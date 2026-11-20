After beginning the month of November with nine consecutive victories, the Los Angeles Lakers slipped up on Wednesday evening, losing at home to the suddenly resurgent Utah Jazz. Prior to the 109-97 loss to Utah, the Lakers boasted the NBA's best mark in offensive efficiency, putting up 121.6 points per 100 possessions across their first 15 games of the 2026-27 season. Then, Los Angeles cratered against the Jazz, scuffling to only 0.94 points per possession, and the absence of Austin Reaves was part of the challenge for the Lakers.

Reaves suffered a heel injury in the second half of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month, and he has been sidelined for three games. However, Reaves has been viewed as "day to day" since the injury transpired, prompting to many to wonder if he might be able to return when the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup group stage matchup on Friday night.

Will Austin Reaves play on Friday night?

As of Friday morning, Reaves is officially ruled out for the game with a listing of "Left Heel Contusion/Bone Bruise." This will be the fourth consecutive absence for Reaves, though the remainder of the Lakers injury report is clean at this juncture.

The absence of Reaves will certainly be felt for the Lakers, as it places even more emphasis on all-world creator Luka Doncic without a bonafide No. 2 option on the offensive end. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, converting 56.9 percent of his 2-point attempts and 40.9 percent of his 3-point offerings. That profile makes Reaves one of the more efficient high-volume scorers in the NBA, especially when coupled with his 64.1 percent true shooting mark during the 2025-26 season.

In addition to his individual numbers, the Lakers have not been as potent on offense with Reaves on the sideline. In 423 minutes of action with Reaves on the floor, the Lakers have a blistering 125.7 offensive rating, but that drops to an uninspiring 109.7 points per 100 possessions in the 350 minutes without Reaves on the floor.

Projected Lakers starting lineup and rotation without Austin Reaves

STARTER POSITION BENCH Luka Doncic PG Collin Sexton Quentin Grimes SG Collin Sexton Matisse Thybulle SF Ziaire Williams Jake LaRavia PF Ziaire Williams Walker Kessler C Sandro Mamukelashvili

Quentin Grimes is likely in line to start next to Doncic in the backcourt on Friday, and Grimes is coming off a run of three consecutive 20-point games that includes a 47-point outburst against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Los Angeles does not have overwhelming guard depth behind Grimes, however, and bench units are more challenging without Reaves to offset things when Doncic rests.

The Lakers will enter Friday's game against the Kings as massive favorites, including a double-digit projected margin in the betting market. As such, the absence of Reaves may not be as stark, especially when considering that the Kings enter the night with a 1-13 record and as one of the NBA's worst defensive teams.

Still, it is a must-win for the Lakers through the lens of the NBA Cup, as Los Angeles already suffered a loss in group play and cannot afford another one. As for Reaves, his day-to-day listing could foreshadow a return as Monday when the Lakers host the Utah Jazz, but he will not be on the floor for the NBA Cup showdown on Friday.