Dyson Daniels landed at No. 17 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The little things matter. Not many players embody that more than Atlanta Hawks wing Dyson Daniels. It takes an incredibly well-rounded threat to be a positive contributor shooting only 18 percent from deep at that position. That's Daniels.

Shooting aside, Daniels had the second-best season of his career in 2026. He made another All-Defensive team and averaged a career-high 5.9 assists. An 18-game stretch with zero made deep balls did not deter Daniels. He did the minute things coaches want from their role players — every little thing. From crashing the glass to igniting fast-break opportunities, Daniels had a hand in everything.

If Daniels returns to a neutral shooter, his value skyrockets. Atlanta added another perimeter defensive stalwart in Lu Dort this off-season. Watching those two bend offensive weapons will be electric. Before discussing Daniel's game-changing defensive awareness, his offense needs more context. He is not "18 percent" bad from deep. (And not just because he's started this season 2-of-19 — 10.5 percent0.

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Dyson Daniels' offense is a plus despite his shooting woes

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing multiple positions early in your career pays dividends down the road. Daniels ran the point in New Orleans, and those skills have not abandoned him. He is well served playing off the ball, but his ability to get it off the glass and push in transitions aided the Hawks' top-four transition attack. Atlanta's transition attack ranked in the 98th percentile with Daniels on the floor. Daniels balanced out his lack of shooting with dynamic legs on the break.

Those point guard skills are evident with Daniels ' decision-making in the half-court. His drive-and-kick game keeps a smile on shooters' faces. Daniels averaged over 13 drives a game last season, which ranked third on the Hawks. Using his exaggerated left-to-right push dribbles, Daniels jets into the lane needing little space to get his patented Australian floater off.

The floater is a gift and a curse. You could argue a 6-foot-7 wing like Daniels should be ramming his shoulder into defenders, finishing through them. But Daniels is a plus-finisher, and the floater is just his go-to finish. It's not like he's a freak athlete who should be finishing on top of defenders. Daniels' shots around the rim are skill-based.

He shot a career-high 68 percent at the cup. With over half of his shots coming at the rim, Daniels lives in the paint and lives to spray passes out to snipers like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum.

Daniels is a shoulder-to-shoulder screener. His array of passes pops in transition and in dribble handoff play types. With his size, skill, and feel, Daniels screens open up the floor as defenses cannot disregard him. He and Jalen Johnson are in sync. The Hawks can run screen-and-rolls with either one of them handling and screening. There's a ton of value in that.

Daniels would have more value if he were hitting jump shots. He was a 33 percent shooter from deep over his first three seasons. If Daniels can get back there, he'd be seen as one of the top five role players on the planet. His impact is already close to that while shooting like a center from 3 and the free-throw line. Hellacious defense can get you there

Dyson Daniels is one of the best perimeter defenders

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ending possessions is one of the most essential aspects of team defense. Daniels uses every bit of his 6-foot-11 wingspan and feel for how the ball is coming off to secure defensive rebounds in the 70th percentile among wings. Daniels turns defense to offense, getting boards and pushing. He also turns defense to offense by being a mosquito in offensive players' ears.

Daniels is a nuisance on the ball. He averaged an historic three steals in 2025. He did not let up in 2026. His average was not as eye-popping, but the film was. Daniels turns players up the floor from 94 feet and picks their pockets as they finally beat the ten-second violation count.

The half-court reps stress opponents the most. You may as well not even send a screen with Daniels on the ball. He slithers through screens like he was made of goo. Bball-Index ranked his ball screen navigation fifth out of 578 players. Stephon Castle, Jordan Goodwin, Ayo Dosunmu, and Ausar Thompson ranked higher, but none of them cracked 2,500 minutes last season. Daniels is unscreenable and dependable.

Off the ball, coaches must gameplan for Daniels' glue-like fingers. He was third in deflections and tied for first in loose balls recovered in 2026. Daniels zips all over the floor, making a difference even if his shot is not falling.

His shooting will determine how impactful he can be. On the role player scale, he was about an 8.5 last year. He can push that to 9.5 with just-under league-average shooting. Daniels is remarkable at every other portion of the game. That is terrifying for opponents because he can shoot it better.