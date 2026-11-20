Josh Giddey landed at No. 18 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

It's easy to forget that Josh Giddey is still just 23 years of age as he begins his sixth NBA season. The playmaker's youthful age still gives him an opportunity to be a part of the next great Chicago Bulls team.

Fans in Chicago have been in purgatory since the glory days of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Giddey has almost no chance of ever reaching that sort of Hall of Fame status. None of that means he can't emerge as a fringe All-Star as the leader of a Chicago team that suddenly looks to have a brighter future.

Much of that optimism centers on the high-level potential of Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson in the front court. The offensive success of both players hinges on the ability of a ball-handler to get the ball to them in the right spot. Giddey's elite passing ability gives him the chance to be the perfect intiator for both big men as they grow into their basketball primes.

The ship may have sailed on the concept of Giddey becoming a superstar, but focusing more on what he is rather than what he isn't paints a rosy future for the 6-foot-7 guard. His continued development as a dynamic offensive player is crucial for a Chicago franchise that desperately wants to become a playoff contender in the near future.

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Josh Giddey's improvement has been an underrated storyline for the Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giddey's brand was damaged when he asked out of Oklahoma City after being dropped from the starting lineup back in 2024. The Thunder side of the deal really looks good after just how good Alex Caruso has been for them since the move.

It's important to note the Caruso is now entering the probable decline of his career at the age of 32. Giddey, in sharp contrast, still has plenty of runway to reach his athletic prime. A closer look at his game over the past few seasons for the Bulls shows real signs of quality progress by Giddey.

The most important improvement Giddey has made during his pro career is his shooting ability from behind the 3-point line. He shot 26 percent from three as a rookie, but has managed to become a respectable marksman after improving that mark to 36 percent last year. He still does not hoist 3s at the rate of an elite offensive engine, but his 5.2 attempts per game last year did represent the highest mark of his relatively young career. He's started this year cold from beyond the arc but he's proven he's not the non-threat he was as a rookie.

Becoming a threat from deep has unlocked more of Giddey's passing game which has always been his best offensive skill. He has exceptional size for the point guard position. Pairing that with his great vision allows him to make passes that his peers cannot even see. The biggest limiting factor to his passing acumen in Chicago has been the lack of surrounding talent around him. The Bulls still project to have below-average spacing this year, but the addition of Norman Powell might help improve things for Giddey and his half-court passing.

What is Josh Giddey's ceiling as a player?

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giddey does not have the athletic pop to be the No. 1 offensive option for a team with legitimate title aspirations. He's been miscast with the Bulls in recent seasons with those sorts of expectations.

He can, however, continue his maturation to the point where he becomes a fringe All-Star point guard on the offensive end. He will need to continue to evolve as a shooter to reach those heights. Increasing his attempt rate while maintaining his mid-30s percentage from deep would make him a much more dynamic player for the Bulls to build around.

Giddey's lack of athleticism shows up more on the defensive end of the floor. He lacks the quickness or nous needed to be a plus option at the point of attack. The upside to Giddey's defensive game is that his size allows him to hold up against more physical players at multiple positions. The odds remain stacked against him growing into anything more than an average defender at either backcourt spot.

If the Bulls want to raise their ceiling they will need to slide Giddey down to becoming the No. 2 or, even better, the No. 3 option on offense. The plan should be for at least one of the Buzelis/Wilson pairing to eclipse Giddey within the next year or two. The pressure remains heaped on Chicago's front office to find another star who can take even more pressure off the rest of their current core.

As long as the Bulls remain realistic with their expectations for Giddey he should have the room to grow into an above-average starter who might find a way to make an All-Star team or two. That might be a slight disappointment to where some scouts had him slated to become when he entered the league, but it would still represent an excellent development story for the Bulls. Giddey remains an important piece of their group as they hopefully grow into a legitimate playoff team in the East.