Full NBA preseason schedule for every team: Dates, matchups, TV info and more

The New York Knicks are champions for the first time in more than 50 years. LeBron James is a 76er, Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor and Giannis Antekounmpo is a scion of Heat culture. Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama are somehow taller. Every NBA season brings changes and new storylines but this offseason was particularly chaotic and we're in for an epic regular season.
But before Opening Night on Oct. 20, we get a few weeks of training camps and preseason action to get up to speed. Every team is playing between three and six games, and a few will even be played outside the US. Preseason action officially kicks off on Oct. 3 and here's everything you need to know to catch it all, whichever team you happen to be rooting for.
TV info for NBA preseason games
Only a handful of preseason games are nationally televised (schedule below) but most games will be carried by the same local channels and networks that carry each team's regular season games. That means you should be able to tune in as usual for your hometown teams, or fire-up League Pass if you're looking for something out of market.
Nationally televised NBA preseason games
MATCHUP
DATE
TIME (ET)
TV
Heat vs. Raptors
Oct. 3
7:00 p.m.
NBATV
Kings vs. Lakers
Oct. 8
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Spurs vs. Suns
Oct. 10
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Magic vs. Cavs
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Bulls vs. Nuggets
Oct. 11
9:00 a.m.
ESPN
Cavs. Magix
Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
Peacock/NBCSN
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Oct. 16
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
NBA preseason schedule for international games
As in year's past, the NBA has scheduled a slate of preseason games in multiple international locations. These games have previously taken place in locations in like Puerto Rico, UAE, Japan, China and India. This year's games are scheduled for China and Canada.
MATCHUP
DATE
TIME (ET)
LOCATION
TV
Heat vs. Raptors
Oct. 3
7:00 p.m.
Quebec City, CA
NBATV
Rockets vs. Mavs
Oct. 9
8:00 a.m.
Macau, CN
-
Raptors vs. Clippers
Oct. 10
6:30 p.m.
Vancouver, CA
-
Rockets vs. Mavs
Oct. 11
6:00 a.m.
Macau, CN
-
Atlanta Hawks preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Grizzlies
Oct. 5
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Spurs
Oct. 8
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Pacers
Oct. 10
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Thunder
Oct. 12
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Mavs
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Boston Celtics preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Cavs
Oct. 8
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. 76ers
Oct. 10
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Hornets
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
-
@ 76ers
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Brooklyn Nets preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Hornets
Oct. 6
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. 76ers
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
-
@ Wizards
Oct. 12
7:00 p.m.
MNMT
@ Heat
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
-
Charlotte Hornets preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Nets
Oct. 6
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Bucks
Oct. 11
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Celtics
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
-
@ Grizzlies
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Chicago Bulls preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Suns
Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Grizzlies
Oct. 9
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Nuggets
Oct. 11
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
@ Bucks
Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Celtics
Oct. 8
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Magic
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
@ Magic
Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
Peacock/NBCSN
Dallas Mavericks preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Rockets
Oct. 9
8:00 a.m.
-
vs. Rockets
Oct. 11
6:00 a.m.
-
vs. Pelicans
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Hawks
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Denver Nuggets preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Jazz
Oct. 4
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Jazz
Oct. 6
9:00 p.m.
-
vs. Bulls
Oct. 11
9:00 p.m.
ESPN
@ Clippers
Oct. 14
10:30 p.m.
-
vs. Lakers
Oct. 16
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
Detroit Pistons preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Suns
Oct. 9
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Wizards
Oct. 11
7:00 p.m.
MNMT
@ Timberwolves
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Raptors
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Golden State Warriors preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Clippers
Oct. 4
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Lakers
Oct. 6
10:00 p.m.
-
@ Trail Blazers
Oct. 7
10:00 p.m.
-
vs. Kings
Oct. 10
8:30 p.m.
-
vs. Lakers
Oct. 13
10:00 p.m.
-
vs. Trail Blazers
Oct. 16
10:00 p.m.
