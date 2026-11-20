Jalen Duren landed at No. 7 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, you could argue the 2026 NBA offseason was defined by ... Jalen Duren?

All of the NBA's other storylines — where Giannis would go, the Philadelphiaissance, even the Kawhi Leonard-Clippers punishment saga — were resolved by the end of the summer. Only Duren and his $200 million contract question dragged on into the fall. Finally, just as the leaves were beginning to change, we got our answer: Jalen Duren would remain with the Detroit Pistons on a five-year, $200 million extension. And everyone breathed a sigh of relief ... and then coughed, because seasonal allergies.

The Duren contract standoff was uniquely captivating in that it was a true staring contest. Most NBA transactions between teams and stars and amiable — teams understand they are nothing without their big players and generally are willing to pay to prove it. The Pistons, however, maintained a hard line: they did not believe Duren was worth more than $200 million over five years and would not entertain any discussions into the $200-287 million range of the full max he was eligible to sign.

It is an atypical situation for teams and stars; perhaps reflective of the new era of second-apron-affected NBA finances. But the Pistons may have been implying something else, the reason Duren may have felt legitimately slighted during negotiations: are the Pistons sure Jalen Duren is a star?

That is, as we say, the between 200 and 287 million dollar question. Duren ultimately relented to the Pistons final offer because it would be fundamentally stupid to turn down $40 million a year for a $9.6 million qualifying offer and risk any kind of regression to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, the kind of "bet on yourself" moment that would be epic in theory but probably career-destroying in reality.

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Jalen Duren's new contract means he's expected to be a star

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duren's 2025-26 season was spectacular, taking a major leap as a scorer and developing new ways to impact the game as a screener while continuing his endless assault on the glass as one of the NBA's premier rebounders. However, his playoffs were jarring — he regressed entirely to basically the role player he was for the previous three seasons. He was benched for Paul Reed is big spots against the Cleveland Cavaliers and looked incapable of contributing to a playoff offense. His defense, meanwhile, remained mid-level.

It's a classic story. Duren, still only 22 years old, had never been expected to shoulder a real offensive burden in a playoff series and was not ready for the moment. But it awkwardly came in a contract year for both parties, and Duren's tremendous All-NBA season led to his eligibility for the $287 million number, which was not a realistic figure even before his playoff woes. In the second-apron environment, there are three centers I would give that kind of money to: Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and perhaps Karl-Anthony Towns. Duren was never seeking the full max, but even $200 million is steep for a player who would have to be consistently the best version of his last year's self to justify it.

Duren is a complete zero shooting the basketball and has attempted six 3s in his entire career, and thus his ceiling will depend entirely on his development as a rim protector, the main hole in his big-man repertoire. Duren has good footwork around the rim and holds his ground well but has never been the type of defensive stopper that his frame and athleticism suggest he could be. To be the kind of keystone player the Pistons need with such a limited shot diet, Duren will have to anchor an elite defensive unit.

But none of that is far-fetched. Duren has shown an ability to be one of the league's best pick-and-roll players, a monstrous interior presence and is a walking 11 rebounds just by being one the floor. It's fairly plausible that the still-shockingly young Duren could become even more than that, and be worth every penny of his nine-figure deal. The Pistons are a team that wants to go places, but will need Duren if they are actually going to pack up the car and get on the road. He's certainly not the only young player in the league that fits that characteristic, but he's probably now the richest. Let's see if it pays off.