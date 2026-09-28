Skip to main content
Fansided

Full NBA preseason schedule for every team: Dates, matchups, TV info and more

The NBA is back in action with a two-week run of must-see preseason action.
ByIan Levy
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
2026 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
2026 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability | Jesse D. Garrabrant/GettyImages

The New York Knicks are champions for the first time in more than 50 years. LeBron James is a 76er, Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor and Giannis Antekounmpo is a scion of Heat culture. Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama are somehow taller. Every NBA season brings changes and new storylines but this offseason was particularly chaotic and we're in for an epic regular season.

But before Opening Night on Oct. 20, we get a few weeks of training camps and preseason action to get up to speed. Every team is playing between three and six games, and a few will even be played outside the US. Preseason action officially kicks off on Oct. 3 and here's everything you need to know to catch it all, whichever team you happen to be rooting for.

TV info for NBA preseason games

Only a handful of preseason games are nationally televised (schedule below) but most games will be carried by the same local channels and networks that carry each team's regular season games. That means you should be able to tune in as usual for your hometown teams, or fire-up League Pass if you're looking for something out of market.

Nationally televised NBA preseason games

MATCHUP

DATE

TIME (ET)

TV

Heat vs. Raptors

Oct. 3

7:00 p.m.

NBATV

Kings vs. Lakers

Oct. 8

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Spurs vs. Suns

Oct. 10

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Magic vs. Cavs

Oct. 11

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

Bulls vs. Nuggets

Oct. 11

9:00 a.m.

ESPN

Cavs. Magix

Oct. 13

7:00 p.m.

Peacock/NBCSN

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Oct. 16

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

NBA preseason schedule for international games

As in year's past, the NBA has scheduled a slate of preseason games in multiple international locations. These games have previously taken place in locations in like Puerto Rico, UAE, Japan, China and India. This year's games are scheduled for China and Canada.

MATCHUP

DATE

TIME (ET)

LOCATION

TV

Heat vs. Raptors

Oct. 3

7:00 p.m.

Quebec City, CA

NBATV

Rockets vs. Mavs

Oct. 9

8:00 a.m.

Macau, CN

-

Raptors vs. Clippers

Oct. 10

6:30 p.m.

Vancouver, CA

-

Rockets vs. Mavs

Oct. 11

6:00 a.m.

Macau, CN

-

Atlanta Hawks preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Grizzlies

Oct. 5

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Spurs

Oct. 8

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Pacers

Oct. 10

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Thunder

Oct. 12

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Mavs

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Boston Celtics preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Cavs

Oct. 8

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. 76ers

Oct. 10

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Hornets

Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

-

@ 76ers

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Brooklyn Nets preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Hornets

Oct. 6

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. 76ers

Oct. 8

7:30 p.m.

-

@ Wizards

Oct. 12

7:00 p.m.

MNMT

@ Heat

Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

-

Charlotte Hornets preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Nets

Oct. 6

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Bucks

Oct. 11

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Celtics

Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

-

@ Grizzlies

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Chicago Bulls preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Suns

Oct. 7

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Grizzlies

Oct. 9

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Nuggets

Oct. 11

7:00 p.m.

ESPN

@ Bucks

Oct. 14

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Timberwolves

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Celtics

Oct. 8

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Magic

Oct. 11

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

@ Magic

Oct. 13

7:00 p.m.

Peacock/NBCSN

Dallas Mavericks preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Rockets

Oct. 9

8:00 a.m.

-

vs. Rockets

Oct. 11

6:00 a.m.

-

vs. Pelicans

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Hawks

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Denver Nuggets preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Jazz

Oct. 4

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Jazz

Oct. 6

9:00 p.m.

-

vs. Bulls

Oct. 11

9:00 p.m.

ESPN

@ Clippers

Oct. 14

10:30 p.m.

-

vs. Lakers

Oct. 16

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Detroit Pistons preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Suns

Oct. 9

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Wizards

Oct. 11

7:00 p.m.

MNMT

@ Timberwolves

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Raptors

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Golden State Warriors preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Clippers

Oct. 4

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Lakers

Oct. 6

10:00 p.m.

-

@ Trail Blazers

Oct. 7

10:00 p.m.

-

vs. Kings

Oct. 10

8:30 p.m.

-

vs. Lakers

Oct. 13

10:00 p.m.

-

vs. Trail Blazers

Oct. 16

10:00 p.m.

