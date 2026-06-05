Every reason the Warriors shouldn't try to sign LeBron James

The Warriors face a critical decision on whether to pursue one of the NBA's most accomplished players this offseason — LeBron James.

This offseason, the most accomplished player in NBA history, LeBron James, is a restricted free agent, and there is a serious chance that he will leave his home for the last eight years (Los Angeles) for a new destination.

One of those potential landing spots is the Golden State Warriors. According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Stephen Curry is meeting with The King to give him a sales pitch for joining forces.

However, with all due respect to James, the Warriors should NOT pursue James this offseason, and here are a few reasons why.

Reason No. 1: The Warriors need to get younger, not older

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, the Warriors had the highest average age and second highest average age when you factor in minutes played (per NBA Age). In today's league, you need as much youth and athleticism as possible (just ask the Denver Nuggets what they learned from their first round exit).

With their Big Three consisting of Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green, the Warriors need as many young bodies as they can get. James can still accomplish feats that defy any form of reason, but, at the end of the day, he is still going to be 42 years old (!!) next December.

If the Warriors are serious about taking one final stab at a deep playoff run (which they should be, considering they just retained Steve Kerr for another two years), then they need to get younger. And if they want to pivot into a rebuild, well, they also need to get younger!

Reason No. 2: It's not about the money, it's about the role

Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Lakers forward LeBron James | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One could argue that you can bring James in and still get younger. How? Well, James has made over $580 million (without including his sponsorships and endorsements) over the course of his career, and he could be willing to take a pump cut to help his team build a more balanced roster for his chase for a fifth title.

However, even if James is willing to take a pay cut, is he willing to take a smaller role? As James demonstrated during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, he is still capable of doing some floor-raising.

The issue is, when you are trying to win an NBA title, you need ceiling-raisers. James is still pretty good at playing with the ball in his hands and making a ton of decisions for his team, but he isn't good enough to beat any of the big dogs anymore (see what happened against the Oklahoma City Thunder).

Is James willing to take on a smaller role when the situation calls for it? I'm not just talking about playing off-ball instead of on-ball. I'm saying, is he willing to close some games on the bench? Maybe. But it is pretty tough for an old dog to learn new tricks.

Reason No. 3: This dynasty is not about LeBron

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

This isn't really my lane of analysis, but it feels like it needs to be mentioned here. These next two years are going to be about celebrating the special run that Curry, Green, and Kerr were able to go on while also trying to make a few more memories.

James has always been someone who likes the spotlight on him, and whoever he picks to play for next will likely be his last team (I guess you can never say likely with this guy). It would be nearly impossible to host James' swan song while also sending out the greatest trio in franchise history with a bang, especially when James was the antagonist of three of the team's four titles. But hey, maybe I'm just overanalyzing the situation.

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