The statement "the only person stopping you is you" is often overused. In life, there are a myriad of outside factors that often keep us from reaching our full potential.

However, for the special among us, this statement does carry some validity. Take, for instance, Victor Wembanyama -- the most gifted player in NBA history. On the season, Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.9 blocks and 1.3 steals. The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) and (probably) Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards are his, as long as his body allows him to cross the 65 games played threshold. Quite literally the only thing that can stop Wembanyama is himself.

Tonight, when the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings, will Wembanyama's body derail his quest to play 65 games?

Wembanyama is listed as "questionable" vs. Kings

Thus far, Wembanyama has not missed any of the Spurs' first 17 games of the season. However, he is in danger of ending that streak tonight. The NBA's official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes) has Wembanyama listed as questionable with bilateral low back tightness. Generally, when a player is given this designation, they have a 50/50 chance of playing in the upcoming game. However, given the ambiguous wording of the injury and the downtrodden nature of the Kings, this appears to be the Spurs trying to rest their generational star against a weaker opponent. If I had to guess, we don't see him tonight.

Full NBA injury report for Spurs vs. Kings

Outside of Wembanyama, here are the other names listed on the injury report, along with their reason for being included on there and status coming into tonight's game:

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS De'Aaron Fox Spurs Shin Contusion Questionable Dylan Harper Spurs Hip Rotator Strain Out Tobias Harris Spurs Calf Strain Out Jordan McLaughlin Spurs Shoulder Contusion Questionable Jayden Quaintance Spurs Knee Surgery Out Victor Wembanyama Spurs Back Tightness Questionable Jonathan Mogbo Kings Two-Way Out Sean Pedulla Kings Two-Way Out Maxime Raynaud Kings Patella Out Ben Simmons Kings Achilles Out

Outisde of Wembanyama, the only players whose status is in doubt heading into this game are De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin. For the Kings, Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons have not appeared in a single game for them this year, so this is nothing new for them.

Projected starting lineup and depth chart without Wembanyama

Since Wembanayama has had perfect attendance this season, we have no precedent for how the Spurs and head coach Mitch Johnson like to operate without him. So, this will be a lot of guess work. Also, to keep things simple, let's assume that both Fox and McLaughlin can play tonight.

STARTER POSITION BENCH De'Aaron Fox PG Jordan McLaughlin Stephon Castle SG Carter Bryant Julian Champagnie SF Keldon Johnson Devin Vassell PF Harrison Barnes Luke Kornet C Tarris Reed Jr.

In this hypothetical, Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell retain their starting spots. Julian Champagnie, who has been filling in for the injured Dylan Harper, continues to start at the three. Meanwhile, Luke Kornet, the team's backup center, starts in place of Wembanyama.

Off the bench, expect Johnson to give rookie big man, Tarris Reed Jr., some tick when Kornet is on the bench. However, Johnson could also play small with Harrison Barnes at the five spot. Along with Barnes, expect to see McLaughlin, Carter Bryant, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson get minutes off the bench.

If, for some reason, both Fox and McLaughlin are missing, Castle is going to have to be run to the ground. Someone like Ja'Kobi Gillespie is going to have to step in and play some minutes as well, and guys like Vassell and Johnson are going to have to take on more shot creation. Fortunately, the Spurs would probably still have enough to take care of business in this one.