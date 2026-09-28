Full NBA preseason schedule for every team: Dates, matchups, TV info and more

The New York Knicks are champions for the first time in more than 50 years. LeBron James is a 76er, Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor and Giannis Antekounmpo is a scion of Heat culture. Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama are somehow taller. Every NBA season brings changes and new storylines but this offseason was particularly chaotic and we're in for an epic regular season.

But before Opening Night on Oct. 20, we get a few weeks of training camps and preseason action to get up to speed. Every team is playing between three and six games, and a few will even be played outside the US. Preseason action officially kicks off on Oct. 3 and here's everything you need to know to catch it all, whichever team you happen to be rooting for.

TV info for NBA preseason games

Only a handful of preseason games are nationally televised (schedule below) but most games will be carried by the same local channels and networks that carry each team's regular season games. That means you should be able to tune in as usual for your hometown teams, or fire-up League Pass if you're looking for something out of market.

Nationally televised NBA preseason games

MATCHUP DATE TIME (ET) TV Heat vs. Raptors Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. NBATV Kings vs. Lakers Oct. 8 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 Spurs vs. Suns Oct. 10 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 Magic vs. Cavs Oct. 11 6:30 p.m. ESPN Bulls vs. Nuggets Oct. 11 9:00 a.m. ESPN Cavs. Magix Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. Peacock/NBCSN Nuggets vs. Lakers Oct. 16 10:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason schedule for international games

As in year's past, the NBA has scheduled a slate of preseason games in multiple international locations. These games have previously taken place in locations in like Puerto Rico, UAE, Japan, China and India. This year's games are scheduled for China and Canada.

MATCHUP DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION TV Heat vs. Raptors Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. Quebec City, CA NBATV Rockets vs. Mavs Oct. 9 8:00 a.m. Macau, CN - Raptors vs. Clippers Oct. 10 6:30 p.m. Vancouver, CA - Rockets vs. Mavs Oct. 11 6:00 a.m. Macau, CN -

Atlanta Hawks preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Grizzlies Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. - @ Spurs Oct. 8 8:00 p.m. - @ Pacers Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. - vs. Thunder Oct. 12 7:00 p.m. - @ Mavs Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Boston Celtics preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Cavs Oct. 8 7:00 p.m. - vs. 76ers Oct. 10 8:00 p.m. - vs. Hornets Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. - @ 76ers Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Brooklyn Nets preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Hornets Oct. 6 7:00 p.m. - vs. 76ers Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. - @ Wizards Oct. 12 7:00 p.m. MNMT @ Heat Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. -

Charlotte Hornets preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Nets Oct. 6 7:00 p.m. - vs. Bucks Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. - @ Celtics Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. - @ Grizzlies Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Chicago Bulls preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Suns Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. - vs. Grizzlies Oct. 9 8:00 p.m. - @ Nuggets Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. ESPN @ Bucks Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. - vs. Timberwolves Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Celtics Oct. 8 7:00 p.m. - vs. Magic Oct. 11 6:30 p.m. ESPN @ Magic Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. Peacock/NBCSN

Dallas Mavericks preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Rockets Oct. 9 8:00 a.m. - vs. Rockets Oct. 11 6:00 a.m. - vs. Pelicans Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - vs. Hawks Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Denver Nuggets preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Jazz Oct. 4 7:00 p.m. - @ Jazz Oct. 6 9:00 p.m. - vs. Bulls Oct. 11 9:00 p.m. ESPN @ Clippers Oct. 14 10:30 p.m. - vs. Lakers Oct. 16 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Detroit Pistons preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Suns Oct. 9 7:00 p.m. - @ Wizards Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. MNMT @ Timberwolves Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - vs. Raptors Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Golden State Warriors preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Clippers Oct. 4 7:00 p.m. - vs. Lakers Oct. 6 10:00 p.m. - @ Trail Blazers Oct. 7 10:00 p.m. - vs. Kings Oct. 10 8:30 p.m. - vs. Lakers Oct. 13 10:00 p.m. - vs. Trail Blazers Oct. 16 10:00 p.m. -

