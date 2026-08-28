Every NBA star who is playing in August's FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Unfortunately, we still have to wait a month before we get any NBA basketball, and a few weeks longer than that before we get to see games that matter toward the standings. However, there is still a way to watch some of your favorite NBA players in action, and that is the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The FIBA World Cup is set to take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 12 in 2027 (in Qatar). However, the teams that play in it don't just magically end up there. They have to qualify for this honor by winning games right now (and during the other five qualifying windows).

During these qualifying windows, 80 teams will be fighting for 32 spots, and many of these teams will feature some of the NBA's best and brightest. So, here is a quick guide of what teams you should watch if you want to see some NBA talent.

NBA players competing in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

This is going to start sounding a little bit like a Pokémon rap, so please try to follow along. We have the obvious ones like Nikola Jokić on Serbia, Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert on France. Then, there are those second-tier stars like Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Dennis Schröder (Germany), Nickeil-Alexander Walker (Canada), and Ivica Zubac (Croatia).

Some solid role players making appearances in the World Cup qualifiers are Rui Hachimura (Japan), Luguentz Dort (Canada), Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Georgia), Hugo González (Spain), Neemias Queta (Portugal), Nikola Jović (Serbia with Jokić), Buddy Hield (The Bahamas) and Tristan da Silva (Germany).

There are some young players who are still trying to make a name for themselves in the NBA that are worth keeping an eye on in their expanded international roles. Pelle Larsson could be a starter for the Miami Heat this season, and he dominated in his first qualifier of this cycle (scoring 31 points for Sweden). Yang Hansen is looking for a big sophomore season after a disappointing rookie campaign, and in his first game for China, he had a near double-double (15 points and nine rebounds).

Yves Missi wants to emerge as the franchise center for the New Orleans Pelican in Year Three, and in his first game for Cameron, he tallied 24 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks (!!). His NBA teammate Karlo Matković scored 18 points on a perfect 8-for-8 for Croatia.

Speaking of Croatia, Mario Hezonja scored 28 points for them in their win over Latvia. Hezonja has been out of the league for six years, but the Cleveland Cavaliers gave him a chance at a comeback by signing him to a one-year non-guaranteed deal this offseason. I'm still doubtful that he really leaves a mark on the team, but that would make for one heck of a redemption arc if he does.

One notable omission from the World Cup qualifiers this go-around is perennial MVP candidate Luka Dončić (Slovenia), who has decided to not participate in international basketball this summer so that he could spend more time with his family, which makes sense considering all the drama surrounding his nasty split with his longtime fiancée.

Other NBA players to keep an eye on include Maxime Raynaud (France), Santi Aldama (Spain), Aday Mara (Spain), Kelly Olynyk (Canada), Josh Okogie (Nigeria), Jusuf Nurkić (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Simone Fontecchio (Italy), Adem Bona (Turkey), Goga Bitadze (Georgia), Bobi Klintman (Sweden), Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine), Deandre Ayton (The Bahamas), and Enrique Freeman (Puerto Rico).