point percentage dropped. He took got to the line a little less and took fewer shots, although far too many of them were still soft pull-up jumpers when he could have been attacking the basket. The Magic offense was a dumpster fire again and Banchero looked like the same player.

That's why we have him ranked No. 8 this year. He's dropped four spots even with players like Edwards, Cunningham and Evan Mobley aging off the list, leapfrogged by Cooper Flagg, Chet Holmgren, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Stephon Castle and Jalen Duren. He's still going to put up big numbers but this rank is a better reflection of his impact on winning games.

We disagreed with the Hawks' coaches on Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher had an impressive rookie season and jumped to No. 25 on last year's list. In his second season, his numbers actually climbed in several key categories. Per minute, he averaged more rebounds, steals and blocks and his true shooting percentage was almost identical. But his minutes dropped and he took fewer shots. He fell out of the starting lineup and then the rotation entirely, eventually getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The issues were reportedly about confidence, aggression and intensity which must be the case because skill doesn't seem to be an issue.

He's not on this year's list but he there's no reason to think he couldn't have a bright future as a solid rotation player.

We should have swapped Christian Braun (No. 19) and Josh Giddey (No. 26)

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In retrospect, Braun really had no place on the list. It wasn't just injuries and the fact that he played just 44 games. He made no meaningful improvements as a shooter and hit just 30.1 percent of his outside shots. His athleticism and versatility are still useful for the Nuggets but his ceiling looks like a solid role player and his five-year, $125 million contract extension which kicks in this year looks like an absolute albatross.

Meanwhile, Giddey missed on our final list and then went out and averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. He hasn't been able to turn that production into wins for the Bulls and he still has some warts. But he's become a reliable outside shooter, hitting 37.1 percent of his 3s, since moving to Chicago and he deserves a lot more respect.

We imagined a shooting leap for Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After averaging a league-high 3.0 steals per game in 2024-25 we were incredibly high on Daniels. He landed at No. 13 on last year's list, ranking ahead of players like Scottie Barnes, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Ausar Thompson and Stephon Castle.

That rank was based, at least in part, on the assumption that his outside shooting would take a small leap forward, or at least stablize somewhat around the 34 percent mark he made in 2024-25. Instead, it absolutely cratered to 18.8 percent crushing his confidence and rendering him borderline unplayable in crucial situations in some games. He does so many other things well besides just generate turnovers but if he can't shoot, his ceiling is much, much lower than we thought.