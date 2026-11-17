I have a complicated relationship with NBA tracking data. Half the time, it feels like vaguely lyrical noise that only some of which is actually music; the other half the time, it tells me things like Paul Reed is 15th in elbow touches per game in 2026. Is that supposed to tell me something about Paul Reed? Elbow touches? The year 2026? We then hit the hamster wheel of confirmation bias.

One tracking stat I do like: drives, since we all understand what drives are, we can all picture a player driving to the rim and intuitively understand what that could mean to a basketball team. If a player is driving to the rim a lot more, that definitely means something for their approach. And you know who’s driving a lot more. Like, twice as much, and more than any other player in the NBA? Franz Wagner.

Franz Wagner is getting to the rim. That's good for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner averaged 13.4 drives per game in 2025, still an above-average number but not especially high for a high-usage wing of his size. This season, he has literally doubled that number to 26.8 drives per game, owing mostly to Paolo Banchero’s long injury absence. He now leads the NBA in drives, and showed exactly what that kind of intentionality could do against Boston on Monday night, closing out a win for the Orlando Magic over the East-leading Celtics and doing basically whatever he wanted in clutch time.

It’s exactly what the Magic need, having had a less than ideal 6-7 season so far, and catapulting us toward an uncomfortable conversation about if Wagner and Banchero are simply a mismatched pairing who may need to be separated for this team to succeed. And despite Banchero’s reputation as the number one pick and former face of the franchise, is Wagner actually the better player of the duo?

Some notes about Wagner’s doubled driving directedness: despite a twofold increase in downhill looks, Wagner’s efficiency has not improved since last season; it’s actually worse, as his overall shooting from the field is down as is his true shooting. His 2-point field goal percentage is up a tiny amount, but he’s getting burned by continued struggles from beyond the arc. At no point in his career has Wagner been a consistent 3-point shooter, though I was hoping last year’s bump would stick; it hasn’t.

Wagner is clearly the right future for the Magic to invest in

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His scoring thus isn’t up that much. But there are other things you can do off a drive other than attempt a shot — ever heard of … passing? What screams at you on the Wagner stat sheet is that assist number, which has more than doubled from 3 to 8 assists per game (like hello), and what screams at you when watching the Magic this year is how effective a facilitator he’s been for his teammates. Wagner is putting serious pressure on the paint, but it’s not just as some kind of Zion-esque slasher; he’s turning that gravity into opportunities for his teammates.

That leap as a creator and offensive focal point is what has elevated my opinion of Wagner this season, and why I believe the Magic should pivot away from a Paolo-centered future toward a Franz-centered one. Neither has ever been a good enough shooter to take the next step to superstardom, but Banchero has simply not improved enough in his four-year career to justify continuing to steer the future in his direction. Wagner, meanwhile, appears to have added real depth to his game this offseason and is a dramatically more effective player with Banchero off the court.

A good comparison for Wagner has always been Jaylen Brown, a big, physically talented offensive creator and top-tier finisher whose ceiling always depended on his shooting ability. But Brown never really became any kind of special passer or facilitator, the clearest difference between him and Jayson Tatum, who did. If Wagner can actually drive the car at this level? We can forgive poor shooting. And put simply: I think Orlando should let him drive.