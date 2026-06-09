Jalen Brunson's poor scoring numbers are more concerning than you think

Despite some late-game heroics, Brunson’s scoring efficiency, playmaking, and overall impact have dipped significantly against the Spurs’ stifling defense.

Brunson ranks seventh in offensive rating among Knicks players in the series and the team is minus-19 in his 73-plus minutes on the floor.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.3 points per game in the NBA Finals but his true shooting percentage of 46.3 lags well below the league average of 56.3.

One of the main talking points of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs has been Jalen Brunson's lackluster scoring numbers.

Through three games, Brunson is averaging is averaging 27.3 points per game, which doesn't sound bad, but when you factor in that his true shooting percentage is 46.3 percent (the league average this postseason is 56.3 percent), it becomes far less impressive.

Normally, when you see a star player struggling in this way, there are ancillary numbers that demonstrate the downstream positive effects of them drawing so much attention. However, you don't see that signal with Brunson in this series thus far, which is pretty darn concerning.

Unpacking Brunson's slow start to the NBA Finals

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Typically, when a player's individual numbers are down, it is because the defense is sending so much extra attention at them in order to chip away at their efficiency. This gravity allows said player to have a strong impact on their team's overall offense.

Unfortunately, that is not the case with Brunson. Of the 10 guys who have played real minutes for the Knicks in this series, Brunson ranks seventh in offensive rating. Some of this is (probably) noise, but the Southpaw genuinely struggling to generate good offense against this ferocious Spurs' defense.

This isn't a typical data point for New York, either. In their first 15 postseason games, the Knicks outscored their opponents in the minutes that Brunson was on the floor, even in the two games they lost to the Atlanta Hawks. But in these last two games against the Spurs, the Knicks are a combined minus-19 in Brunson's 73+ minutes on the floor. Meanwhile, when he is off the floor (23 minutes), the Knicks are outscoring the Spurs by 16 points.

Even his passing numbers are down. Brunson's biggest critics have been having a field day with this stat:

Jalen Brunson has as many turnovers (13) in this series as assists (13)



And 82 points on 81 shots (37% FGs) — Law Murray 💊 (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 9, 2026

But even when you look at more detailed metrics, it is clear that he has had a dip in this area. During the regular season, Brunson averaged 6.8 assists, 1.2 secondary assists, 11.7 potential assists, and 17.4 assist points created per game. In the first three rounds, Brunson was averaging 6.6, 1.1, 10.4, and 16.9 in those categories, respectively. But in this round, those averages are down to 4.3, 1.3, 9.0, and 12.7. Meaning that his scoring efficiency, playmaking volume, and overall impact on the game are all down against the Spurs. So, this Spurs team (which ranked third in defensive rating during the regular season) has completely bottled up the All-NBA guard.

Of course, all hope is not lost. Despite his struggles, Brunson has led the Knicks to two road victories with some heroic late-game shots that have put the team in firm control of the series (so long as they win Game 4). Plus, it is human nature to go full-blown panic mode any time a team loses a playoff game.

Brunson is a great player, and the likelihood of him bouncing back from this slow start is high. But, in the meantime, we should marvel at just how much this Spurs' defense has thrown him out of rhythm.

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