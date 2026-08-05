Jaylen Brown has already addressed major concern about LeBron's fit with the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers won the offseason by trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James. However, many people are questioning how all these starry pieces will fit together. Some pundits have pointed to Brown's desire to be a first option and his inability to sacrifice for the betterment of the team as a chief concern. With Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and LeBron around — all of whom figure to command the ball a good amount when they're on the floor — it's unclear if Brown is even the true second option.

On his Twitch stream, Brown shut down these concerns by noting that he is eager to learn from LeBron (and other players); he also made it clear that winning is his top priority.

"My favorite thing to do is to learn; I love learning," Brown said. "So to have the opportunity to learn from one of, if not the greatest player of all time. I get an opportunity to learn on and off the court, learn and gather experiences that can accumulate to my own knowledge base. But then it's also other guys you get an opportunity to learn from: Embiid, Maxey, Edgecombe. Even vets like KCP, Anfernee."

"I felt like I've been a little bit disrespected in this process for whatever reason from people that I thought valued me.... I want to win more than anything. So I'm looking forward to that journey, that approach, that leadership, that sacrifice, and whatever it's going to take to win.

While actions speak louder than words, Brown is certainly saying the right things on his Twitch stream. And Brown's experience with the Boston Celtics bodes well for his ability to impact winning basketball.

Jaylen Brown has proven that he can put the team first

Payton Pritchard and the Celtics spoil Joel Embiid's return, take 3-1 series lead with convincing | Boston Globe/GettyImages

The narrative that Brown is a selfish player who can't fit in with other great players is plainly false. Look, I get how some of Brown's comments (particularly calling this past season the favorite one of his career) could rub some people the wrong way. Plus, I'm sure there's some natural urge to be the true face of a franchise after playing somewhat in the shadow of Jayson Tatum for most of his career.

Make no mistake, though, this doesn't mean that Brown is a selfish star. Throughout Brown's career, he has been a winning player. Oftentimes, Brown has sacrificed shot attempts and stats to influence winning.

Of course, Brown has been viewed as the second option to Tatum ever since JT became an All-Star in year three. He was even the clear third option to Tatum and Kemba Walker for a year. After having a breakout playoff run as a second-year player in 2018, Brown went back to being more of a role player around Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. In fairness, that team was a mess, but it wasn't Brown's fault.

More recently, Brown had a second-team All-NBA season in 2022-23, averaging career highs in points (26.6), usage rate (31.4) and shot attempts (20.6). But when the Celtics traded for Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, it was clear Brown would have to scale down, and that he did, ultimately helping the Celtics win the championship in 2024.

This is a perfect example of how Brown is willing to play alongside established players, and this should benefit the 76ers. Given his lack of playmaking and 3-point shooting, it's fair to wonder if Brown can be a true offensive engine (despite his success). But somebody who can generate a ton of rim pressure, attack mismatches and serve as a primary on-ball stopper is a fantastic "secondary star."

Brown was so good in this role that he won Finals MVP in 2024. He has long been a vocal leader and a respected teammate. It's also worth noting that he's routinely silenced his doubters, including this past season when he led Boston to the second seed in the East without Tatum for all but 20 games.

So yeah, he shouldn't be the concern with the Sixers' roster.

It's fair to have some concerns about the 76ers

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

A lot of times nuance gets lost on the internet. It's logical to have concerns about the Sixers, but you don't have to blame ego. From a basketball standpoint, it's fair to wonder how five starters who all thrive with the ball will fit together. This is especially the case since only Maxey is a dependable outside shooter. Adding LeBron gives the Sixers a true connector, but he also thrives with the ball (just like every starter in Philly).

Moreover, banking on a healthy Embiid is a risky proposition. These concerns aren't ego-based but style- and health-based. That's a key distinction. Could the Sixers underwhelm if Embiid misses half the season and/or their stars struggle to play off the ball? Most definitely.

Regardless, Brown has been sacrificing for the good of his team throughout his career, and with the talent of this 76ers team, best believe he'll be willing to do so again. So put some respect on his name because he deserves it.