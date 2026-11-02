Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for 76ers vs. Bulls

After a pair of crunch-time weekend victories over the New York Knicks (in the NBA Cup) and the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 6-1 record.

When they created this superteam roster, the goal was to be the top dog in the East. However, it was also expected that they would be dealing with a lot of injuries, especially when it comes to former MVP Joel Embiid, who hasn't played in over 60 games since the 2022-23 NBA season.

Will Embiid be available when the 76ers play the Chicago Bulls tonight? Here is the full injury report ahead of this game.

Joel Embiid is listed as "questionable" against the Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Embiid did not play against the Hornets on Saturday. However, that was to be expected, as it was the second night of a back-to-back, and Embiid and LeBron James are going to be sitting out of most of those games.

They did not play on Sunday, though, so his appearance on the injury report against the Bulls is a little more concerning. For this contest, Embiid is listed as questionable with what is being described as right foot plantar fascia injury management. As a general rule, when a player is listed as "questionable," that usually means they have a 50/50 chance of playing in the game. The 76ers could just be trying to conserve Embiid against an inferior opponent (the Bulls are currently 1-5), but this storyline will be worth monitoring moving forward.

Outside of Embiid, Dominick Barlow is out with a back injury. Ariel Hukporti is also out after a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in preseason. James is not on the injury report at all.

For the Bulls, they have three guys on the report. Tobe Awaka (ankle) and Jalen Smith (finger) are both listed as "probable" (so give them a 75% chance of playing). Meanwhile, Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is designated as "doubtful," which gives him a 25% shot of playing.

76ers projected starting lineup without 76ers

Fortunately, for us, we just saw what head coach Nick Nurse's rotations look like when he doesn't have Embiid. Of course, he will have LeBron James available to him. So, it will look a little different. Here is what we are thinking:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Tyrese Maxey PG Anfernee Simons VJ Edgecombe SG Labaron Philon Jr. Jaylen Brown SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LeBron James PF Dean Wade Adem Bona C Jabari Walker

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James are going to start every game they are healthy. Expect Adem Bona to start in place of Embiid if the 76ers decide to keep him out. Jabari Walker will be the backup big, but also look for the 76ers to go to a smaller lineup with Dean Wade at the five. Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be the primary guard/wing options off the bench. Look for Nurse to continue to get the 76ers first round rookie, Labaron Philon Jr., some tick.

Without Embiid, the 76ers don't have many options at center. The good news for them is that this is probably the perfect non-back-to-back for Embiid to miss. Along with being pretty bad, the Bulls also look like they will be weak at center with both Claxton and Smith both on the injury report.

Even if Embiid doesn't play, I'd anticipate the 76ers being heavy favorites in this one.