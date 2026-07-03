Full Spurs 2026 Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch San Antonio's rookie bigs

This year's Summer League slate gives fans an early look at multiple rookies who could play key roles in the franchise's future development.

The San Antonio Spurs will compete in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League this July, facing several top NBA teams.

The San Antonio Spurs may been steamrolled in the NBA Finals by the New York Knicks, but the future is still incredibly bright. They have Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. Already this offseason they've signed Tobias Harris and re-signed Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagnie, blostering their veteran core with De'Aaron Fox.

And then there is their deeper pool of young talent — Carter Bryant, taken with the No, 14 pick in the 2025 draft, and their 2026 picks, Jayden Quaintance (No. 20), Tarris Reed (No. 26), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (No. 40) and Malik Brown (No. 44). The Spurs' Summer League slate gives their fans a first look at the players who could be key contributors down the line as this young core continues to develop together.

San Antonio will compete at the California Classic from July 3 to July 6, along with the Heat, Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, Nets and Kings. Then, from July 9 to July 19, they'll be in Las Vegas for the league's traditional Summer League, along with the other 29 teams.

Spurs Summer League Roster

PLAYER JERSEY# POSITION Miles Barnstable 36 G Maliq Brown 15 F Carter Bryant 11 G RJ Davis 29 G Ja'Kobi Gillespie 17 G Tyon Grant-Foster 34 G Miles Kelly 36 G Hyunjung Lee 26 F RJ Melendez 31 F Igor Milicic Jr. 28 G Emmanuel Miller 14 F David Muoka 27 C Jayden Nunn 33 G Jayden Quaintance 22 F Tarris Reed Jr. 10 C Harry Wessels 38 C Zakai Zeigler 37 G

Carter Bryant is the most experienced player here, having appeared in 71 games as a rookie last year. His offensive game is still a work in progress but he's an explosive athlete with great size and he played crucial minutes in the Finals, relied upon to make a difference with his aggressive and versatile defense.

The Spurs took two bigs in the first round of this draft, Quaintance and Reed, and both will get a chance to audition for a spot as Wemby's long-term backup. Reed won a national championship with UConn and may be more ready to play right away. There's not a ton of complexity to his game but he's a fantastic finisher and makes a big impact on the glass. Quaintance missed most of last season with a knee injury but he's one of the youngest rookies in this class and was described by our draft expert, Chris Kline, as a potential game-changer on defense:

"He's long, with massive hands and springy athleticism. The upside will be hard to pass on at a certain point. Quaintance's mobility and instincts as a shot-blocker are off the charts, especially at his age."

Even the Spurs' second-round picks — Gillespie and Brown — are intriguing. Gillespie is a fearless shot-maker who can get into the teeth of the defense and is a threat to pull up from anywhere. Brown is pretty limited on offense but is another big with defensive upside, great physical tools, motor and instincts.

Full Spurs Summer League Game schedule

California Classic Summer League

Spurs vs. Heat | July 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN, Prime, NBA TV

Spurs vs. Warriors | July 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN, Prime, NBA TV

Spurs vs. Lakers | July 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU, Prime

Las Vegas Summer League

Spurs vs. Hawks | July 9 | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Spurs vs. Knicks | July 11 | 6:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spurs vs. Bucks | July 12 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spurs vs. Jazz | July 15 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Prime

The Spurs have some seriously fun matchups on their schedule across the two events. In the California Classic they'll get a look at first-round picks Yaxel Lendeborg (Warriors) and Cameron Carr (Lakers). In Vegas, we'll get an NBA Finals rematch against the Knicks, although no one from New York's roster actually played in the Finals, and Bryant is the only Spurs Summer League player who did.

But they'll get a matchup against No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz, as well as first-round picks Brayden Burries and Nate Ament (Bucks) and Keaton Wagler and Zuby Ejiofor (Hawks).

Where to watch the Spurs in Summer League

The games of the California Classic are spread across multiple networks — ESPN, Prime and NBA TV — depending on the game. Las Vegas Summer League games will be shown on ESPN, ESPN 2 and Prime. Games that are on ESPN can also be streamed through the ESPN app.

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