Houston Rockets preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Mavs Oct. 8 8:00 a.m. - vs. Mavs Oct. 11 6:00 a.m. - vs. Thunder Oct. 13 8:30 p.m. -

Indiana Pacers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Timberwolves Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. - vs. Hawks Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. - @ Thunder Oct. 13 8:00 p.m. - vs. Bucks Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Los Angeles Clippers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Warriors Oct. 8 7:00 p.m. - @ Raptors Oct. 11 6:30 p.m. - vs. Nuggets Oct. 13 10:30 p.m. -

Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Kings Oct. 4 10:00 p.m. - @ Warriors Oct. 6 10:00 p.m. - vs. Kings Oct. 11 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 vs. Warriors Oct. 14 10:00 p.m. - vs. Nuggets Oct. 16 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Hawks Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. - vs. Magic Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. - @ Bulls Oct. 9 8:00 p.m. - vs. Hornets Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Miami Heat preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Raptors Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. - vs. Pelicans Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. - vs. Timberwolves Oct. 10 8:00 p.m. - vs. Nets Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. - @ Magic Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Timberwolves Oct. 5 8:00 p.m. - @ Thunder Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. - @ Hornets Oct. 11 8:00 p.m. - vs. Bulls Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. - @ Pacers Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Bucks Oct. 6 8:00 p.m. - vs. Pacers Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. - @ Heat Oct. 10 8:00 p.m. - @ Knicks Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. - vs. Pistons Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - @ Bulls Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

New Orleans Pelicans preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Thunder Oct. 6 8:00 p.m. - @ Heat Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. - @ Mavs Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - vs. Wizards Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. MNMT

New York Knicks preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ 76ers Oct. 5 8:00 p.m. - vs. Wizards Oct. 8 7:00 p.m. MNMT vs. Timberwolves Oct. 12 8:00 p.m. - @ Raptors Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. - vs. Raptors Oct. 15 8:00 p.m. -

Oklahoma City Thunder preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Pelicans Oct. 6 8:00 p.m. - vs. Bucks Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. - @ Hawks Oct. 12 7:00 p.m. - vs. Pacers Oct. 13 8:00 p.m. - @ Rockets Oct. 15 8:30 p.m. -

Orlando Magic preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Grizzlies Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. - @ Cavs Oct. 11 6:30 p.m. ESPN vs. Cavs Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. Peacock/NBCSN vs. Heat Oct. 16 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Knicks Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. - @ Nets Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. - @ Celtics Oct. 10 8:00 p.m. - vs. Celtics Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Pistons Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. - @ Bulls Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. - vs. Spurs Oct. 10 10:30 p.m. ESPN @ Spurs Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - vs. Jazz Oct. 16 10:00 p.m. -

Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Warriors Oct. 7 10:00 p.m. - vs. London Oct. 12 4:00 p.m. - @ Kings Oct. 13 10:00 p.m. - @ Warriors Oct. 16 10:00 p.m. -

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Lakers Oct. 5 10:00 p.m. - @ Lakers Oct. 7 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 @ Warriors Oct. 10 8:30 p.m. - vs. Trail Blazers Oct. 14 10:00 p.m. - @ Spurs Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

San Antonio Spurs preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Hawks Oct. 8 8:00 p.m. - @ Suns Oct. 10 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 @ Jazz Oct. 12 9:00 p.m. - vs. Suns Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. - vs. Kings Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. -

Toronto Raptors preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV vs. Hawks Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. - @ Suns Oct. 10 6:30 p.m. - @ Jazz Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. - vs. Suns Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. - vs. Kings Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. -

Utah Jazz preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Nuggets Oct. 4 7:00 p.m. - vs. Nuggets Oct. 6 9:00 p.m. - vs. Spurs Oct. 12 9:00 p.m. - @ Suns Oct. 16 10:00 p.m. -

Washington Wizards preseason schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) NATIONAL TV @ Knicks Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. MNMT vs. Pistons Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. MNMT vs. Nets Oct. 12 7:00 p.m. MNMT @ Pelicans Oct. 16 8:00 p.m. MNMT