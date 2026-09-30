Every NBA player expected out to begin the season and their possible return date

A new season is supposed to signify new beginnings. But unfortunately, this thing called injuries exists in sports, and it doesn't always like to abide by this principal. So, to help you keep track of everything, here is a list of players who are expected to miss the start of the season.

Golden State Warriors: Kristaps Porziņģis, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors could be good, if they can stay healthy. The problem is that they are already pretty banged up. We already knew about Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (patellar). According to ESPN (which is what we will be using for a lot of this), both of them can be expected to be out until at least December.

However, on media day, we also found out that Kristaps Porziņģis is also dealing with an undiagnosed injury, and he;ll be out indefinetly.

Los Angeles Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Jordan Miller, Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Clippers have no such room for optimism. It has been a bleak offseason for them. They said goodbye to the Kawhi Leonard era, and the league front office threw the book at them. And to top it off, they will be without at least three rotation players to start the season.

After a foot injury ended his season prematurely last year, Yanic Konan Niederhauser won't be ready for the start of this one. Right now, his estimated return date is set at November 1. So, hopefully, he's only out for the first few weeks. In August, Jordan Miller underwent surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff, and he won't be re-evaluated for another six months, which would be about March (but usually when the word "re-evaulated" is used, it means it will be a little longer after that).

At media day, it was also revealed that Brandon Ingram has a partially torn Achilles. He underwent surgery for it. There isn't yet a timetable for his injury, but it is said that this type of injury takes about six months less to recover from than a full Achilles tear.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo

Speaking of full Achilles' tears, that is what happened to Donte DiVincenzo in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard missed all of last year with this same injury. I'd expect the same for DiVincenzo, barring some rapid improvements (kind of like what happened with Jayson Tatum).

Phoenix Suns: Mark Williams

Mark Williams has not been able to catch a break with injuries. In his first four years, he's never missed less than 22 games in a season. That won't be changing this year. In early September, he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum. His expected return date is currently set for February.

Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe

Another sad scene from media day was seeing Shaedon Sharpe walking around on crutches and in a knee brace during player interviews. He suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to miss at least six months. This gives him a chance to return in March, but depending on how the season goes for the Portland Trail Blazers and with his recovery, we may not see him this season.

The young guys:

A few other youngsters/lesser known players who will be out to the start the season, along with their expected return date: Henri Veesaar (out for the season), Johnny Furphy (January), N'Faly Dante (November), Izaiyah Nelson (November), Jayden Quaintance (no timetable), and Jamir Watkins (April).

It is worth noting that Jalen Duren is also listed on ESPN's injury report, despite not having any known injuries as his contract dispute with the Detroit Pistons continues.