The Los Angeles Lakers are rocking and rolling. As of writing this, they are 14-3 and tied for first with the defending conference champion San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the Western Conference. Nothing can stop them, especially no the lowly Utah Jazz, who at 3-15 serve as any easy obstacle to leapfrog for the Lakers' 15th win.

Well, not necessarily. The Lakers may be one of the best teams in the NBA. However, a large part of their success, Austin Reaves, may not be available for this game, and just a few nights ago, the Jazz managed to beat the Lakers without Reaves. Here is the full injury report ahead of the Lakers' inner conference clash with the Jazz.

Austin Reaves is "out" against the Utah Jazz

The Lakers are going to head into battle with the Jazz without their second-leading scorer (24.7 PPG) and second-best player overall. According to the NBA's injury report (which updates every 15 minutes), Reaves will not play tonight with what is being called a left heel contusion/bone bruise. This marks the fifth straight game that Reaves has missed, and the sixth one overall for this season. If he keeps at this pace, Reaves' chances of making an All-NBA team will be completely shot, as he can only miss 11 more games the rest of the way (Reaves is on pace to play 55 games).

Full NBA injury report for Lakers vs. Jazz

Since this is one of the late night games, the Jazz have not submitted their official injury report. So, we basically only have information on which Lakers are in jeopardy of playing. Fortunately, it looks like Reaves will be the only one missing for them.

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Quentin Grimes Lakers Finger Available Austin Reaves Lakers Heel/Bone Bruise Out

Quentin Grimes is on the injury report, but the team has him listed as available to play in tonight's game. This season, the Lakers are the only team that feels the need to put people on the injury report when they are good to go.

As for the Jazz, while we don't have the official injury report yet, we know that the team will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic, as those three are all dealing with long-term injuries, and there have been no updates to their status.

Lakers starting lineup and depth chart without Austin Reaves

The one positive to Reaves missing so much time is that we have a strong sample for how head coach JJ Redick likes to configure his lineups without Reaves. Here is what we've got for their starting lineup and bench rotation:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Luka Dončić PG Collin Sexton Quentin Grimes SG Cameron Carr Matisse Thybulle SF Jake LaRavia Ziaire Williams PF Jarred Vanderbilt Walker Kessler C Sandro Mamukelashvili

Luka Dončić, Matisse Thybulle, and Walker Kessler have started every game they have been available for this season. Redick has been toying with Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia in the starting lineup, but in their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, he went with the former. So, we are going to assume that he will continue that tonight against the Jazz. As for the fifth spot, it looks like Grimes will be taking that, as he filled in for Reaves in that game against the Kings.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is the team's main threat off the bench. He will log minutes at both the four and five spots. Collin Sexton is another big time innings eater for them. We already mentioned LaRavia, if he does not start, he will be a focal point for wing minutes off the bench. Jarred Vanderbilt and rookie Cameron Carr should recieve some tick, too.