-

Houston Rockets preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Mavs

Oct. 8

8:00 a.m.

-

vs. Mavs

Oct. 11

6:00 a.m.

-

vs. Thunder

Oct. 13

8:30 p.m.

-

Indiana Pacers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Timberwolves

Oct. 7

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Hawks

Oct. 10

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Thunder

Oct. 13

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Bucks

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Los Angeles Clippers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Warriors

Oct. 8

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Raptors

Oct. 11

6:30 p.m.

-

vs. Nuggets

Oct. 13

10:30 p.m.

-

Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Kings

Oct. 4

10:00 p.m.

-

@ Warriors

Oct. 6

10:00 p.m.

-

vs. Kings

Oct. 11

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

vs. Warriors

Oct. 14

10:00 p.m.

-

vs. Nuggets

Oct. 16

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Hawks

Oct. 5

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Magic

Oct. 7

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Bulls

Oct. 9

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Hornets

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Miami Heat preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Raptors

Oct. 3

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Pelicans

Oct. 8

7:30 p.m.

-

vs. Timberwolves

Oct. 10

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Nets

Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

-

@ Magic

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Timberwolves

Oct. 5

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Thunder

Oct. 7

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Hornets

Oct. 11

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Bulls

Oct. 14

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Pacers

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Bucks

Oct. 6

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Pacers

Oct. 7

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Heat

Oct. 10

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Knicks

Oct. 12

7:30 p.m.

-

vs. Pistons

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Bulls

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

New Orleans Pelicans preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Thunder

Oct. 6

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Heat

Oct. 8

7:30 p.m.

-

@ Mavs

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Wizards

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

MNMT

New York Knicks preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ 76ers

Oct. 5

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Wizards

Oct. 8

7:00 p.m.

MNMT

vs. Timberwolves

Oct. 12

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Raptors

Oct. 13

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Raptors

Oct. 15

8:00 p.m.

-

Oklahoma City Thunder preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Pelicans

Oct. 6

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Bucks

Oct. 7

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Hawks

Oct. 12

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Pacers

Oct. 13

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Rockets

Oct. 15

8:30 p.m.

-

Orlando Magic preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Grizzlies

Oct. 7

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Cavs

Oct. 11

6:30 p.m.

ESPN

vs. Cavs

Oct. 13

7:00 p.m.

Peacock/NBCSN

vs. Heat

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Knicks

Oct. 5

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Nets

Oct. 8

7:30 p.m.

-

@ Celtics

Oct. 10

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Celtics

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Pistons

Oct. 5

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Bulls

Oct. 7

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Spurs

Oct. 10

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

@ Spurs

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Jazz

Oct. 16

10:00 p.m.

-

Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Warriors

Oct. 7

10:00 p.m.

-

vs. London

Oct. 12

4:00 p.m.

-

@ Kings

Oct. 13

10:00 p.m.

-

@ Warriors

Oct. 16

10:00 p.m.

-

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Lakers

Oct. 5

10:00 p.m.

-

@ Lakers

Oct. 7

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

@ Warriors

Oct. 10

8:30 p.m.

-

vs. Trail Blazers

Oct. 14

10:00 p.m.

-

@ Spurs

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

San Antonio Spurs preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Hawks

Oct. 8

8:00 p.m.

-

@ Suns

Oct. 10

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

@ Jazz

Oct. 12

9:00 p.m.

-

vs. Suns

Oct. 14

8:00 p.m.

-

vs. Kings

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

-

Toronto Raptors preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

vs. Hawks

Oct. 3

7:00 p.m.

-

@ Suns

Oct. 10

6:30 p.m.

-

@ Jazz

Oct. 13

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Suns

Oct. 15

7:30 p.m.

-

vs. Kings

Oct. 16

7:00 p.m.

-

Utah Jazz preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Nuggets

Oct. 4

7:00 p.m.

-

vs. Nuggets

Oct. 6

9:00 p.m.

-

vs. Spurs

Oct. 12

9:00 p.m.

-

@ Suns

Oct. 16

10:00 p.m.

-

Washington Wizards preseason schedule

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME (ET)

NATIONAL TV

@ Knicks

Oct. 8

7:30 p.m.

MNMT

vs. Pistons

Oct. 10

7:00 p.m.

MNMT

vs. Nets

Oct. 12

7:00 p.m.

MNMT

@ Pelicans

Oct. 16

8:00 p.m.

MNMT

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/NBA