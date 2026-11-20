Keyonte George landed at No. 12 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

There is a lot happening on the Utah Jazz in 2026, and I’m not sure how much of it is going to revolve around Keyonte Goerge. Will he be okay with that?

The Jazz are a different kind of beast this season, with new additions ready to make an impact and a brand-new concept called not tanking officially the order of the day. George was the primary ball handler for the Jazz last year and probably feels like this season is his opportunity to transition full-time to superstardom. Could the Jazz have other ideas?

Don’t get me wrong: he is a huge part of the team, but George essentially got to freelance for much of last season on a squad going nowhere, though even he proved too effective a scorer to allow on the floor as the team unapologetically tanked for the fourth consecutive year. He and Lauri Markannan ran the offense when both were healthy, but both were shut down at the end of the year even as the team made a splashy trade for Jaren Jackson Jr., all but ensuring the Jazz would finally stop tanking just short of the half-decade mark.

George is an uber-talented offensive creator but one of the worst defenders in the NBA. He’s slowly ratcheted up his shot diet over his first three seasons and proven he can make 3s in bulk and attack a defense at all three levels. But Utah also has a bevy of premium scorers who will want the ball, including second-overall pick Darryn Peterson out of Kansas, a rookie I could not be more in on as a prospect — I would have taken him first.

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Can Keyonte George adapt to a new Jazz direction?

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George will have to contend with a brave new world in Utah, with Jackson Jr. and Peterson combining with a full season of Markannan to take many of George’s meaningless shots away. That’s not to say he’ll never run the offense; he will, but he will also need ot be able to work without the ball and become a complementary player when it isn’t his time to cook. “Keyonte-George-says-‘I got this’” possessions probably won’t be tolerated like they may have been the last three seasons.

So far this season, he's averaging more assists but his usage rate is up. A slew of injuries and a disastrous 3-13 start have thrown Utah's plans for thsi season into chaos.

He does have two things going for him, though: first, he became a much more efficient scorer last year on much more volume, denoting real skill development rather than a simple “he’s taking every shot” points spike. Second, he got paid this offseason to the tune of five years and $155 million, an extension that doesn’t even kick in until next season, signalling the Jazz see him as part of their long-term future rather than an imminent trade candidate.

The Bill Simmonsism often cited here is the “good-stats-bad-team” guy, which George definitely was, but the question is this: can we get him to good-stats-good-team guy, or is this more of a solid-stats-winning-team guy? Maybe that was too many hyphens, and I’m not concerned with which kind of guy George is; I’m wondering if he can help the Utah Jazz win basketball games, something that hasn’t happened since I was 19 years old.

I don’t have the answer. I know, shocking stuff here in sports media where people often tell you they know exactly what’s going to happen. I have no evidence that tells me George is a deferential player but plenty that he’s an impactful offensive creator — if those skills, and they are mad skills, can translate to whatever role he winds up needed in? Now we have liftoff, and we can all look back fondly at the “Keyonte-George-says-‘I got this’” possessions and laugh.