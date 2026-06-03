How the Cavaliers can rebound from another playoff embarrassment in 3 moves

The team must decide whether to retain key players like Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell or rebuild with a new core to compete in 2026.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t be complacent and run it back with this same core next season. If the Cavs lost in a close series to the New York Knicks, I’d say they would be wise to add maybe a piece or two, but not change too much. After their demoralizing playoff exit, it might be time to put together a new core.

The Cavs have to figure out which players are worth keeping around and which ones need to be sent away for a better return. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell are two players in the crosshairs of this team's tear-down if Cleveland gets offers that will make them more competitive in 2026.

Figure out their frontcourt problem with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavs know they need to make a seismic move to not only avenge a disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference Finals but also if they want to even compete with San Antonio or Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals. One of the biggest moves they need to figure out is what to do about their frontcourt. It came up before how the Cavs would navigate having Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

In theory, the two of them together should work, but Allen is an interior presence, while Mobley should be more of an interior threat but defaults to the perimeter. Mobley is about to hit his second contract and the Cavs have to figure out if Mobley is the best player to keep around. He was a very streaky scorer, wasn’t a good enough rebounder and has been getting exposed by true interior threats.

At the same time, Allen is ineffective outside of the painted area. That said, he’s a really good true center. He’s cheaper, but easier to trade with Mobley’s extension triggering a pay raise above $50 million. With the other parts of this roster to figure out, moving Mobley for an elite star might be the better move. It’s time for the Cavs to change up their core and moving Mobley gives them the ammo to land a true star.

Cleveland has to shop Donovan Mitchell this summer

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell | David Richard-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell arrived as the player that was supposed to take this team from afterthoughts in the Eastern Conference to real contenders. After getting swept in the ECF, it’s clear the Cavs have probably reached their potential with Mitchell. That’s why between Mobley and Mitchell, they should be able to figure out a new core that will deliver them the playoff success they’ve been desperately waiting for.

I’m not sure what the market is for Mitchell, but you have to think the Cavs can get a really good return for him. It feels like if James Harden comes back, the Cavs have to find a better complement to Harden. What makes New York such a good team is they have a solid big man and guard with a supporting cast around them. That’s what Cleveland needs to do if Harden is part of the long term plan.

The only teams that have the assets to entertain a deal with the Cavs are the Toronto Raptors, the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets. The Cavs could get a haul that includes young talent while also getting some draft picks. Mitchell won’t cost a lot, but Cleveland will have to get creative in revamping this roster to compete for a championship. They need to upgrade this team in any move involving Mitchell. It’s hard to justify paying him $50 million next season and then extending him this summer for a deal worth more than $270 million. He could also decline his player option and possibly sign a supermax worth more than $350 million next year.

That’s a lot of money for a player they got swept with. That’s why moving off him is the better move while he can still garner a decent return.

Add better role players and depth

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

On paper, the Cavs have some solid role players and bench options. The only problem is Max Strus went quiet in the playoffs, Sam Merrill was a streaky shooter in the ECF and outside of Dennis Schroder, the Cavs really didn’t get a lot of production. I saw a trade floated to send Mitchell to New Orleans for Trey Murphy, Jeremiah Fears, Saadiq Bey and Kevon Looney. That’s not a terrible package, but the Cavs can’t flip a star player for a bunch of role players. Even if Harden is the piece they want to build around, Harden proved he’s far removed from his star days. He's a great player to have, not one you should be building around though.

The Cavs were humbled yet again and despite them reaching the ECF for the first time since LeBron James left for Los Angeles, it was a disappointing performance against the New York Knicks. Whatever they do, they have to come out this offseason better than when they went into it.

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