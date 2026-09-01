Jonathan Kuminga's agent is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad week

Aaron Turner has arguably been the "main character" in the NBA discourse for several days. In short, that is probably not an ideal reality for an agent representing current NBA players.

Turner is the agent for Jonathan Kuminga and, even before a series of public-facing media appearances, he was already under criticism for what transpired for Kuminga this summer from a contractual standpoint. Though it was not shocking that the Atlanta Hawks declined a $24.3 million team option for Kuminga in late June, it was surprising to many that Kuminga was the only unrestricted free agent of real note still on the market deep into August. Ultimately, Kuminga did find a soft landing spot from a basketball standpoint, joining the Minnesota Timberwolves in a potential starting role for a Western Conference contender.

While the basketball fit is encouraging for Kuminga, the contractual reality is less fantastic. Minnesota likely had some version of internal leverage in that the Wolves could only offer the taxpayer mid-level exception, valued at just over $6 million per season for two years. Still, that was well below Kuminga's reported asking price throughout the summer, and that is where Turner re-enters the picture.

Jonathan Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, is under fire

In the days after the Kuminga deal transpired, Turner was lambasted by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and the Game Theory Podcast before appearing on both FanDuel TV's Run It Back and the Kevin O'Connor Show. Each of those settings went viral in its own way, but Vecenie explicitly referenced an interview Turner gave to the San Francisco Standard nearly a year ago after Kuminga's side turned down a three-year, $75 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, instead preferring a two-year commitment at the same annual value.

“This is what’s funny to me,” Turner told Danny Emerman. “Everybody’s like, ‘Aaron f—ed up.’ I’m like, hold on. Did I fumble something? Because fumbling would mean like next year, if JK is making $10 million a year, you could say I fumbled by not taking [three years for $75 million]. You can’t say I fumbled because I didn’t fumble anything yet.

“We made a choice. Now, if I turned down two years, $45 million, and two weeks later got two weeks, $40 million, I fumbled, right? I went backward. Most people, if you had to negotiate for two more weeks to make a couple million dollars more, wouldn’t you do that? Isn’t that my job?”

As Vecenie notes, Turner kind of made his own bed with this one, particularly with the hypothetical of the agent "fumbling" if Kuminga signed for $10 million and the reality that he signed for even less. Vecenie went on to question (with some colorful language) why Turner is continuing to give public-facing interviews, acknowledging that many agents would simply let the work do the talking. At the very least, it seems to be doing Turner no favors.

"I can't fathom an agent handling this as poorly as he's handled this, I guess is where I'm at," Vecenie said. "I really can't fathom it.... Like, look, guys screw up the negotiation stuff all the time. Sometimes the teams win, right? You're negotiating in an imperfect marketplace against people who are trying to get one over on you. Sometimes agents lose, it happens. Other agents out there have lost negotiations before. But to then like do a PR tour about how you made the right decision is baffling. It's completely baffling.”

While Vecenie went scorched earth without Turner present, O'Connor drew attention simply by the way he introduced Turner in a podcast appearance.

This might be the best Podcast introduction I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/FkzizzOsMm — Sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) August 31, 2026

It should be noted that the simple presence of criticism from former players (or from Vecenie) doesn't automatically make Turner wrong in his operation, but this was an undeniably funny way for O'Connor to tee up the interview. From there, Turner did his best to defend and explain his work on Kuminga's behalf. Part of that was a rather strange assertion that Kuminga was, in fact, the "best player" on the Atlanta Hawks roster after his arrival.

That is perhaps a good encapsulation of why Turner is receiving such blowback in that, while everyone should understand that an agent is going to hype up his own player, Turner has made some statements that seem to go beyond the acceptable norm of positive framing. In attempting to explain the math behind their contractual decision, he also makes reference to an implied eight-figure value of the player option obtained from Minnesota, and that assertion has received extended skepticism from the league at large. In addition, it seems to be an overall situation in which Turner's public profile continues to dig a deeper hole that, at the very least, does not do himself or his client any favors.

It is important to note that Kuminga, as the player, has power in the situation and, ultimately, makes the decisions in his career, even if his agent represents his interests. As such, it is impossible to know from the outside what is attributable to the agent or the player or to the collective. Still, it seems quite clear (even from Turner's own statements) that Kuminga could have been making approximately $25 million for the 2026-27 season if he accepted the three-year offer from Golden State last summer. Instead, he'll make just over $6 million, and that $19 million gap could be tough to make up, even if Kuminga does find success in Minnesota.