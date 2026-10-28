Is Yaxel Lendeborg playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

This season was supposed to be all about the Golden State Warriors milking the last bit of success out of the Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr era. Unfortunately, with the team sitting at 1-3, that mission seems more like a pipe dream now.

The lone bright spot has been Yaxel Lendeborg. The rookie already looks like a starting-caliber player, and his recent 31-point, 12-rebound, six-assist showing against the Denver Nuggets helped the team achieve their first victory of the 2026-27 season.

Will Lendeborg be able to continue building his legend when the team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves? Who else is in danger of missing tonight's Western Conference clash? Here is the full injury report ahead of this game.

Yaxel Lendeborg listed as questionable vs. Wolves

According to the NBA's official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes), Lendeborg is listed as questionable with what is being described as left foot inflammation. As a general rule, when a player is listed as "questionable," it means that the player has a 50/50 chance of playing.

The Warriors can ill-afford to have another player out of the rotation. The main reason the Warriors have gotten off to such a slow start is how many marquee pieces have been missing from the lineup. Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are still out as they continue their recovery process from the season-ending injuries they suffered last year. Kristaps Porzingis is also out, and for all we know, may never play another NBA game. Simply put, the Warriors need Lendeborg to be healthy to even have a chance to beat the Timberwolves.

Speaking of the Timberwolves, they are dealing with their own problems. Yesterday, it was announced that Anthony Edwards could miss up to two months after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He is obviously out for this game, along with Donte DiVincenzo, who is still recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in last year's postseason.

Warriors projected starting lineup without Yaxel Lendeborg

STARTER POSITION BENCH Stephen Curry PG Brandon Williams Brandin Podziemski SG De'Anthony Melton Gui Santos SF Gary Payton II Graham Ike PF Georges Niang Draymond Green C Al Horford

Like we said, the Warriors better hope that Lendeborg is able to play tonight because it looks pretty grim without him. Graham Ike, another 24-year-old rookie, has already started two games for Golden State. So, I'd expect him to fill in for Lendeborg. Although, I could also see De'Anthony Melton stepping in if the Warriors want to go with a smaller, more offense-first look.

Whoever they start between Ike and Melton, expect the other to play significant minutes off the bench. Brandon Williams, Gary Payton II, George Niang, and Al Horford will also come off the bench to give the starters some relief. We may also see someone like Will Richard or LJ Cryer get some tick. Richard is my preference between the two.

For the Timberwolves, LaMelo Ball, Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert will continue to start. Head coach Chris Finch will turn to either Ayo Dosunmu or Terrence Shannon Jr. to fill in for the loss of Edwards. I'd go with Shannon, as his size, athleticism, and slashing more closely resembles that of Edwards. Dosunmu can continue to act as a spark plug off the bench.