-
Houston Rockets preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Mavs
Oct. 8
8:00 a.m.
-
vs. Mavs
Oct. 11
6:00 a.m.
-
vs. Thunder
Oct. 13
8:30 p.m.
-
Indiana Pacers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Hawks
Oct. 10
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Thunder
Oct. 13
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Bucks
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Los Angeles Clippers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Warriors
Oct. 8
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Raptors
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.
-
vs. Nuggets
Oct. 13
10:30 p.m.
-
Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Kings
Oct. 4
10:00 p.m.
-
@ Warriors
Oct. 6
10:00 p.m.
-
vs. Kings
Oct. 11
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
vs. Warriors
Oct. 14
10:00 p.m.
-
vs. Nuggets
Oct. 16
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
Memphis Grizzlies preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Hawks
Oct. 5
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Magic
Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Bulls
Oct. 9
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Hornets
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Miami Heat preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Raptors
Oct. 3
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Pelicans
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
-
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 10
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Nets
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
-
@ Magic
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 5
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Thunder
Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Hornets
Oct. 11
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Bulls
Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Pacers
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Bucks
Oct. 6
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Pacers
Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Heat
Oct. 10
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Knicks
Oct. 12
7:30 p.m.
-
vs. Pistons
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Bulls
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
New Orleans Pelicans preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Thunder
Oct. 6
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Heat
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
-
@ Mavs
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Wizards
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
MNMT
New York Knicks preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ 76ers
Oct. 5
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Wizards
Oct. 8
7:00 p.m.
MNMT
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 12
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Raptors
Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Raptors
Oct. 15
8:00 p.m.
-
Oklahoma City Thunder preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Pelicans
Oct. 6
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Bucks
Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Hawks
Oct. 12
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Pacers
Oct. 13
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Rockets
Oct. 15
8:30 p.m.
-
Orlando Magic preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Grizzlies
Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Cavs
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
vs. Cavs
Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
Peacock/NBCSN
vs. Heat
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Knicks
Oct. 5
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Nets
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
-
@ Celtics
Oct. 10
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Celtics
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Phoenix Suns preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Pistons
Oct. 5
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Bulls
Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Spurs
Oct. 10
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
@ Spurs
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Jazz
Oct. 16
10:00 p.m.
-
Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Warriors
Oct. 7
10:00 p.m.
-
vs. London
Oct. 12
4:00 p.m.
-
@ Kings
Oct. 13
10:00 p.m.
-
@ Warriors
Oct. 16
10:00 p.m.
-
Sacramento Kings preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Lakers
Oct. 5
10:00 p.m.
-
@ Lakers
Oct. 7
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
@ Warriors
Oct. 10
8:30 p.m.
-
vs. Trail Blazers
Oct. 14
10:00 p.m.
-
@ Spurs
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
San Antonio Spurs preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Hawks
Oct. 8
8:00 p.m.
-
@ Suns
Oct. 10
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
@ Jazz
Oct. 12
9:00 p.m.
-
vs. Suns
Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
-
vs. Kings
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
-
Toronto Raptors preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
vs. Hawks
Oct. 3
7:00 p.m.
-
@ Suns
Oct. 10
6:30 p.m.
-
@ Jazz
Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Suns
Oct. 15
7:30 p.m.
-
vs. Kings
Oct. 16
7:00 p.m.
-
Utah Jazz preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Nuggets
Oct. 4
7:00 p.m.
-
vs. Nuggets
Oct. 6
9:00 p.m.
-
vs. Spurs
Oct. 12
9:00 p.m.
-
@ Suns
Oct. 16
10:00 p.m.
-
Washington Wizards preseason schedule
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME (ET)
NATIONAL TV
@ Knicks
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
MNMT
vs. Pistons
Oct. 10
7:00 p.m.
MNMT
vs. Nets
Oct. 12
7:00 p.m.
MNMT
@ Pelicans
Oct. 16
8:00 p.m.
MNMT