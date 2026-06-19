James Dolan is already threatening to ruin the Knicks championship vibe

The team sits $13M under the line, but re-signing free agents like Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet would trigger severe financial penalties.

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and the vibes around the team are the highest they've been since, well, the last time they won it all in 1973.

Once all the champagne has been popped and the parades have concluded, the goal for this group will be to regroup and see if they can't be the first team since 2018 to win back-to-back trophies. Unfortunately, their notoriously villainous owner might ruin everything.

James Dolan is trying to sabotage the Knicks, again

The Knicks' owner, James Dolan, has a checkered past during his tenure running this team. Stephen A. Smith has famously joked that the Knicks would not win a title until he sold the team. However, Dolan was responsible for hiring Leon Rose, who just constructed the Knicks' team that won the NBA championship and made Ben Stiller the happiest man on the planet.

After years of being a laughingstock, Dolan seems to finally be turning the corner as the owner as far as competency goes. That is, until his recent remarks, which may signal the end of the Knicks' dynasty before it even truly began.

On a recent appearance on WFAN in New York, Dolan claimed that the Knicks will not go into the second apron in order to keep this current core together.

For those who are unaware, the second apron is an intense penalty zone, which is designed to penalize teams for going way over the salary cap. If you go over the second apron, you incur harsh penalties that limit your ability to execute certain transactions and, in some cases, freeze future picks.

According to Bobby Marks, the Knicks are currently $13 million below the second apron. But with Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and, potentially, Jose Alvarado (if he doesn't opt in to his player option) all set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Knicks could easily cross that threshold if they try to retain everyone.

Part of me kind of sides with Dolan. It really sucks being in the second apron in more reasons that just him paying a higher luxury tax. Plus, if your front office is smart enough (which they seem to be), they should be able to replace the fringe pieces that they are losing this offseason with more cost-efficient role players.

With that said, considering how much people already love to hate you, Dolan has got to be smart enough (or at least higher a PR person smart enough) to know that he shouldn't be talking all doom and gloom right after the happiest moment the franchise has had in the last half century.

Is Dolan being serious about his refusal of going over the second apron? If so, can the Knicks replace these dependable bench players? And if they can't, are the Knicks' dreams of repeating in 2026-27 completely doomed? Only time will tell.

But one thing is for certain: Dolan continues to be a terrible hang.

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